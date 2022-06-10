Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide : Interim Financial Statements for twelve month ended 31st March 2022

AS AT 31ST MARCH 2022 (In Rs .000) 31st March 31st March ASSETS 2022 (Un-audited) 2021 (Audited) Rs. '000 Rs. '000 Non-Current Assets 52,767 54,832 Property, Plant and Equipment Right of Use Asset 2,289 2,323 Intangible Assets - - Financial Assets- Fair Value Through OCI - - Other Investments - - Loan Receivables - 169 55,056 57,324 Current Assets Inventories 99,929 112,836 Trade and Other Receivables 3,004 1,391 Other Receivables 1,268 1,437 Cash and Cash Equivalents 18,673 34,171 Total Assets 122,874 149,835 177,930 207,159 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Capital and Reserves Stated Capital 101,261 373,641 Reserves 41,378 41,378 Retained Loss (49,111) (276,683) Total Equity 93,528 138,336 Non-Current Liabilities Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings 29,175 20,026 Employee Benefit Liability 5,012 6,171 Deferred Tax Liability - - Current Liabilities 34,187 26,197 Trade and Other Payables 34,661 31,300 Income Tax Payable 1,065 1,065 Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings 14,489 10,261 Total Equity and Liabilities 50,215 42,626 177,930 207,159

These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

The Board of Directors is responsible for these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by:

06 June 2022

