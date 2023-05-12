Blue Cap : Information pursuant to Section 125 AktG and Table 3 Blocks A to F Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Annual General Meeting of Blue Cap AG on 23 June 2023

E. Agenda

E. Agenda - item 1

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 1

2. Title of the agenda item Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements of Blue Cap AG

as at 31 December 2022 and the approved consolidated financial

statements as at 31 December 2022, the combined management report

for Blue Cap AG and the Group for the financial year 2022 and the report

of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022.

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

materials

4. Vote none

5. Alternative voting options none

E. Agenda - item 2

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 2

2. Title of the agenda item Resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit from the

financial year 2022

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

materials

4. Vote Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 3

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 3

2. Title of the agenda item Resolution on the discharge of the Executive Board for the financial year

2022

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

materials

4. Vote Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: