Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Blue Label Telecoms Limited    BLU   ZAE000109088

BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED

(BLU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blue Label Telecoms : Dealing in securities by blue label telecoms limited for the forfeitable share plan (72 Kb)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 06:10am EDT

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED FOR THE FORFEITABLE SHARE PLAN

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 and 3.92 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the following dealings are disclosed:

Company:

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

Date of transaction:

27 August 2020

Nature and detail of transaction:

On market acquisition of Blue Label shares to satisfy the

Plan's obligation towards its participants, Indirect Beneficial

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Number of shares acquired:

6,712,654

Price:

R2.9993

Total value of transaction:

R20,133,263-14

Company:

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

Date of transaction:

28 August 2020

Nature and detail of transaction:

On market acquisition of Blue Label shares to satisfy the

Plan's obligation towards its participants, Indirect Beneficial

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Number of shares acquired:

6,000,000

Price:

R3.0750

Total value of transaction:

R18,450,000-00

Prior clearance to deal in these shares was obtained.

Sandton

31 August 2020

Sponsor:

Investec Bank Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 10:09:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED
06:10aBLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Dealing in securities by blue label telecoms limited for t..
PU
08/22South African mobile operator Cell C to close 128 stores, affecting 546 jobs
RE
08/21BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : South African mobile operator Cell C to close 128 stores, ..
RE
08/04BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Cell C statement (493 Kb)
PU
08/04NOTIFICATION : Cell C default (394 Kb)
PU
08/04BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Cell C statement (107 Kb)
PU
08/04NOTIFICATION : Cell C default (89 Kb)
PU
08/04South Africa's mobile operator Cell C defaults on repayments on $184 mln bond
RE
07/06BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Initial trading statement for the year ended 31 May 2020 (..
PU
05/20South Africa mobile operator Cell C finalises recapitalisation plan
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 27 093 M 1 624 M 1 624 M
Net income 2020 944 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
Net cash 2020 2 129 M 128 M 128 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,06x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 810 M 170 M 168 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,03x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 014
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Blue Label Telecoms Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,00 ZAR
Last Close Price 3,15 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 376%
Spread / Average Target 376%
Spread / Lowest Target 376%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett Marlon Levy Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Steven Levy Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Laurence Michael Nestadt Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne J. McCauley Chief Operations Officer-South Africa Distribution
Dean Suntup Finance Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED22.09%170
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.49%245 221
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-7.82%89 711
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.81%84 512
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.11%51 516
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY2.44%39 682
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group