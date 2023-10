Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited is a software development company. The Company is engaged in designing, developing computer software and provides data processing services of all kinds including computer consultancy service, system analysis, programming, and computer maintenance. The Company also provides various services to the businesses such as digital transformation, managed service, workforce solutions, and software development. The Company's products include healthcare tech, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. Its healthcare tech includes homecare, home health, revenue cycle management, coding services, and pre-authorization.

Sector Software