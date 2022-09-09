Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sri Lanka
  Colombo Stock Exchange
  Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC
  News
  Summary
    BLUE.N0000   LK0193N00009

BLUE DIAMONDS JEWELLERY WORLDWIDE PLC

(BLUE.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-18
0.9000 LKR   -.--%
06/10Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
06/10Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
06/10BLUE DIAMONDS JEWELLERY WORLDWIDE : Interim Financial Statements for twelve month ended 31st March 2022
PU
Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide : Interim Financial Statements as at 30-06-2022

09/09/2022 | 12:40am EDT
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For The Three Months Ended 30th June 2022

The information contained in these statements have been extracted from the unaudited financial statements of the Company unless indicated as audited.

Page 3

QUARTER REVIEW

Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC announced today its unaudited financial results for the three month period April 2022 to June 2022.

Loss for the period from April 2022 to June 2022 was Rs. 1.9 Million, with the Company coming close to break-even, indicating a significant improvement over the loss of the Rs. 7.3 Million the previous year's April to June quarter.

Company revenue for the April to June 2022 quarter was Rs. 19 million, up by Rs. 9.7 million over the 1st quarter of the previous year. Gross profit margin also improved compared to the 1st quarter of 2021 of (19 %) to 23% for the 2022 April to June quarter.

Compared to the previous year, sales of the company are increasing slowly, but considering the complex and instable economic environment at home and abroad, the Company is continuing to focus on cost minimization and servicing existing customers, while working with sales agents to increase foreign export orders.

During the months of fuel scarcity, work was carried out on a shift-basis in order to support staff who were unable to travel. Further, the rising inflation and restricted imports have increased day-to-day operational costs as well as the material cost of certain inputs in the Jewellery production process. While the Company continued despite these constraints, it was unable to carry out a smooth operation.

The Company is disappointed to note that the SEC did not approve the extension request regarding removing the emphasis on going concern from the audit, considering the difficult circumstances in which the Company continues to operate. However, the Company endeavors to remove the emphasis on going concern within the 2022/23 financial year, as planned.

……………………………..

CEO / Managing Director 06th September 2022

Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS/COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Page 2

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve

Months Ended

30th June

31st March

(In Rs .000)

2022

2021

2022

(Un-audited)

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Revenue

19,018

9,228

27,635

Cost of Sales

(14,672)

(10,953)

(41,669)

Gross Profit

4,346

(1,725)

(14,034)

Other Operating Income

-

5

5,394

Selling and Distribution Expenses

(78)

(90)

(112)

Administrative Expenses

(5,452)

(5,165)

(36,132)

Finance Costs

(743)

(338)

(1,830)

Finance Income

-

1

1

Profit /Loss before Tax

(1,928)

(7,312)

(46,712)

Income Tax (Expense) / Reversal

-

-

-

Profit / Loss for the Period

(1,928)

(7,312)

(46,712)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Fair Value Change in Investment in Quoted shares

-

-

-

Reclassification during the Year to Profit or Loss on Available for

Sale Financial Assets

-

-

-

Exchange Gain

481

-

-

Revaluation Gain

-

-

32,464

Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plans

-

-

1,938

Tax on Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plans

-

-

-

Other Comprehensive Income for the Period

481

-

34,402

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

(1,446)

(7,312)

(12,310)

Earnings/(Loss) per share

(0.005)

(0.02)

(0.12)

All values in are Sri Lankan Rupees

Figures in the brackets indicate deductions

The information contained in these statements have been extracted from the unaudited financial statements of the Company unless indicated as audited.

Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Page 3

AS AT 30TH JUNE 2022

(In Rs .000)

30th June

31st March

ASSETS

2022 (Unaudited)

2022 (Un-Audited)

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

84,731

85,383

Right of Use Asset

2,280

2,289

Intangible Assets

-

-

Financial Assets- Fair Value Through OCI

-

-

Other Investments

-

-

Loan Receivables

-

-

87,011

87,671

Current Assets

Inventories

97,167

99,929

Trade and Other Receivables

3,330

2,817

Other Receivables

1,268

1,268

Cash and Cash Equivalents

22,714

18,678

Total Assets

124,480

122,693

211,491

210,364

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and Reserves

Stated Capital

101,261

101,261

Reserves

73,842

73,842

Retained Loss

(50,523)

(49,077)

Total Equity

124,579

126,025

Non-Current Liabilities

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

25,724

34,654

Employee Benefit Liability

5,357

5,012

Deferred Tax Liability

-

-

Current Liabilities

31,082

39,666

Trade and Other Payables

36,861

34,641

Income Tax Payable

1,065

1,065

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

17,904

8,967

Total Equity and Liabilities

55,830

44,673

211,491

210,364

These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

……………………………

Finance Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by:

……………………………..

……………………………..

Chairman

CEO / Managing Director

06th September 2022

Katunayake

Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Page 4

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

Fair

Stated

Revaluation

General

Value

Retained

Tota

Through

Capital

Reserves

Reserve

Losses

Equity

OCI

Reserve

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Balance as at 01 April 2021(Audited)

373,641

41,378

-

-

(276,683)

138,336

Profit / Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(46,712)

(46,712)

Other Comprehensive Income

-

32,464

-

-

1,938

34,402

Reduction of Stated Capital

(272,380)

272,380

-

(272,380)

32,464

-

-

227,606

(12,310)

Balance as at 31st March 2022

101,261

73,842

-

-

(49,077)

126,025

As at 01st April 2022 (Un-Audited)

101,261

73,842

-

-

(49,077)

126,025

Profit / Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,928)

(1,928)

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

481

481

Balance as at 30th June 2022

101,261

73,842

-

-

(50,523)

124,579

Disclaimer

Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide plc published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 04:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 148 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,80 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,88 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -201x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 244 M 0,67 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,09x
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 40,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sudath Ajitha Samaradivakara Jayasundara Chairman
Tishya N. Wickremesinghe Independent Non-Executive Director
Kalugala Vidanalage Sanjeewa Independent Non-Executive Director
Manjaree K. Gamage Non-Independent Executive Director
Adam Mark Brooker Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE DIAMONDS JEWELLERY WORLDWIDE PLC0.00%1
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-21.91%62 264
CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED3.28%18 446
PANDORA A/S-47.68%5 245
CHINA NATIONAL GOLD GROUP GOLD JEWELLERY CO.,LTD.10.78%3 615
DR CORPORATION LIMITED-59.79%2 786