Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Blue Label Telecoms Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLU   ZAE000109088

BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED

(BLU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blue Label Telecoms : Cautionary Announcement (49 Kb)

08/26/2021 | 03:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU

ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label")

CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Shareholders are advised that The Prepaid Company Proprietary Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Label and a shareholder of 45% of the issued share capital of Cell C Limited, has concluded a term sheet for an Airtime Purchase transaction with Investec Bank Limited First Rand Bank Limited (acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division) and other financiers, the proceeds of which are intended to be utilised for the recapitalisation of Cell C. This arrangement is subject to the conclusion of all legal documentation and fulfilment of all conditions precedent under such legal documentation.

The above transaction could have a material impact on the price at which Blue Label shares trade on the JSE. Accordingly, Blue Label shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in their Blue Label shares.

Sandton

26 August 2021

Financial Advisor and Sponsor Investec Bank Limited

Legal Advisor to Blue Label Werksmans Inc

Disclaimer

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 19:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED
03:41pBLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Cautionary Announcement (49 Kb)
PU
08/20BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Trading statement for the year ended 31 May 2021 (83 Kb)
PU
08/20Blue Label Telecoms Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended May..
CI
04/20NOTIFICATION : Cell C Financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020 (57 ..
PU
02/26BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
02/25Blue Label Telecoms Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended ..
CI
02/22South Africa's telecoms regulator pushes back spectrum auction again
RE
02/17BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Trading statement for the six-month period ended 30 Novemb..
PU
02/17Blue Label Telecoms Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months End..
CI
2020BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Annual General Meeting of shareholders (202 Kb)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 862 M 1 399 M 1 399 M
Net income 2020 124 M 8,35 M 8,35 M
Net Debt 2020 301 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 039 M 338 M 338 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 074
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Blue Label Telecoms Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brett Marlon Levy Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Steven Levy Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dean Suntup Finance Director & Executive Director
Laurence Michael Nestadt Non-Executive Chairman
Johan Smith Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED52.85%344
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.37%227 417
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.19.82%146 446
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.26%128 223
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG24.24%103 552
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION9.56%95 486