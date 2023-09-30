Customers signing up from October 01st to December 31st, 2023, will not be impacted by the price increase.

Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation and distribution express logistics company, part of the DHL Group, today announced its General Price Increase (GPI), effective from January 1st, 2024. The average shipment price increase will be 9.6% as compared to 2023, dependent on the shipping profile.

Blue Dart is recognized for its market-leadership in future-ready solutions with exceptional service quality, these standards are also bench marked by the express logistics providers in the industry. In order to consistently deliver resilient, dependable, and efficient solutions to its valued customers, Blue Dart reviews and adjusts its pricing annually. This adjustment considers a multitude of factors including the current macroeconomic factors, geopolitical tensions, tighter monetary and fiscal policies, inflationary pressures, and exchange rate fluctuations, all of which impact the cost structure, there is a need for a reasonable tariff adjustment.

Additionally, the company demonstrates its ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility by reducing CO2 emissions through targeted investments in green transportation technologies, smarter route planning, and clean fuels. Blue Dart has planned significant investments in its IT infrastructure to ensure data security and deliver a world-class user experience, including the introduction of chat bots, a new shipping portal, seamless marketplace plugins, and other initiatives.

Elaborating on the announcement, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart said,"The aftermath of the global disruptions in the last few years has given rise to evolving forms of globalization. As of 2023, we have faced the challenges of a volatile global market, yet we have consistently delivered dependable services to our customer base. Through our annual price adjustment, we are channeling investments into our infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, ensuring the resilience, sustainability, and top-tier customer solutions that define our commitment. This includes advancements in our aviation infrastructure and vehicle fleets, the expansion of our hubs and gateways to meet growing customer demands, and our dedication to sustainable solutions. Our annual rate adjustment primarily aligns with inflation and empowers us to maintain service excellence while addressing rising costs."

Ketan Kulkarni, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Dart adds, "Through our annual price adjustments, we can allocate resources toward improving our infrastructure and technology, thereby guaranteeing robust, sustainable, and evolving customer solutions. We consistently refine our systems and procedures to maintain a forward-looking advantage, even when confronted with challenges. Automation and technology have always been fundamental tenets of our operations, not only ensuring customer delight but also enabling us to make conscientious, viable decisions that protect the future for generations to follow."

As a preferred logistics provider for prominent organizations in various sectors such as E-commerce, Lifesciences & Healthcare, Automobiles, Consumer Electronics, Banking/Financial Services & Insurance, Blue Dart has been actively investing in expanding its presence in emerging markets, enhancing transit times, upgrading infrastructure, and embracing future technologies. These strategic investments are designed to secure a competitive edge as a pioneer and maintain flexibility and adaptability.

About Blue Dart:

Blue Dart Express Ltd., South Asia's premier express air, integrated transportation & distribution company, offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 55,000+ locations in India. Blue Dart is the provider of choice for its stakeholders due to its customer-centric approach and aims to further strengthen this partnership. As part of DHL Group's DHL eCommerce division, Blue Dart accesses the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide, covering over 220 countries and territories, and offers an entire spectrum of distribution services, including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance, etc.

The Blue Dart team drives market leadership through its motivated people, dedicated air and ground capacity, cutting-edge technology, wide range of innovative, vertical-specific products, and value-added services to deliver unmatched standards of service quality to its customers. Blue Dart's market leadership is further validated by its position as the nation's most innovative and awarded express logistics company, exhibiting reliability, superior brand experience, and sustainability. This includes recognition as one of 'India's Best Companies to Work For' by The Great Place to Work® Institute, India, being ranked amongst 'Best Multinational Workplaces in Asia' by The Great Place to Work® Institute, Asia, voted a 'Superbrand' and 'Reader's Digest Most Trusted Brand', listed as one of Fortune 500's 'India's Largest Corporations', and Forbes 'India's Super 50 Companies', to name a few. Blue Dart's Diversity and Inclusion initiatives have also led to its recognition as one of India's 'Best Workplaces for Women' in 2021 and 'Best Organizations for Women' in 2022 by the Economic Times.

Blue Dart fulfills its social responsibilities in climate protection (GoGreen), disaster management (GoHelp), and education (GoTeach) through its GoPrograms.

For more information, please contact:

marketing@bluedart.com

Dated : September 30, 2023.