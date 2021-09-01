Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Blue Label Telecoms Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLU   ZAE000109088

BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED

(BLU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blue Label Telecoms : Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Annual Compliance Report (70 Kb)

09/01/2021 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label" or "the company")

BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT (B-BBEE) ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

Shareholders are advised that Blue Label's B-BBEE Annual Compliance Report for the financial year end 31 May 2021, which is required in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 of 2003, as amended, and paragraph 16.21(g) of the JSE Listings Requirements, is available on Blue Label's website www.bluelabeltelecoms.co.za/sus-bee-compliance.

1 September 2021

Sandton

Sponsor:

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 07:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED
03:32aBLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Annual Com..
PU
08/26BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Cautionary Announcement (49 Kb)
PU
08/26Blue Label Telecoms Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
08/20BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Trading statement for the year ended 31 May 2021 (83 Kb)
PU
08/20Blue Label Telecoms Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended May..
CI
04/20NOTIFICATION : Cell C Financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020 (57 ..
PU
02/26BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
02/25Blue Label Telecoms Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended ..
CI
02/22South Africa's telecoms regulator pushes back spectrum auction again
RE
02/17BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Trading statement for the six-month period ended 30 Novemb..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 439 M 1 270 M 1 270 M
Net income 2021 831 M 57,2 M 57,2 M
Net cash 2021 781 M 53,8 M 53,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 127 M 354 M 353 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 635
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Blue Label Telecoms Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brett Marlon Levy Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Steven Levy Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dean Suntup Finance Director & Executive Director
Laurence Michael Nestadt Non-Executive Chairman
Johan Smith Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED51.81%354
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.77%227 706
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.23.45%150 120
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.67%124 125
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.41%100 826
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.98%96 696