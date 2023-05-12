Blue Cap : Information pursuant to Section 125 AktG and Table 3 Blocks A to F Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
Annual General Meeting of Blue Cap AG on 23 June 2023
Information pursuant to Section 125 (1) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with Section 125 (5) AktG, Article 4 (1) and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
Type of Information
Description
A. Specification of the message
1. Unique identifier of the event
B7E062023oHV
2. Type of message
Meeting notice of a General Meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM]
B. Specification of the issuer
1. ISIN
DE000A0JM2M1
2. Name of issuer
Blue Cap AG
C. Specification of the meeting
1. Date of the General Meeting
23.06.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230623]
2. Time of the General Meeting
10:00 hrs. (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
08:00 UTC]
3. Type of the General Meeting
Ordinary General Meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET]
4. Location of the General Meeting
Virtual General Meeting:
https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
In accordance with the German Stock Corporation Act:
hbW Conference Center - Haus der Bayerischen Wirtschaft, Max-Joseph-
Straße 5, 80333 München, Germany
5. Record Date
02.06.2023, 00:00 hrs. (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230601; 22:00 UTC]
6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
D. Participation in the General Meeting
D. Participation in the General Meeting - electronic absentee voting
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote through electronic absentee voting per
Internetservice at
https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
EV; ISO 20022: EVOT]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
16.06.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)
participation
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230616; 22:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
23.06.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the
meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 23.06.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230623; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the
Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230623]
1
Annual General Meeting of Blue Cap AG on 23 June 2023
D. Participation in the General Meeting - company-appointed proxies
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote by granting authority and issuing instructions to
the proxies nominated by the Company
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
16.06.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)
participation
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230616; 22:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Granting authority (with voting instructions) to the proxies nominated by the
Company
in writing or in text form by postal mail, or email until 22.06.2023, 24:00 hrs (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230622; 22:00 UTC]
electronically via the Internetservice at https://blue-cap.de/investor- relations/hauptversammlung/ by
23.06.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 23.06.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230623; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230623]
Participation in the General Meeting - proxy authorisation
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote through an authorised third party
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
16.06.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)
participation
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230616; 22:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Exercising of voting rights via electronic absentee voting by the proxy via
Internetservice at
https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/:
• 23.06.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the
Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 23.06.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230623; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the
Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230623]
Exercising of voting rights by the proxy through granting sub-proxies and
issuing instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company:
• in writing or in text form by postal mail, or email until
22.06.2023, 24:00 hrs (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230622; 22:00 UTC]
• electronically via the Internetservice at https://blue-cap.de/investor-
relations/hauptversammlung/ by
23.06.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the
Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 23.06.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230623; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the
Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230623]
2
Annual General Meeting of Blue Cap AG on 23 June 2023
E. Agenda
E. Agenda - item 1
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
1
2. Title of the agenda item
Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements of Blue Cap AG
as at 31 December 2022 and the approved consolidated financial
statements as at 31 December 2022, the combined management report
for Blue Cap AG and the Group for the financial year 2022 and the report
of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022.
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
materials
4. Vote
none
5. Alternative voting options
none
E. Agenda - item 2
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
2
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit from the
financial year 2022
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
materials
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 3
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
3
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the discharge of the Executive Board for the financial year
2022
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
materials
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
3
Annual General Meeting of Blue Cap AG on 23 June 2023
E. Agenda - item 4a
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
4a
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board
for the financial year 2022 - individual vote of Ms Kirsten Lange
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 4b
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
4b
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board
for the financial year 2022 - individual vote of Ms Freya Oehle
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 4c
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
4c
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board
for the financial year 2022 - individual vote of Mr Michel Luc Galeazzi
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
4
Annual General Meeting of Blue Cap AG on 23 June 2023
E. Agenda - item 4d
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
4d
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board
for the financial year 2022 - individual vote of Dr. Henning von Kottwitz
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 4e
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
4e
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board
for the financial year 2022 - individual vote of Dr. Michael Schieble
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 4f
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
4f
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board
for the financial year 2022 - individual vote of Prof. Dr. Peter Bräutigam
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
5
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.