  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Blue Label Telecoms Limited
  News
  Summary
    BLU   ZAE000109088

BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED

(BLU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blue Label Telecoms : Renewal of Cautionary Announcement (44 Kb)

11/22/2021 | 02:24am EST
Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU

ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label")

RENEWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Further to the Cautionary Announcements dated 26 August 2021 and 11 October 2021, Blue Label shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in their Blue Label shares.

Sandton

22 November 2021

Financial Adviser and Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

Legal Adviser to Blue Label

Werksmans Inc

Disclaimer

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 07:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 439 M 1 173 M 1 173 M
Net income 2021 831 M 52,8 M 52,8 M
Net cash 2021 781 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 374 M 279 M 278 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 635
Free-Float 63,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brett Marlon Levy Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Steven Levy Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dean Suntup Finance Director & Executive Director
Laurence Michael Nestadt Non-Executive Chairman
Johan Smith Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED29.53%279
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-13.43%210 569
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.13%124 434
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.14%122 337
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.36%100 157
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.21%88 511