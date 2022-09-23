Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Blue Cap AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B7E   DE000A0JM2M1

BLUE CAP AG

(B7E)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:30 2022-09-23 am EDT
21.85 EUR   -2.46%
09:21aBLUE CAP : 2022 Half-Year Report
PU
08/30Blue Cap AG significantly increases sales and earnings in the first half of 2022
EQ
08/30Blue Cap AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blue Cap : 2022 Half-Year Report

09/23/2022 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLUE

DEVELOPING PORTFOLIO COMPANIES. CAP CREATING VALUE.

2022 half-year report

EMPOWERING TRANSFORMATION

BLUE CAP

CONTENTS

GROUP KEY FIGURES

DEVELOPING PORTFOLIO COMPANIES. CREATING VALUE.

  • Letter to our shareholders
  • Company and business model
    6 Highlights
    8 Blue Cap on the capital market

12_ INTERIM GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT

31_ INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

57_ FURTHER INFORMATION

  1. Adjusted consolidated income statement
  2. Contact, financial calendar and legal notice

GOOD TO KNOW You can find the adjusted

consolidated income statement on page 58

GOOD TO KNOW You can find more

details about the NAV starting on pages 10 and 14

EUR thousand

H1

2022

H1 2021

Change in %

Revenue

173,321

120,778

43.5

Adjusted EBITDA*

17,668

10,466

68.8

Adjusted EBITDA margin in %*

9.9

8.4

17.4

Adjusted EBIT*

11,132

5,261

>100

Adjusted EBIT margin in %*

6.2

4.2

47.4

Consolidated net income

14,770

1,453

>100

Cash flow from operating activities

4,651

>100

-4,619

Cash flow from investing activities

-3,669

3,199

>100

Earnings per share in EUR

3.36

0.36

>100

30 June

31 December

2022

2021

Change in %

Total assets

311,150

268,035

16.1

Net asset value in EUR million

168.5

172.8

2.5

Equity

111,609

98,243

13.6

Equity ratio in % 

35.9

36.7

2.1

Working capital (net)**

76,665

60,937

25.8

Net debt ratio in years***

2.5

2.6

3.8

Average no. of employees in the Group

1,300

1,122

15.9

Average no. of employees in the

holding company

13

13

0.0

* Adjustments: Adjusted to reflect extraordinary, prior-period and other effects resulting from reorganisation measures and one-off effects, as well as effects arising from the purchase price allocations

  • incl. contract assets and contract liabilities
  • The reported net debt ratio (in years) represents debt less cash in relation to adjusted EBITDA over the last twelve months.

2022 HALF-YEAR REPORT _

2

BLUE CAP

EMPOWERING

INTERIM GROUP

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

FURTHER

TRANSFORMATION

MANAGEMENT REPORT

STATEMENT

INFORMATION

_ LETTER TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

LETTER TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders,

Blue Cap AG performed well in the first half of 2022 - despite the economic burdens and uncertainties from which our group of companies is not unaffected. However, current events are affecting the business development of our portfolio companies to varying degrees.

The fact that we have further optimised and diversified our portfolio over the past two years is paying off today. Despite the bur- dens, we can look back on a good first half of 2022 and have again grown strongly and profitably. Consolidated revenue increased to EUR 173.3 million (previous year: EUR 120.8 million), and the adjusted EBITDA grew significantly as well to EUR 17.7 million (previous year: EUR 10.5 million). The Plastics segment contributed particularly to the organic development. An acquisition-driven, very pleasing effect comes from the newly created Business Services segment which we have built up over the last twelve months.

This improvement across the entire Group was only possible thanks to the great commitment of all our employees in the Group. They deserve our special thanks at this point.

The Blue Cap portfolio continued to grow in the first half-year 2022: In March, we announced the acquisition of the Transline Group, which is backed by a clear buy-and-build strategy. We took a step closer to our goal of developing the company into one of the largest translation service providers in the German-speaking world in June with the acquisition of Micado as an add-on.

Even though the year so far has been strongly influenced by the current geopolitical events and their economic consequences, which occupy us operationally every day, we have not lost sight of one topic: Sustainability. The protection of our environment has a high priority for us and is a central component of the Blue Cap sustainability strat- egy. We explain these goals and our ESG work in detail in our first sustainability report, which was prepared in accordance with the German Sustainability Code and published in May 2022. The focus of our ESG work this year is on starting to develop a CO2 reduction strategy together with our portfolio companies.

Contrary to the predominantly positive news we have reported in recent months, our share cannot escape the general downward trend on the stock markets. Compared to the German share indices and looking back at the last few years, our share performance is certainly respectable. However, we are aware that the latest development does not satisfy you, dear shareholders. And we also see considerable upside potential here. We will therefore continue to consistently pursue our goal of significantly increasing our net asset value and market

2022 HALF-YEAR REPORT _

3

BLUE CAP

EMPOWERING

INTERIM GROUP

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

FURTHER

TRANSFORMATION

MANAGEMENT REPORT

STATEMENT

INFORMATION

_ LETTER TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

capitalisation, while continuing the intensive capital market communication we have built up over the past two years.

All in all, we look forward to the coming months with confidence. This confidence is fuelled by a portfolio that we have made more sustainable and heterogeneous over the past two years. Nevertheless, developments that are difficult to predict in the medium term require us to focus even more on portfolio work. We will keep an eye on current events and risks and actively manage them together with the management teams of our portfolio companies. Transformation is the key- word, and profitable growth the objective. The focus of the next few months will therefore be on our portfolio companies in order to make them even more crisis-resistant. Our M&A team will focus on smaller add-on acquisitions.

Just over four weeks ago, we announced changes in the Management Board team. In addition to creating a CEO position, which ­T­obias Hoffmann-Becking will hold in the future, Henning Eschweiler will take over the role of COO for Ulrich Blessing from 1 September 2022. Mr Eschweiler has many years of experience in the German SME sector and in the private equity sector. With his outstanding expertise in the area of growth and value enhancement programmes, he has precisely the skills that are necessary and valuable for the further ­operational development of our portfolio companies. We are excited about his first impulses and look forward to working with him. Matthias Kosch remains CFO of our group of companies. With this new Management Board structure, we feel that we are ideally positioned to meet the current challenges.

Let us conclude by expressing our gratitude to you, dear shareholders. Living up to your trust is our daily incentive. We are confident that Blue Cap AG is strongly positioned for the coming years and would be very pleased if you would accompany us on our further journey.

Munich, August 2022

Your Management Board

2022 HALF-YEAR REPORT _

4

BLUE CAP

EMPOWERING

INTERIM GROUP

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

FURTHER

TRANSFORMATION

MANAGEMENT REPORT

STATEMENT

INFORMATION

_ OUR BUSINESS MODEL

OUR BUSINESS MODEL

BUY, TRANSFORM & SELL

As an investment company, Blue Cap AG acquires and supports SMEs from the B2B sector that have clear potential for improving their earnings and growth prospects.

"BUY":

STRUCTURED M&A PROCESS

Our acquisition activities are characterised by the systematic identification and selection of target companies and a structured M&A process. The initial situations are as diverse as the companies we acquire. However, we always apply one general prin- ciple: We adapt to individual circumstances and put the well-beingof the company in the foreground. In doing so, we pay attention to the corporate culture and the employees.

"TRANSFORM":

FURTHER DEVELOPMENT DRIVEN BY OUR PORTFOLIO COMPANIES

The portfolio companies are managed independently by the management teams and keep their established SME identity. In principle, each company pursues its own strategy. At the same time, the portfolio companies receive close support from Blue Cap with their strategic and operational

Our focus: Medium-sized enterprises in the B2B sector

_ Fundamentally intact core business

  • Attractive positioning in a market niche
  • Registered office in Germany, Austria or Switzerland
  • Annual revenue: EUR 30 million to EUR 80 million
  • Majority stake
  • Potential for commercial improvement
  • Growth opportunities (organic and inorganic)
  • Compatibility with sustainability objectives

development. The transformation can include optimising cost structures and margins as well as securing and expanding the company's financial capacity to act (liquidity). Growth through innovation and the strengthening of sales activities are also the focus of our activities. Strategically, digitalisation and sustainability often play a prominent role because they are an important prerequisite for competitiveness for almost all companies.

"SELL":

SALE AS PROOF OF CONCEPT

Blue Cap generally only steps in as a temporary owner and follows a best-owner approach. When it appears to make more sense to allow the company to continue on its path with a new ownership structure, Blue Cap can also sell its shares in the portfolio companies. With the sale, we realise an increase in value - as a proof of concept, so to speak. It proves that our investment theses for this enterprise have worked out. The company has become more valuable and its business model holds further potential for a new owner.

2022 HALF-YEAR REPORT _

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blue Cap AG published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 13:20:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLUE CAP AG
09:21aBLUE CAP : 2022 Half-Year Report
PU
08/30Blue Cap AG significantly increases sales and earnings in the first half of 2022
EQ
08/30Blue Cap AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/25BLUE CAP AG : Revised forecast for the current financial year
EQ
08/25Blue Cap AG Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
07/27BLUE CAP AG : Preliminary key financial figures for the first half of 2022 show a signific..
EQ
07/27Blue Cap AG Announces Management Changes
CI
07/13M : access Conference, 13 July 2022 (English)
PU
06/30BLUE CAP AG : Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 0.85 per share and appoints new..
EQ
06/30Blue Cap AG Appoints New Supervisory Board Members
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 345 M 339 M 339 M
Net income 2022 14,3 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net Debt 2022 70,6 M 69,3 M 69,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,89x
Yield 2022 4,13%
Capitalization 98,5 M 96,7 M 96,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart BLUE CAP AG
Duration : Period :
Blue Cap AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE CAP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 22,40 €
Average target price 41,00 €
Spread / Average Target 83,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthias Kosch Investment Manager
Kirsten Lange Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Blessing Chief Operating Officer
Tobias Hoffmann-Becking Chief Investment Officer
Michel Galeazzi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE CAP AG-27.74%97
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-46.71%21 403
EQT AB (PUBL)-56.71%19 152
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-22.59%2 753
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-16.90%2 193
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-54.52%2 078