EQS-News: Blue Cap AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Blue Cap AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.65 per share and appoints two new Supervisory Board members



24.06.2024 / 14:42 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dr. Christian Diekmann and Nikolaus Wiegand elected as new Supervisory Board members, Dr. Diekmann is the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

All items on the agenda approved with large majority

Munich, June 24, 2024 - The Annual General Meeting of Blue Cap AG ("Blue Cap"), which took place in Munich today, approved all resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board with large majorities. In total, 69% of Blue Cap's voting share capital was represented.

Blue Cap remains a reliable dividend stock

The shareholders accepted the dividend proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of EUR 0.65 per share. Based on the Xetra closing price of EUR 20.60 on June 21, 2024, this corresponds to a dividend yield of around 3.2%. With this distribution, Blue Cap AG is continuing its consistent dividend policy even in economically challenging times.

Two new Supervisory Board members and new Chairman

The Annual General Meeting appointed two new members to the Supervisory Board, Dr. Christian Diekmann and Nikolaus Wiegand. Dr. Christian Diekmann was elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting. Kirsten Lange has resigned from the board as of today. Nikolaus Wiegand takes over the seat of Dr. Henning von Kottwitz, who resigned from the Supervisory Board upon his appointment as CEO of Blue Cap as of September 30, 2023. The Supervisory Board of Blue Cap AG now comprises five members.

Dr. Henning von Kottwitz, CEO, comments: "We regret that Kirsten Lange has resigned from her position and thank her for her outstanding commitment and her important role in the further development of Blue Cap in recent years. At the same time, we are delighted with the election of Dr. Christian Diekmann and Nikolaus Wiegand. We are certain that they will ideally complement the Supervisory Board with their individual experience and personality and thus help shape the future of Blue Cap in a positive way."

Dr. Christian Diekmann (58) holds a doctorate in business administration and began his career as a management consultant at McKinsey in Cologne and Chicago. In recent years, he has held various management and supervisory board positions. Dr. Diekmann was CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Max Automation SE. Previously, he was CFO of the ZRT/Zertus Group and CFO and HR Director of comdirect Bank AG. Dr. Diekmann currently works as a freelance consultant for family offices, companies and corporate groups.

Nikolaus Wiegand (56) studied business administration and started his career as managing director of a communications agency. Since 1996, he has been Managing Director of the Wiegand-Glas Group, which develops and produces glass and PET packaging concepts for the food and beverage industry. Mr. Wiegand is also Managing Director of JotWe GmbH, which acquired a substantial stake in Blue Cap in December 2022. JotWe GmbH currently holds 15.3% of Blue Cap's share capital.

Management Board reaffirms growth strategy with focus on special situations

In his presentation, the Management Board explained to the shareholders in particular its objectives for the coming years, which focus on increasing M&A activities and continuing the active value-generating transformation of the portfolio companies. Dr. Henning von Kottwitz explains: "2024 is a strategically important year for Blue Cap. Our current aim is to sell suitable investments in the best possible way. On the buy side, we see some opportunities in the market for special situations that is relevant to us." Henning Eschweiler adds: "At portfolio level, we are continuing the all-weather strategy from 2023. This means that our focus this year is clearly on profitability, cash flow and sales activation. Our team has a high level of expertise in identifying and implementing suitable measures for each individual portfolio company." In addition to the strategic development, the Management Board also outlined the operational development of the company and ist portfolio companies and confirmed the outlook for 2024 of achieving Group revenue of between EUR 270 million and EUR 290 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 8.5% and 9.5%.

The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting and other documents will be published at https://blue-cap.de/hauptversammlung/.



About Blue Cap AG

Blue Cap AG is a Munich-based investment company founded in 2006 and listed on the capital market. The company acquires medium-sized companies from the B2B sector in special situations and supports them in their entrepreneurial development with the aim of selling them profitably at a later date. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate revenues of between EUR 20 and 200 million and have a sustainably stable core business. Blue Cap mostly holds majority stakes in eight companies from the Adhesive & Coating Technology, Plastics Technology, Production Technology, Life Science and Business Services sectors. The Group currently employs around 1,200 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E). www.blue-cap.de

Contact

Blue Cap AG

Annika Küppers

Corporate Affairs Manager

Phone +49 89 288909-24

akueppers@blue-cap.de