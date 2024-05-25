Blue Jet Healthcare Limited is an India-based specialty pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredients and intermediates company. The Companyâs operations are primarily organized in three product categories: contrast media intermediates, high-intensity sweeteners, and pharma intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Contrast media are agents used in medical imaging to enhance the visibility of body tissues under X-rays, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or ultrasound. Its high-intensity sweetener business includes development, manufacturing and marketing of saccharin and its salts. The Companyâs contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) activity in the pharma intermediate and API business is primarily focused on collaborating with innovator pharmaceutical companies and multi-national generic pharmaceutical companies by providing them with pharma intermediates that serve as building blocks for APIs in chronic therapeutic areas.

Sector Pharmaceuticals