Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Blue Label Telecoms Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLU   ZAE000109088

BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED

(BLU)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
5.780 ZAR   -2.86%
02:24aBLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Cell C Limited (“cell c”) – update on bond process for the recapitalisation of Cell C (100 Kb)
PU
05/26TRANSCRIPT : Blue Label Telecoms Limited - Special Call
CI
04/12BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Notification of acceptance of Forfeitable Share awards (69 Kb)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blue Label Telecoms : Cell C Limited (“cell c”) – update on bond process for the recapitalisation of Cell C (100 Kb)

06/21/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU

ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label")

CELL C LIMITED ("Cell C") - UPDATE ON BOND PROCESS FOR THE RECAPITALISATION OF CELL C

  1. Shareholders are referred to the SENS announcement of 25 May 2022, regarding Cell C's U.S.$184,002,000 8.625% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2020 (the "Notes") whereby shareholders were notified of the convening of a meeting of the holders of the Notes ("Noteholders"), held on 20 June 2022 (the "Noteholder Meeting"). The Noteholder Meeting was convened for Noteholders to approve an extraordinary resolution which, amongst other things, will give effect to the compromising of the Noteholders' claims ("Compromise Offer"). The details of the Compromise Offer, its effect on the Notes and the implementation mechanics thereof, are set out in Cell C's consent solicitation memorandum dated 25 May 2022 which Cell C made available to Noteholders.
  2. The quorum for holding a valid Noteholder Meeting requires one or more persons present and holding or representing at least 75% in principal amount of the Notes. Unfortunately, a large Noteholder tendered the necessary instructions after the specified voting deadline of 10am (London time) on 16 June 2022, which meant that, in terms of the trust deed regulating the Notes, dated 2 August 2017, the Noteholder Meeting was not quorate and had to be adjourned. The adjourned meeting of Noteholders is scheduled for 5 July 2022, at which adjourned Noteholder Meeting, a reduced quorum requirement of one or more persons present and holding or representing at least 25% in principal amount of the Notes applies. A majority of Noteholders have already presented their instructions for the Noteholder Meeting (or any adjournment thereof). These instructions, which are expected to remain in place until the adjourned Noteholder Meeting, are sufficient to achieve the reduced quorum requirements and as at today's date, correspond to 92.18% support in favour of the extraordinary resolution required to implement the Compromise Offer.
  3. The two-week delay in the Noteholder vote has no impact on the timing of the over-all Cell C recapitalisation transaction, which is expected to proceed to final close in the month of July 2022.
  4. Blue Label shareholders shall be notified of the outcome of the vote of the Noteholders following the adjourned Noteholder Meeting.

Sandton

21 June 2022

Financial Adviser and Sponsor Investec Bank Limited

Legal Adviser to Blue Label Werksmans Inc

Disclaimer

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED
02:24aBLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Cell C Limited (“cell c”) – update on bond process..
PU
05/26TRANSCRIPT : Blue Label Telecoms Limited - Special Call
CI
04/12BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Notification of acceptance of Forfeitable Share awards (69 Kb)
PU
04/06BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Dealing in securities by Blue Label Telecoms Limited for the forfeit..
PU
04/06BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Dealing in Securities by Blue Label Telecoms Limited for the Forfeit..
PU
03/28BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Contract note (18 Kb)
PU
03/28BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Notice of Dealings in Securities (58 Kb)
PU
03/23BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Notice of Dealings in Securities
PU
03/17S.Africa completes spectrum auction, collects nearly a billion dollars
RE
03/17BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Dealings in securities
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 439 M 1 150 M 1 150 M
Net income 2021 831 M 51,8 M 51,8 M
Net cash 2021 781 M 48,7 M 48,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 066 M 316 M 316 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 635
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Blue Label Telecoms Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brett Marlon Levy Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Steven Levy Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dean Suntup Finance Director & Executive Director
Laurence Michael Nestadt Non-Executive Chairman
Johan Smith Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED13.56%316