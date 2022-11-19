Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Blue Dart Express Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    526612   INE233B01017

BLUE DART EXPRESS LIMITED

(526612)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-17
7114.05 INR   -0.62%
11/19Blue Dart Express : Loss of share certificate
PU
11/17Blue Dart Express Opens 25 More Retail Outlets in India
MT
11/17Blue Dart Express Opens Over 19 Stores in India
MT
Blue Dart Express : Loss of share certificate

11/19/2022 | 10:49pm EST
November 19, 2022

To,

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East,

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code - 526612

NSE Symbol - BLUEDART

Sub: Intimation of loss of Share Certificate under Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have received information of loss of Share Certificate as detailed below from our Registrar & Share Transfer Agents viz; M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Name

Folio No

Certificate

Distinctive No.

No. of

No.

Shares

LAKHIANI TRADING

L02506

41942

6714101 - 6714200

100

AND FINANCE PVT

LTD

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you.

Yours Faithfully,

For Blue Dart Express Limited

TUSHAR

JAYANT GUNDERIA

Digitally signed by

TUSHAR JAYANT GUNDERIA Date: 2022.11.19 13:25:09 +05'30'

Tushar Gunderia

Head (Legal & Compliance) &

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Blue Dart Express Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2022 03:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
