Blue Capital Reinsurance Hol : ings (in liquidation) Reports June 30, 2022 Financial Position and Final Distribution

HAMILTON, Bermuda - August 23, 2022 - Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (in liquidation) (OTC:BCRHF) (the "Company"), a Bermuda holding company, today reported its financial position for the six months to June 30, 2022. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, previously offered collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invested in various insurance-linked securities. The Company is currently winding down its operations.

Net assets in liquidation as of June 30, 2022 were $1.6 million. The Company's fully converted book value per common share was $0.186 at June 30, 2022 and the Company is declaring a final distribution of $0.186 per share with a record date of September 8, 2022 and a payment date of September 19, 2022. The security will be delisted from the OTC contemporaneous with the final distribution.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (in liquidation), is currently winding down its operations. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, previously offered collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market, leveraging underwriting expertise and infrastructure from established resources. Underwriting decisions, operations and other management services are provided to the Company by Blue Capital Management Ltd., a subsidiary of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc.), a recognized global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and a leading property catastrophe and short tail reinsurer since 2001. Additional information can be found at www.bcapre.bm.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may include, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Such statements may include forward- looking statements both with respect to us in general and the insurance and reinsurance sectors specifically, both as to underwriting and investment matters. Statements that include the words "should," "would," "expect," "estimates", "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "target," "anticipate," "seek," "will," "deliver," and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or may be important factors that could cause the Company's run-off performance and the timing and amount of special distributions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, greater frequency or severity of claims and loss activity, uncertainties in our reserving process, changes to our tax status, credit risk related to our broker counterparties, assessments for high risk or otherwise uninsured individuals, possible terrorism or the outbreak of war, a loss of key personnel, political conditions, changes in insurance regulation, operational risk, including the risk of fraud and errors and