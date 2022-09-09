Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide : Interim Financial Statements as at 30-06-2022
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For The Three Months Ended 30th June 2022
The information contained in these statements have been extracted from the unaudited financial statements of the Company unless indicated as audited.
QUARTER REVIEW
Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC announced today its unaudited financial results for the three month period April 2022 to June 2022.
Loss for the period from April 2022 to June 2022 was Rs. 1.9 Million, with the Company coming close to break-even, indicating a significant improvement over the loss of the Rs. 7.3 Million the previous year's April to June quarter.
Company revenue for the April to June 2022 quarter was Rs. 19 million, up by Rs. 9.7 million over the 1st quarter of the previous year. Gross profit margin also improved compared to the 1st quarter of 2021 of (19 %) to 23% for the 2022 April to June quarter.
Compared to the previous year, sales of the company are increasing slowly, but considering the complex and instable economic environment at home and abroad, the Company is continuing to focus on cost minimization and servicing existing customers, while working with sales agents to increase foreign export orders.
During the months of fuel scarcity, work was carried out on a shift-basis in order to support staff who were unable to travel. Further, the rising inflation and restricted imports have increased day-to-day operational costs as well as the material cost of certain inputs in the Jewellery production process. While the Company continued despite these constraints, it was unable to carry out a smooth operation.
The Company is disappointed to note that the SEC did not approve the extension request regarding removing the emphasis on going concern from the audit, considering the difficult circumstances in which the Company continues to operate. However, the Company endeavors to remove the emphasis on going concern within the 2022/23 financial year, as planned.
CEO / Managing Director 06th September 2022
Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS/COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve
Months Ended
30th June
31st March
(In Rs .000)
2022
2021
2022
(Un-audited)
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Revenue
19,018
9,228
27,635
Cost of Sales
(14,672)
(10,953)
(41,669)
Gross Profit
4,346
(1,725)
(14,034)
Other Operating Income
-
5
5,394
Selling and Distribution Expenses
(78)
(90)
(112)
Administrative Expenses
(5,452)
(5,165)
(36,132)
Finance Costs
(743)
(338)
(1,830)
Finance Income
-
1
1
Profit /Loss before Tax
(1,928)
(7,312)
(46,712)
Income Tax (Expense) / Reversal
-
-
-
Profit / Loss for the Period
(1,928)
(7,312)
(46,712)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Fair Value Change in Investment in Quoted shares
-
-
-
Reclassification during the Year to Profit or Loss on Available for
Sale Financial Assets
-
-
-
Exchange Gain
481
-
-
Revaluation Gain
-
-
32,464
Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plans
-
-
1,938
Tax on Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plans
-
-
-
Other Comprehensive Income for the Period
481
-
34,402
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
(1,446)
(7,312)
(12,310)
Earnings/(Loss) per share
(0.005)
(0.02)
(0.12)
All values in are Sri Lankan Rupees
Figures in the brackets indicate deductions
Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30TH JUNE 2022
(In Rs .000)
30th June
31st March
ASSETS
2022 (Unaudited)
2022 (Un-Audited)
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
84,731
85,383
Right of Use Asset
2,280
2,289
Intangible Assets
-
-
Financial Assets- Fair Value Through OCI
-
-
Other Investments
-
-
Loan Receivables
-
-
87,011
87,671
Current Assets
Inventories
97,167
99,929
Trade and Other Receivables
3,330
2,817
Other Receivables
1,268
1,268
Cash and Cash Equivalents
22,714
18,678
Total Assets
124,480
122,693
211,491
210,364
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and Reserves
Stated Capital
101,261
101,261
Reserves
73,842
73,842
Retained Loss
(50,523)
(49,077)
Total Equity
124,579
126,025
Non-Current Liabilities
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
25,724
34,654
Employee Benefit Liability
5,357
5,012
Deferred Tax Liability
-
-
Current Liabilities
31,082
39,666
Trade and Other Payables
36,861
34,641
Income Tax Payable
1,065
1,065
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
17,904
8,967
Total Equity and Liabilities
55,830
44,673
211,491
210,364
These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
Finance Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by:
Chairman
CEO / Managing Director
06th September 2022
Katunayake
Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022
Fair
Stated
Revaluation
General
Value
Retained
Tota
Through
Capital
Reserves
Reserve
Losses
Equity
OCI
Reserve
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Balance as at 01 April 2021(Audited)
373,641
41,378
-
-
(276,683)
138,336
Profit / Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(46,712)
(46,712)
Other Comprehensive Income
-
32,464
-
-
1,938
34,402
Reduction of Stated Capital
(272,380)
272,380
-
(272,380)
32,464
-
-
227,606
(12,310)
Balance as at 31st March 2022
101,261
73,842
-
-
(49,077)
126,025
As at 01st April 2022 (Un-Audited)
101,261
73,842
-
-
(49,077)
126,025
Profit / Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,928)
(1,928)
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
481
481
Balance as at 30th June 2022
101,261
73,842
-
-
(50,523)
124,579
