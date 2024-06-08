Blue Dart Express Limited Appoints Dipanjan Banerjee as Chief Commercial Officer, with Effect from June 12, 2024

The Board of Directors of Blue Dart Express Limited have approved appointment of Mr. (CCO) and a Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from June 12, 2024. Mr. Dipanjan Banerjee has around 15 years

of experience in Business Development and growth of market share for express delivery and logistics Company. Mr. Dipanjan is a specialist in the Supply chain domain with exposure in the Domestic & International Express products, B2C & contract logistics. Mr. Dipanjan Banerjee is MBA in Marketing & Sales. In his previous stint, Mr. Dipanjan has supported in developing & implementing strategic business plan, driving growth and improving overall performance. Prior to ·oining Blue Dart Express Limited, Mr. Dipanjan was working with Ecom Express Limited as 'Chief Business Officer' and has worked with FedEx Express as Vertical Head and National Account Manager (E Commerce & Retail).