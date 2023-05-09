Blue Cap : Q1 2023, 9 May 2023 (English)

Q1 2023 development mainly reflects general macro economic environment and is in line with expectations
Revenue developmentis supported by strong growth of business services segment
EBITDA and EBIT decreasedcompared to very strong levels in Q1 2022
Order volumes reflect general macro environment: decrease of demand due to destocking
We see some stabilization in order entry levels emerging since March
Ongoing focus oncountermeasures to cover the current reductions in order volumes and on cost and cashflow
Q1 2023
Revenue € 89.6 m
+8% yoy
Q1 2023
Leverage Ratio
2.6x
Q1 2023
Adj. EBITDA
€ 5.7 m
-30% yoy
Q1 2023
Adj. EBIT
€ 1.8 m
-63% yoy
Blue Cap AG _ Q1 2023
2
Financial
01_ Figures
Matthias Kosch
Operational development in Q1 2023 in line with expectations but below extraordinary Q1 2022
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA and adj. EBITDA margin
EUR m
EUR m and %
CAGR 11%
89.6
CAGR 9%
82.7
9.6%
8.3%
64.7
6.7%
6.3%
56.2
8.2
4.8
5.7
4.4
2020 (3M)
2021 (3M)
2022 (3M)
2023 (3M)
2020 (3M)
2021
(3M)
2022
(3M)
2023
(3M)
Revenue rose by 8% yoy, positive contribution of business services segment as well as full inclusion of Transline. Organic growth(like-for-like*) at 4%.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 30% yoy, mainly due to lower contribution of plastics (con-pearl) as well as adhesives & coatings-segment.
Inorganic revenue growth comes from the acquisition of Transline in March 2022.
* Calculation is based on portfolio as of 31 March 2023
Blue Cap AG _ Q1 2023
4
Strong performance of segment Business Services cannot compensate for the decline in other segments
Revenue by segments
Adjusted EBITDA by segments
EUR m
EUR m
Plastics
Adhesives & Coatings
Business Services
Others
39.4 -6%
42.1
21.4 -5%
22.6
17.3 27.9+61%
1.0
+15%
2023 (3M)
0.8
2022 (3M)
Plastics
Adhesives & Coatings
Business Services
Others 0.0
-0.1
2.9
-47%
5.5
0.1 -91%
1.3
1.6 2.7+72%
2023 (3M) 2022 (3M)
Plastics: lower revenues and adj. EBITDA due to a loss of a large logistics order at con-pearl this year. H+E is affected by price increases (passing on to clients has not yet been fully implemented). Uniplast shows slightly improved values compared to the previous year.
Adhesives & Coatings: demand reduction both at Neschen and Planatol led to revenue and EBITDA below previous year. Moreover, the ongoing restructuring at Neschen affects earnings.
Business Services: very strong growth of revenue and EBITDA at HY-LINE as company continued to work off strong order backlog, catch-up effects from Q4/22 at Transline.
Others: Revenue of nokra slightly higher than previous year, but reduced EBITDA.