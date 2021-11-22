Blue Label Telecoms : Renewal of Cautionary Announcement (44 Kb)

Blue Label Telecoms Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU
ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label")
RENEWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT
Further to the Cautionary Announcements dated 26 August 2021 and 11 October 2021, Blue Label shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in their Blue Label shares.
Sandton
22 November 2021
Financial Adviser and Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
Legal Adviser to Blue Label
Werksmans Inc
Disclaimer
Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 07:23:05 UTC.