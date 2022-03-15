Investor Call: Announcement Regarding The Recapitalisation Of Cell C Limited
03/15/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
Blue Label Telecoms Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU
ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label")
INVESTOR CALL: WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE RECAPITALISATION OF CELL C LIMITED ("Cell C")
We invite Blue Label Telecoms shareholders to participate in a call regarding the SENS announcement on the Withdrawal of the Cautionary Announcement and Announcement Regarding the Recapitalisation of Cell C, as issued earlier.
This call will take place today, Tuesday, 15 March 2022, at 17h30 on Microsoft Teams. The link is as follows:
Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 16:01:06 UTC.