Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Blue Bird Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLBD   US0953061068

BLUE BIRD CORPORATION

(BLBD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 11:20:12 am EDT
17.93 USD   +2.28%
11:03aCalifornia School District Doubles Size of Blue Bird Electric Bus Fleet
BU
04/07Blue Bird CEO to Host Press Conference at 2022 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo
BU
03/31Blue Bird Appoints Top Executive for Global Supply Chain Management
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

California School District Doubles Size of Blue Bird Electric Bus Fleet

04/12/2022 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Orange Unified School District Orders Eight Zero-Emission School Buses

Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, has received an order for eight electric school buses from Orange Unified School District (OUSD) in California. Due to the purchase, the school district will more than double the size of its current Blue Bird electric school bus fleet.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005077/en/

Orange Unified City School in California increasingly relies on an all Blue Bird electric vehicle (EV) school buses to meet its future transportation needs. The school district recently ordered eight Blue Bird All American Type D electric school buses, more than doubling the size of its zero-emission bus fleet. (Photo: Business Wire)

Orange Unified City School in California increasingly relies on an all Blue Bird electric vehicle (EV) school buses to meet its future transportation needs. The school district recently ordered eight Blue Bird All American Type D electric school buses, more than doubling the size of its zero-emission bus fleet. (Photo: Business Wire)

Orange Unified School District started transitioning to electric school buses in 2021 by purchasing seven Blue Bird All American Type D electric school buses. Today, the school district increasingly relies on Blue Bird electric vehicles (EV) to meet its transportation needs. The district anticipates delivery of the eight buses in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Orange Unified School District will benefit from considerable cost-saving opportunities by reducing or eliminating the fuel and maintenance costs tied to traditional diesel-powered vehicles. Select Blue Bird customers reported fuel costs of up to 49 cents per mile for their diesel buses, compared to an average of 14 cents per mile in energy costs for electric buses. The school district could save more than $120,000 a year in fuel costs alone by operating its EV fleet.

“The price of diesel fuel continues to rise sharply. With the purchase of Blue Bird electric school buses, Orange Unified School District is taking active steps to reduce our fossil fuel dependency, reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions, and improve community health,” said OUSD Director of Transportation Christina Celeste-Russo. “Orange Unified School District is leading the way to sustainable student transportation.”

“We are delighted to partner with the Orange Unified School District as they expand their Blue Bird electric school bus fleet,” said Blue Bird Corporation President and CEO Matthew Stevenson. “Blue Bird’s most advanced, electric-powered buses help Orange USD turn its vision of clean school bus transportation into reality. Soon, thousands of school children across the district will enjoy emission-free rides to school.”

Orange Unified School District recently purchased eight Blue Bird All American Type D electric school buses. Blue Bird is the only U.S.-owned and operated school bus manufacturer in the United States. The company’s All American Type D electric buses can carry a maximum of 84 passengers for up to 120 miles on a single charge. Depending on the charging infrastructure, they take between three and eight hours to recharge fully.

Blue Bird’s electric school buses were partially funded by California’s South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) and/or the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) funds.

Orange Unified School District educates approximately 28,000 students in grades TK through 12 who reside in the cities of Orange, Villa Park, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Santa Ana, and unincorporated areas of Orange County, California. In partnership with its community, OUSD provides a safe, equitable, and innovative culture of learning for each scholar to have a competitive EDGE as a leader. More information about the Orange Unified School District is available at orangeusd.org.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. Blue Bird buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – the majority of 25 million children twice a day – making us the most trusted brand in the industry. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com. For Blue Bird's line of emission-free electric buses, visit www.bluebirdelectricbus.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BLUE BIRD CORPORATION
11:03aCalifornia School District Doubles Size of Blue Bird Electric Bus Fleet
BU
04/07Blue Bird CEO to Host Press Conference at 2022 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo
BU
03/31Blue Bird Appoints Top Executive for Global Supply Chain Management
BU
03/31Blue Bird Corporation Appoints Jim Nelles as Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain..
CI
03/29Blue Bird Secures Order for 30 Electric School Buses From California's Modesto City Sch..
MT
03/29Blue Bird Receives Largest Single Order of Electric School Buses in Its History
BU
03/29Blue Bird Corporation Receives Largest Single Order of Electric School Buses in Its His..
CI
03/22Blue Bird Appoints Britton Smith to Top Executive for Electrification and Chief Strateg..
BU
03/22Blue Bird Appoints Britton Smith to Top Executive for Electrification and Chief Strateg..
CI
03/09BLUE BIRD CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLUE BIRD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 751 M - -
Net income 2022 3,56 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 146x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 561 M 561 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 746
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart BLUE BIRD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Blue Bird Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE BIRD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,53 $
Average target price 27,00 $
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew J. Stevenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Razvan Radulescu Chief Financial Officer
Kevin S. Penn Chairman
Chan W. Galbato Independent Director
Gurminder S. Bedi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE BIRD CORPORATION12.08%561
DEERE & COMPANY21.99%128 392
CATERPILLAR INC.4.50%115 779
AB VOLVO-25.93%33 507
PACCAR, INC.-6.44%28 711
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-18.33%24 687