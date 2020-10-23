Blue Label Telecoms : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director (48 Kb)

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label" or "Group")

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Shareholders are advised that Mr Polelo Lazarus Zim has been appointed as an independent non-executive director to the Blue Label board ("Board") with effect from 23 October 2020.

Lazarus Zim is the founder and chairman of Zanozi Properties & Commodities. He is the former CEO of Anglo American South Africa Limited and former Chairman of Anglo Operations Limited (AOL). He has served on the boards of MTN Group, Anglo Gold Ashanti, Anglo American Platinum, Kumba Resources, Mondi South Africa, and Tongaat Hullet. He is a former chairman of Kumba Iron Ore, Telkom SA and TransHex Group.

The Board takes great pleasure in welcoming Mr Zim and wishes him a long and prosperous career with the Group.

Sandton

23 October 2020

Sponsor:

Investec Bank Limited