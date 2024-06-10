Certain Common Stock of Blue Innovation Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-JUN-2024.

Certain Common Stock of Blue Innovation Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-JUN-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 181 days starting from 12-DEC-2023 to 10-JUN-2024.



Details:

In connection with this offering and the offering through purchase and underwriting by the underwriters, Takayuki Kumada and Masayuki Kumada, who are the sellers, have requested that the lead manager company sell their shares on the 180th day after the listing date (including the day of listing) from the date of execution of the principal underwriting agreement. (hereinafter referred to as the "Lock-up Period"), the sale of the Company's common stock without the prior written consent of the lead manager (with the exception of sales by underwriter's purchase and underwriting, green shoe option), etc. It has been agreed that the lead manager will not acquire the applicable common stock of the Company