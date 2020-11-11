Log in
BLUE DIAM

(BLDV)
Blue Diamond: H360 Labs Announces Substantial Completion of Cannabis Lab in Missouri

11/11/2020 | 09:35am EST

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2020) - Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. (OTC Pink: BLDV). "The Green Orchard Labs, medical cannabis testing lab in Chillicothe, Missouri has reached the final phase of construction and investment," said Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. CEO, Josh Alper. "We have executed the tasks required by the H360 Labs royalty agreement, and we are ready for Green Orchard to do their part." The first phase of construction is finished, equipment leases in places, training and compliance platforms are in progress, and major clients / contracts for the lab have been acquired in the marketplace. Royalties will be paid from Green Orchard Labs to H360 Labs (wholly owned subsidiary of BLDV) for the next 10 years as part of the Trademark and Know-How agreement that was signed earlier this year.

The remaining construction funds will be raised directly by Green Orchard Labs through promissory notes that will return 30% on the investment. "November 17th in Chillicothe will be an investor event that will raise the remaining capital from local Missouri businesses and investors," said BLDV Chairman Todd Scattini, "We have created the initial conditions for Green Orchard that will now allow them to reward the community with this high return investment."

The investment event will be held at the: Fairfield Inn & Suites Chillicothe, MO, November 17th
Address: 220 West Business 36 Highway, Chillicothe, MO 64601 - Phone: (660) 646-3100
Investor presentations will be held at 12 noon, 3pm and 6pm, info - Todd.Scattini@harvest360.co

Kush Master Licensing Moves Forward: Within weeks of establishing KM International in Puerto Rico, as the technology holding arm of Kush Masters in Colorado, Harvest 360 has closed a license deal between Boone Labs Inc and KM International. This arrangement will provide Boone Labs with the exclusive license for Kush Masters products for the Michigan Medical and Adult-Use cannabis markets. Harvest 360 will receive 50% of all licensing fees and royalties from sales in Michigan and moving forward will work with Kush Masters to facilitate the licensing deals for the company on a national basis. KM International contracts in Illinois, Arizona, Missouri and New Jersey are in negotiation.

About BLDV - Harvest 360 Technologies - H360 Labs Inc.

Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. and its operating entities seek to partner with individuals and companies that share a common synergy, mission and vision to enable products/services that are produced, delivered and consumed utilizing fewer natural resources, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional products on the market today. As a diversified customer centric holding company; Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. seeks opportunities in medical & adult-use cannabis markets and is driven by critical thinking, the scientific method, positive outcomes for Veterans, and Social Equity.

Contact: Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. - Joshua B. Alper (844) 637-6377 info@bldvinc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67969


© Newsfilecorp 2020
