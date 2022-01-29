Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Blue Cap AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B7E   DE000A0JM2M1

BLUE CAP AG

(B7E)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lawsuit accuses Chris Brown of raping unnamed woman on Florida yacht

01/29/2022 | 02:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 62nd Grammy Awards  Arrivals  Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020 - Chris Brown

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - An unnamed woman has filed a lawsuit that accuses musician Chris Brown of drugging and raping her on a Florida yacht in December 2020 and seeks $20 million in damages from the Grammy-winning singer.

The civil lawsuit, filed on Thursday by a musician and choreographer identified as Jane Doe, said she was invited by Brown to meet him at Star Island, Florida, home of rapper Sean Combs. When she arrived, she boarded a yacht and accepted Brown's offer of a drink as they discussed her career, the filing said.

After a second drink, the woman suddenly began to feel disoriented and physically unstable, according to the lawsuit. She said Brown dragged her to a bedroom, removed her bikini bottoms and had sex with her without consent, the lawsuit said.

An attorney for Brown, 32, and two other representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Writing on Instagram, Brown said: "Whenever I'm releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bulls-t," and included a blue cap emoji, which is used as slang for lies.

Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting singer Rihanna when the pair were dating in 2009, an incident that made headlines around the world after a photo of her bruised face was released.

A woman also accused Brown of raping her in a Paris hotel room in 2019. The singer denied the allegation and filed a defamation complaint against the accuser. No charges were filed.

In the new lawsuit, the woman said Brown called her the day after the incident and told her to take an emergency contraceptive pill to prevent any pregnancy.

The filing said she saw Brown twice after that encounter. At one of those meetings, he became "irate" when she turned down an invitation to his bedroom, the complaint said.

The woman has experienced "dramatic mood swings, loss of appetite, panic attacks and has engaged in self harm," said the lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. She is seeking a jury trial and $20 million in damages.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Lisa Richwine


© Reuters 2022
All news about BLUE CAP AG
2021Bauer-Walser AG signed an agreement to acquire Carl Schaefer Gold- und Silberscheideans..
CI
2021Blue Cap AG along with management completed the acquisition of Hy-Line Verwaltungs Gmbh..
CI
2021Blue Cap AG along with management agreed to acquire in Hy-Line Verwaltungs Gmbh from a ..
CI
2021Blue Cap AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2021Blue Cap AG completed the acquisition of 71% stake in Hero GmbH
CI
2021Blue Cap AG concluded an agreement to acquire 71% stake in Hero GmbH.
CI
2020Dover Germany GmbH completed the acquisition of em-tec GmbH from Blue Cap AG.
CI
2020BLUE CAP : Emmerson Resources - Update on Tennant Creek Gold Royalty Stream
AQ
2020ALT RESOURCES : Lodgement of Mine Plan for Tims Find Deposit Mt Ida Gold Project
AQ
2020Dover Germany GmbH entered into an agreement to acquire em-tec GmbH from Blue Cap AG.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 266 M 297 M 297 M
Net income 2021 3,70 M 4,12 M 4,12 M
Net Debt 2021 61,4 M 68,4 M 68,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,6x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 134 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 137
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart BLUE CAP AG
Duration : Period :
Blue Cap AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE CAP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 30,40 €
Average target price 43,13 €
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthias Kosch Investment Manager
Peter Bräutigam Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Blessing Chief Operating Officer
Tobias Hoffmann-Becking Chief Investment Officer
Stephan W. Werhahn Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE CAP AG-1.94%149
EQT AB (PUBL)-30.95%35 636
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-18.55%34 861
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA2.22%876
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-9.16%760
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST-6.44%622