  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLUE.N0000   LK0193N00009

BLUE DIAMONDS JEWELLERY WORLDWIDE PLC

(BLUE.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
0.8000 LKR    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide : Interim Financial Statements for twelve month ended 31st March 2022

06/10/2022 | 07:22am EDT
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For The Twelve Months Ended 31st March 2022

The information contained in these statements have been extracted from the unaudited financial statements of the Company unless indicated as audited.

Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS/COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Page 2

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months

31st March

Ended 31st March

(In Rs .000)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Revenue

7,555

87,876

27,635

148,441

Cost of Sales

(8,880)

(75,864)

(41,669)

(125,985)

Gross Profit/Loss

(1,325)

12,012

(14,034)

22,456

Other Operating Income

3,250

6,887

5,355

8,279

Selling and Distribution Expenses

(2)

(6,520)

(112)

(6,462)

Administrative Expenses

(19,168)

(9,311)

(36,126)

(23,652)

Finance Costs

(351)

(1,077)

(1,830)

(2,024)

Finance Income

-

4

1

16

Profit /Loss before Tax

(17,596)

1,995

(46,746)

(1,386)

Income Tax (Expense) / Reversal

-

-

-

(410)

Profit / Loss for the Period

(17,596)

1,995

(46,746)

(1,795)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) not to be

reclassified to Profit or Loss in Subsequent Period

Fair Value Change in Investment in Quoted shares

-

-

-

-

Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plans

1,938

(2,917)

1,938

(2,917)

Tax on Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plans

-

-

-

410

Other Comprehensive Income/Loss for the Period

1,938 -

2,917

1,938

(2,507)

Total Comprehensive Income/Loss for the Period

(15,658)

(922)

(44,808)

(4,303)

Earnings/(Loss) per share

(0.04)

0.005

(0.12)

(0.004)

All values in are Sri Lankan Rupees

Figures in the brackets indicate deductions

The information contained in these statements have been extracted from the un-audited financial statements of the Company unless indicated as audited.

Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Page 3

AS AT 31ST MARCH 2022

(In Rs .000)

31st March

31st March

ASSETS

2022 (Un-audited)

2021 (Audited)

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Non-Current Assets

52,767

54,832

Property, Plant and Equipment

Right of Use Asset

2,289

2,323

Intangible Assets

-

-

Financial Assets- Fair Value Through OCI

-

-

Other Investments

-

-

Loan Receivables

-

169

55,056

57,324

Current Assets

Inventories

99,929

112,836

Trade and Other Receivables

3,004

1,391

Other Receivables

1,268

1,437

Cash and Cash Equivalents

18,673

34,171

Total Assets

122,874

149,835

177,930

207,159

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and Reserves

Stated Capital

101,261

373,641

Reserves

41,378

41,378

Retained Loss

(49,111)

(276,683)

Total Equity

93,528

138,336

Non-Current Liabilities

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

29,175

20,026

Employee Benefit Liability

5,012

6,171

Deferred Tax Liability

-

-

Current Liabilities

34,187

26,197

Trade and Other Payables

34,661

31,300

Income Tax Payable

1,065

1,065

Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings

14,489

10,261

Total Equity and Liabilities

50,215

42,626

177,930

207,159

These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

……………………………

Finance Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by:

……………………………..

……………………………..

Chairman

CEO / Managing Director

06 June 2022

Katunayake

Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Page 4

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022

Fair

Stated

Revaluation

General

Value

Retained

Tota

Through

Capital

Reserves

Reserve

Losses

Equity

OCI

Reserve

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Balance as at 01 April 2020

373,641

41,378

-

-

(272,380)

142,639

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,795)

(1,795)

Other Comprehensive Loss

-

-

-

-

(2,507)

(2,507)

Total Comprehensive Loss

-

-

-

-

(4,303)

(4,303)

Balance as at 31 March 2021(Audited)

373,641

41,378

-

-

(276,683)

138,336

As at 01 April 2021(Audited)

373,641

41,378

-

-

(276,683)

138,336

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(46,746)

(46,746)

Reduction of Capital

(272,380)

272,380

Other Comprehensive Loss

-

-

-

-

1,938

1,938

Total Comprehensive Loss

(272,380)

-

-

-

227,572

(44,808)

Balance as at 31 March 2022

101,261

41,378

-

-

(49,111)

93,528

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide plc published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 11:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
