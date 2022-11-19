Blue Dart Express : Loss of share certificate

Sub: Intimation of loss of Share Certificate under Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir / Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have received information of loss of Share Certificate as detailed below from our Registrar & Share Transfer Agents viz; M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
Blue Dart Express Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2022 03:48:07 UTC.