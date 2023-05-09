Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Blue Cap AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B7E   DE000A0JM2M1

BLUE CAP AG

(B7E)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:30:01 2023-05-09 am EDT
22.50 EUR   -1.32%
10:08aBlue Cap : Q1 2023, 9 May 2023 (English)
PU
01:08aBlue Cap Ag : operating performance in Q1 2023 in line with expectations
EQ
05/04Blue Cap : 35th Munich Capital Market Conference, 4 May 2023 (English)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blue Cap : Q1 2023, 9 May 2023 (English)

05/09/2023 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Figures Q1 2023

Earnings Call

Henning Eschweiler, COO

Tobias Hoffmann-Becking, CEO

Matthias Kosch, CFO

09 May 2023 - 2:00pm CEST

Blue Cap AG

Q1 2023 development mainly reflects general macro economic environment and is in line with expectations

  • Revenue development is supported by strong growth of business services segment
  • EBITDA and EBIT decreased compared to very strong levels in Q1 2022
  • Order volumes reflect general macro environment: decrease of demand due to destocking
  • We see some stabilization in order entry levels emerging since March
  • Ongoing focus on countermeasures to cover the current reductions in order volumes and on cost and cashflow

Q1 2023

Revenue € 89.6 m

+8% yoy

Q1 2023

Leverage Ratio

2.6x

Q1 2023

Adj. EBITDA

€ 5.7 m

-30% yoy

Q1 2023

Adj. EBIT

€ 1.8 m

-63% yoy

Blue Cap AG _ Q1 2023

2

Financial

01_ Figures

Matthias Kosch

Operational development in Q1 2023 in line with expectations but below extraordinary Q1 2022

Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA and adj. EBITDA margin

EUR m

EUR m and %

CAGR 11%

89.6

CAGR 9%

82.7

9.6%

8.3%

64.7

6.7%

6.3%

56.2

8.2

4.8

5.7

4.4

2020 (3M)

2021 (3M)

2022 (3M)

2023 (3M)

2020 (3M)

2021

(3M)

2022

(3M)

2023

(3M)

  • Revenue rose by 8% yoy, positive contribution of business services segment as well as full inclusion of Transline. Organic growth (like-for-like*) at 4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 30% yoy, mainly due to lower contribution of plastics (con-pearl) as well as adhesives & coatings-segment.
  • Inorganic revenue growth comes from the acquisition of Transline in March 2022.

* Calculation is based on portfolio as of 31 March 2023

Blue Cap AG _ Q1 2023

4

Strong performance of segment Business Services cannot compensate for the decline in other segments

Revenue by segments

Adjusted EBITDA by segments

EUR m

EUR m

Plastics

Adhesives & Coatings

Business Services

Others

39.4 -6%

42.1

21.4 -5%

22.6

17.3 27.9 +61%

1.0

+15%

2023 (3M)

0.8

2022 (3M)

Plastics

Adhesives & Coatings

Business Services

Others 0.0

-0.1

2.9

-47%

5.5

0.1 -91%

1.3

1.6 2.7 +72%

2023 (3M) 2022 (3M)

  • Plastics: lower revenues and adj. EBITDA due to a loss of a large logistics order at con-pearl this year. H+E is affected by price increases (passing on to clients has not yet been fully implemented). Uniplast shows slightly improved values ​​compared to the previous year.
  • Adhesives & Coatings: demand reduction both at Neschen and Planatol led to revenue and EBITDA below previous year. Moreover, the ongoing restructuring at Neschen affects earnings.
  • Business Services: very strong growth of revenue and EBITDA at HY-LINE as company continued to work off strong order backlog, catch-up effects from Q4/22 at Transline.
  • Others: Revenue of nokra slightly higher than previous year, but reduced EBITDA.

Blue Cap AG _ Q1 2023

5

Disclaimer

Blue Cap AG published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 14:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BLUE CAP AG
10:08aBlue Cap : Q1 2023, 9 May 2023 (English)
PU
01:08aBlue Cap Ag : operating performance in Q1 2023 in line with expectations
EQ
05/04Blue Cap : 35th Munich Capital Market Conference, 4 May 2023 (English)
PU
05/04Blue Cap : 35th Munich capital market conference 04 May 2023 (English)
PU
05/04Blue Cap AG proposes a further increase in dividend to EUR 0.90 per share following str..
EQ
05/04Blue Cap AG Proposes Dividend
CI
05/04Blue Cap AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
04/04Cavalier Resources Taps Experts for Metallurgical, Heap Leach Studies on Crawford Gold ..
MT
03/07Blue Cap AG with strong growth in revenue and earnings in the 2022 financial year
EQ
2022Blue Cap AG gains new long-term anchor shareholder
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 348 M 383 M 383 M
Net income 2022 13,8 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net Debt 2022 73,1 M 80,5 M 80,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,28x
Yield 2022 4,06%
Capitalization 100 M 110 M 110 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart BLUE CAP AG
Duration : Period :
Blue Cap AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE CAP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 22,80 €
Average target price 39,50 €
Spread / Average Target 73,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tobias Hoffmann-Becking Chief Executive Officer
Matthias Kosch Investment Manager
Kirsten Lange Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henning Eschweiler Chief Operating Officer
Michel Galeazzi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE CAP AG-8.06%110
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG4.80%24 937
EQT AB (PUBL)-3.58%24 867
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC29.38%2 537
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-1.07%2 398
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.0.76%2 292
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer