    B7E   DE000A0JM2M1

BLUE CAP AG

(B7E)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:30:00 2023-05-12 am EDT
22.40 EUR    0.00%
Blue Cap : Information pursuant to Section 125 AktG and Table 3 Blocks A to F Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

05/12/2023 | 08:17am EDT
Annual General Meeting of Blue Cap AG on 23 June 2023

Information pursuant to Section 125 (1) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with Section 125 (5) AktG, Article 4 (1) and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Type of Information

Description

A. Specification of the message

1. Unique identifier of the event

B7E062023oHV

2. Type of message

Meeting notice of a General Meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM]

B. Specification of the issuer

1. ISIN

DE000A0JM2M1

2. Name of issuer

Blue Cap AG

C. Specification of the meeting

1. Date of the General Meeting

23.06.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230623]

2. Time of the General Meeting

10:00 hrs. (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

08:00 UTC]

3. Type of the General Meeting

Ordinary General Meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET]

4. Location of the General Meeting

Virtual General Meeting:

https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

In accordance with the German Stock Corporation Act:

hbW Conference Center - Haus der Bayerischen Wirtschaft, Max-Joseph-

Straße 5, 80333 München, Germany

5. Record Date

02.06.2023, 00:00 hrs. (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230601; 22:00 UTC]

6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

D. Participation in the General Meeting

D. Participation in the General Meeting - electronic absentee voting

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote through electronic absentee voting per

Internetservice at https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

EV; ISO 20022: EVOT]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

16.06.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)

participation

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230616; 22:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

23.06.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 23.06.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230623; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230623]

1

Annual General Meeting of Blue Cap AG on 23 June 2023

D. Participation in the General Meeting - company-appointed proxies

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote by granting authority and issuing instructions to

the proxies nominated by the Company

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

16.06.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)

participation

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230616; 22:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Granting authority (with voting instructions) to the proxies nominated by the

Company

    • in writing or in text form by postal mail, or email until 22.06.2023, 24:00 hrs (CEST)
      [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230622; 22:00 UTC]
    • electronically via the Internetservice at https://blue-cap.de/investor- relations/hauptversammlung/ by
      23.06.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 23.06.2023
      [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230623; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230623]
  2. Participation in the General Meeting - proxy authorisation

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote through an authorised third party

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

16.06.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)

participation

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230616; 22:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Exercising of voting rights via electronic absentee voting by the proxy via

Internetservice at https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/:

23.06.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 23.06.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230623; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230623]

Exercising of voting rights by the proxy through granting sub-proxies and

issuing instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company:

in writing or in text form by postal mail, or email until

22.06.2023, 24:00 hrs (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230622; 22:00 UTC]

electronically via the Internetservice at https://blue-cap.de/investor-

relations/hauptversammlung/ by

23.06.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 23.06.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230623; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230623]

2

Annual General Meeting of Blue Cap AG on 23 June 2023

E. Agenda

E. Agenda - item 1

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

1

2. Title of the agenda item

Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements of Blue Cap AG

as at 31 December 2022 and the approved consolidated financial

statements as at 31 December 2022, the combined management report

for Blue Cap AG and the Group for the financial year 2022 and the report

of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022.

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

materials

4. Vote

none

5. Alternative voting options

none

E. Agenda - item 2

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

2

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit from the

financial year 2022

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

materials

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 3

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

3

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the discharge of the Executive Board for the financial year

2022

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

materials

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

3

Annual General Meeting of Blue Cap AG on 23 June 2023

E. Agenda - item 4a

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

4a

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board

for the financial year 2022 - individual vote of Ms Kirsten Lange

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 4b

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

4b

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board

for the financial year 2022 - individual vote of Ms Freya Oehle

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 4c

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

4c

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board

for the financial year 2022 - individual vote of Mr Michel Luc Galeazzi

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

4

Annual General Meeting of Blue Cap AG on 23 June 2023

E. Agenda - item 4d

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

4d

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board

for the financial year 2022 - individual vote of Dr. Henning von Kottwitz

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 4e

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

4e

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board

for the financial year 2022 - individual vote of Dr. Michael Schieble

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 4f

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

4f

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board

for the financial year 2022 - individual vote of Prof. Dr. Peter Bräutigam

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://blue-cap.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

5

Disclaimer

Blue Cap AG published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 12:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
