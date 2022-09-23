Blue Cap : 2022 Half-Year Report

LETTER TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders,

Blue Cap AG performed well in the first half of 2022 - despite the economic burdens and uncertainties from which our group of companies is not unaffected. However, current events are affecting the business development of our portfolio companies to varying degrees.

The fact that we have further optimised and diversified our portfolio over the past two years is paying off today. Despite the bur- dens, we can look back on a good first half of 2022 and have again grown strongly and profitably. Consolidated revenue increased to EUR 173.3 million (previous year: EUR 120.8 million), and the adjusted EBITDA grew significantly as well to EUR 17.7 million (previous year: EUR 10.5 million). The Plastics segment contributed particularly to the organic development. An acquisition-driven, very pleasing effect comes from the newly created Business Services segment which we have built up over the last twelve months.

This improvement across the entire Group was only possible thanks to the great commitment of all our employees in the Group. They deserve our special thanks at this point.