Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Blue Dolphin held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") on July 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. local time. At the Annual Meeting, stockholders considered proposals to: (i) elect five (5) director nominees, all of whom shall serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders, or in each case until their successors are duly elected and qualified, or until their earlier resignation or removal, and (ii) ratify the selection of UHY LLP ("UHY") as Blue Dolphin's independent public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The voting results are set forth below:

1. All director nominees were elected:

Votes Broker For Against Withheld Non-Votes Jonathan P. Carroll 12,611,213 1,929 - 5,417 Amitav Misra 12,609,519 3,623 - 5,417 Christopher T. Morris 12,605,738 7,404 - 5,417 Ryan A. Bailey 12,610,805 2,337 - 5,417 Herbert N. Whitney 12,610,828 2,314 - 5,417

2. UHY was ratified:

Broker For Against Abstain Non-Votes 12,616,479 1,807 273 -

No other business was presented or discussed during the Annual Meeting.

