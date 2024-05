Blue Jet Healthcare Limited is an India-based specialty pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredients and intermediates company. The Company’s operations are primarily organized in three product categories: contrast media intermediates, high-intensity sweeteners, and pharma intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Contrast media are agents used in medical imaging to enhance the visibility of body tissues under X-rays, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or ultrasound. Its high-intensity sweetener business includes development, manufacturing and marketing of saccharin and its salts. The Company’s contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) activity in the pharma intermediate and API business is primarily focused on collaborating with innovator pharmaceutical companies and multi-national generic pharmaceutical companies by providing them with pharma intermediates that serve as building blocks for APIs in chronic therapeutic areas.

Sector Pharmaceuticals