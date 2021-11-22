Blue Label Telecoms : Renewal of Cautionary Announcement (44 Kb)

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU

ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label")

RENEWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Further to the Cautionary Announcements dated 26 August 2021 and 11 October 2021, Blue Label shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in their Blue Label shares.

Sandton

22 November 2021

Investec Bank Limited

Werksmans Inc