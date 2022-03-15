Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Blue Label Telecoms Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLU   ZAE000109088

BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED

(BLU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investor Call: Announcement Regarding The Recapitalisation Of Cell C Limited

03/15/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blue Label Telecoms Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2006/022679/06) Share code: BLU

ISIN: ZAE000109088 ("Blue Label")

INVESTOR CALL: WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE RECAPITALISATION OF CELL C LIMITED ("Cell C")

We invite Blue Label Telecoms shareholders to participate in a call regarding the SENS announcement on the Withdrawal of the Cautionary Announcement and Announcement Regarding the Recapitalisation of Cell C, as issued earlier.

This call will take place today, Tuesday, 15 March 2022, at 17h30 on Microsoft Teams. The link is as follows:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-

join/19%3ameeting_NmE3MGZlZTktOGNmYS00NzE3LWEwNDgtOTk5ZWNiM2M0YjM2%40thread.v2/0? context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2231db18d2-3206-49ba-adb2-737f30239a53%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22d8202fc8-b8d0-4edd-bfe3-f63b3b5241c6%22%7d

Sandton

15 March 2022

Financial Advisor and Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Legal Advisor to Blue Label: Werksmans Inc

Disclaimer

Blue Label Telecoms Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 16:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED
12:02pINVESTOR CALL : Announcement Regarding The Recapitalisation Of Cell C Limited
PU
10:12aBLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Withdrawal of cautionary announcement and announcement regarding the..
PU
03/08South Africa's Telkom and Rain win first round of spectrum auction
RE
02/24BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
02/23TRANSCRIPT : Blue Label Telecoms Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2022
CI
02/23Blue Label Telecoms Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended November 3..
CI
02/23BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Unaudited results for the six months ended 30 November 2021
PU
02/22BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Unaudited results for the six months ended 30 November 2021 (49 Kb)
PU
02/21South Africa names six qualified bidders for spectrum auction
RE
02/16BLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Trading statement for the six-month period ended 30 November 2021 (1..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 439 M 1 226 M 1 226 M
Net income 2021 831 M 55,2 M 55,2 M
Net cash 2021 781 M 51,9 M 51,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 583 M 371 M 371 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 635
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Blue Label Telecoms Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brett Marlon Levy Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Steven Levy Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dean Suntup Finance Director & Executive Director
Laurence Michael Nestadt Non-Executive Chairman
Johan Smith Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE LABEL TELECOMS LIMITED25.15%371
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.04%220 386
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.01%137 923
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION9.87%103 872
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-13.16%97 796
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.88%89 805