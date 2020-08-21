Blue Label Telecoms : South African mobile operator Cell C to close 128 stores, affecting 546 jobs

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - South African mobile
operator Cell C said on Friday it expects to close around 128
stores across the country, more than half of its retail
footprint, with 546 jobs on the line as it seeks to cut costs
and restructure its operations.
The job cuts will be in addition to Cell C's plans to lay
off 960 workers, announced in June.
"The retail environment has changed and this has been
fast-tracked by the impact of COVID-19 and the evolving
purchasing habits of consumers," Cell C, which is not listed and
is 45% owned by Blue Label Telecoms, said in a
statement.
"Much like banks are moving away from brick and mortar
branches, Cell C is embracing digital solutions and driving
digital inclusion by leveraging collaborations and
partnerships."
The company has a workforce of 2,500 and 240 stores.
The consultation process for the job cuts announced in June
started on July 30 and the company said it subsequently made a
voluntary severance package offer.
Earlier this month Cell C said it was making good progress
with finalising its recapitalisation plan that will improve its
liquidity and debt profile.
