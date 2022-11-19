Blue Dart Express : Loss of share certificate

November 19, 2022 To, To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G Dalal Street, Fort Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code - 526612 NSE Symbol - BLUEDART

Sub: Intimation of loss of Share Certificate under Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have received information of loss of Share Certificate as detailed below from our Registrar & Share Transfer Agents viz; M/s. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Name Folio No Certificate Distinctive No. No. of No. Shares LAKHIANI TRADING L02506 41942 6714101 - 6714200 100 AND FINANCE PVT LTD

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you.

Yours Faithfully,

For Blue Dart Express Limited