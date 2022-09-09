Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide : Interim Financial Statements as at 30-06-2022

The information contained in these statements have been extracted from the unaudited financial statements of the Company unless indicated as audited.

QUARTER REVIEW

Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC announced today its unaudited financial results for the three month period April 2022 to June 2022.

Loss for the period from April 2022 to June 2022 was Rs. 1.9 Million, with the Company coming close to break-even, indicating a significant improvement over the loss of the Rs. 7.3 Million the previous year's April to June quarter.

Company revenue for the April to June 2022 quarter was Rs. 19 million, up by Rs. 9.7 million over the 1st quarter of the previous year. Gross profit margin also improved compared to the 1st quarter of 2021 of (19 %) to 23% for the 2022 April to June quarter.

Compared to the previous year, sales of the company are increasing slowly, but considering the complex and instable economic environment at home and abroad, the Company is continuing to focus on cost minimization and servicing existing customers, while working with sales agents to increase foreign export orders.

During the months of fuel scarcity, work was carried out on a shift-basis in order to support staff who were unable to travel. Further, the rising inflation and restricted imports have increased day-to-day operational costs as well as the material cost of certain inputs in the Jewellery production process. While the Company continued despite these constraints, it was unable to carry out a smooth operation.

The Company is disappointed to note that the SEC did not approve the extension request regarding removing the emphasis on going concern from the audit, considering the difficult circumstances in which the Company continues to operate. However, the Company endeavors to remove the emphasis on going concern within the 2022/23 financial year, as planned.

CEO / Managing Director 06th September 2022