The board of directors of the Blue Jet Healthcare Limited at their meeting held on May 25, 2024 recommended a final dividend of INR 1 per Equity Share of the face value of INR 2 each for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2024. The Final Dividend is subject to the approval of the members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting which will be held within stipulated timeline as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.