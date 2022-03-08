Blue Energy : Investor Presentation

This Presentation does not constitute an offer of any securities in BLU, in any jurisdiction, nor an invitation to apply for such securities, in any jurisdiction, and will not form part of any contract for the acquisition of BLU shares. This presentation is not a prospectus, disclosure document or other offering document under Australian law or under any other law.
Blue's Assets are in the 3 Key Gas Basins
3
Blue Summary
Blue has multiple10 year domestic gas supply agreements and gas ready to develop
Reserves and resources confirmed by NSAI (top tier Dallas global oil and gas certifier)
Hundreds of jobs in construction and operations over the project life
Blue is committed to a pipeline - the Moranbah to Wallumbilla interconnect
Will move forward with Fed and State support
Will incorporate mine gas options to reduce Mine Methane emissions
Blue's 2022 drilling program starting in June
to prove up 2P reserves and underpin pipeline and gas supply agreements
Up to 4 vertical wells and 6 laterals in our PL application areas around Moranbah
Blue has domestic gas customers
HoA's with Origin Energy and Energy Australia for 400 PJ of gas over 10 years delivered to Wallumbila+
MoU to supply QPM with 112 PJ in Townsville+
Blue has Surat Basin gas option - ATP854
300% gas resource upgrade - 398 PJ Contingent Resource+
✓ Pipeline infrastructure through the permit
4
North Bowen Basin - Primed for Development
Derisked
North Bowen Basin has discovered gas and has been producing for 18 years into Townsville
Scale
North Bowen Basin gas resource has scale - 15,000 PJ of gas resource - equivalent to 30 years of dom gas
supply
Environmental
• Located around large export coal mining activity - with fugitive emission issues - CSG development can reduce
emissions
No intense agricultural activities
• No Great Artesian Basin Aquifers present
Timing
Quicker to market compared to Beetaloo and Galilee Basins - 3-5 years for gas to market
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Blue Energy Limited published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:19:05 UTC.