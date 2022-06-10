Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide : Interim Financial Statements for twelve month ended 31st March 2022
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For The Twelve Months Ended 31st March 2022
The information contained in these statements have been extracted from the unaudited financial statements of the Company unless indicated as audited.
Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS/COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months
31st March
Ended 31st March
(In Rs .000)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Revenue
7,555
87,876
27,635
148,441
Cost of Sales
(8,880)
(75,864)
(41,669)
(125,985)
Gross Profit/Loss
(1,325)
12,012
(14,034)
22,456
Other Operating Income
3,250
6,887
5,355
8,279
Selling and Distribution Expenses
(2)
(6,520)
(112)
(6,462)
Administrative Expenses
(19,168)
(9,311)
(36,126)
(23,652)
Finance Costs
(351)
(1,077)
(1,830)
(2,024)
Finance Income
-
4
1
16
Profit /Loss before Tax
(17,596)
1,995
(46,746)
(1,386)
Income Tax (Expense) / Reversal
-
-
-
(410)
Profit / Loss for the Period
(17,596)
1,995
(46,746)
(1,795)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) not to be
reclassified to Profit or Loss in Subsequent Period
Fair Value Change in Investment in Quoted shares
-
-
-
-
Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plans
1,938
(2,917)
1,938
(2,917)
Tax on Actuarial Gain on Defined Benefit Plans
-
-
-
410
Other Comprehensive Income/Loss for the Period
1,938 -
2,917
1,938
(2,507)
Total Comprehensive Income/Loss for the Period
(15,658)
(922)
(44,808)
(4,303)
Earnings/(Loss) per share
(0.04)
0.005
(0.12)
(0.004)
All values in are Sri Lankan Rupees
Figures in the brackets indicate deductions
The information contained in these statements have been extracted from the un-audited financial statements of the Company unless indicated as audited.
Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31ST MARCH 2022
(In Rs .000)
31st March
31st March
ASSETS
2022 (Un-audited)
2021 (Audited)
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Non-Current Assets
52,767
54,832
Property, Plant and Equipment
Right of Use Asset
2,289
2,323
Intangible Assets
-
-
Financial Assets- Fair Value Through OCI
-
-
Other Investments
-
-
Loan Receivables
-
169
55,056
57,324
Current Assets
Inventories
99,929
112,836
Trade and Other Receivables
3,004
1,391
Other Receivables
1,268
1,437
Cash and Cash Equivalents
18,673
34,171
Total Assets
122,874
149,835
177,930
207,159
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and Reserves
Stated Capital
101,261
373,641
Reserves
41,378
41,378
Retained Loss
(49,111)
(276,683)
Total Equity
93,528
138,336
Non-Current Liabilities
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
29,175
20,026
Employee Benefit Liability
5,012
6,171
Deferred Tax Liability
-
-
Current Liabilities
34,187
26,197
Trade and Other Payables
34,661
31,300
Income Tax Payable
1,065
1,065
Interest Bearing Loans and Borrowings
14,489
10,261
Total Equity and Liabilities
50,215
42,626
177,930
207,159
These financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
……………………………
Finance Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for these financial statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by:
……………………………..
……………………………..
Chairman
CEO / Managing Director
06 June 2022
Katunayake
Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022
Fair
Stated
Revaluation
General
Value
Retained
Tota
Through
Capital
Reserves
Reserve
Losses
Equity
OCI
Reserve
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Balance as at 01 April 2020
373,641
41,378
-
-
(272,380)
142,639
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,795)
(1,795)
Other Comprehensive Loss
-
-
-
-
(2,507)
(2,507)
Total Comprehensive Loss
-
-
-
-
(4,303)
(4,303)
Balance as at 31 March 2021(Audited)
373,641
41,378
-
-
(276,683)
138,336
As at 01 April 2021(Audited)
373,641
41,378
-
-
(276,683)
138,336
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(46,746)
(46,746)
Reduction of Capital
(272,380)
272,380
Other Comprehensive Loss
-
-
-
-
1,938
1,938
Total Comprehensive Loss
(272,380)
-
-
-
227,572
(44,808)
Balance as at 31 March 2022
101,261
41,378
-
-
(49,111)
93,528
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide plc published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 11:21:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLUE DIAMONDS JEWELLERY WORLDWIDE PLC
Sales 2021
148 M
0,41 M
0,41 M
Net income 2021
-1,80 M
0,00 M
0,00 M
Net cash 2021
3,88 M
0,01 M
0,01 M
P/E ratio 2021
-201x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
243 M
0,67 M
0,67 M
EV / Sales 2020
4,09x
EV / Sales 2021
1,62x
Nbr of Employees
35
Free-Float
50,7%
Chart BLUE DIAMONDS JEWELLERY WORLDWIDE PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.