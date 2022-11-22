Blue Lagoon Resources : Information Circular 11/22/2022 | 02:52pm EST Send by mail :

MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR AS AT NOVEMBER 10, 2022 This Management Information Circular ("Information Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by management of Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. for use at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Shareholders") to be held on December 16, 2022 at 10:00 am, Vancouver time, and any adjournment or postponement thereof, for the purposes set forth in the attached Notice of Annual General Meeting. Except where otherwise indicated, the information contained herein is stated as of November 10, 2022. In this Information Circular, references to the "Company" and "we" refer to Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. "Common Shares" means common shares without par value in the capital of the Company. "Registered Shareholders" means Shareholders whose names appear on the records of the Company as the registered holders of Common Shares. "Non-RegisteredShareholders" means Shareholders who do not hold Common Shares in their own name. "Intermediaries" refers to brokers, investment firms, clearing houses and similar entities that own securities on behalf of Non-Registered Shareholders. GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION Solicitation of Proxies The solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, but proxies may be solicited personally or by telephone by directors, officers and regular employees of the Company. The Company will bear all costs of this solicitation. We have arranged to send meeting materials directly to Registered Shareholders, as well as Non-Registered Shareholders who have consented to their ownership information being disclosed by the Intermediary holding the Common Shares on their behalf ("Non-ObjectingBeneficial Owners"). We have not arranged for Intermediaries to forward the meeting materials to Non-Registered Shareholders who have objected to their ownership information being disclosed by the Intermediary holding the Common Shares on their behalf ("Objecting Beneficial Owners"). As a result, Objecting Beneficial Owners will not receive the Information Circular and associated meeting materials unless their Intermediary assumes the costs of delivery. Appointment and Revocation of Proxies The individuals named in the accompanying form of proxy (the "Proxy") are officers of the Company or solicitors for the Company. If you are a Registered Shareholder, you have the right to attend the meeting or vote by proxy and to appoint a person or company other than the person designated in the Proxy, who need not be a Shareholder, to attend and act for you and on your behalf at the Meeting. You may do so either by inserting the name of that other person in the blank space provided in the Proxy or by completing and delivering another suitable form of Proxy. If you are a Registered Shareholder you may wish to vote by proxy whether or not you are able to attend the Meeting in person. Registered Shareholders electing to submit a proxy may do so by completing, dating and signing the enclosed Proxy and returning it to the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey"), in accordance with the instructions on the Proxy. Alternatively, Registered Shareholders my vote their shares via the internet or by telephone as per the instructions provided on the Proxy. In all cases you should ensure that the Proxy is received at least two business days before the Meeting or the adjournment or postponement thereof at which the Proxy is to be used. Every Proxy may be revoked by an instrument in writing: executed by the Shareholder or by his/her attorney authorized in writing or, where the Shareholder is a company, by a duly authorized officer or attorney of the company; and delivered either to the registered office of the Company at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, at which the Proxy is to be used, or to the chairman of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, {00013109:2} -2 or in any other manner provided by law. Only Registered Shareholders have the right to revoke a Proxy. Non-Registered Shareholders who wish to change their vote must, at least seven days before the Meeting, arrange for their respective Intermediaries to revoke the Proxy on their behalf. If you are a Non-RegisteredShareholder, see "Voting by Non-RegisteredShareholders" below for further information on how to vote your Common Shares. Exercise of Discretion by Proxyholder If you vote by proxy, the persons named in the Proxy will vote or withhold from voting the Common Shares represented thereby in accordance with your instructions on any ballot that may be called for. If you specify a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon, your Common Shares will be voted accordingly. The Proxy confers discretionary authority on the persons named therein with respect to: each matter or group of matters identified therein for which a choice is not specified; any amendment to or variation of any matter identified therein; any other matter that properly comes before the Meeting; and exercise of discretion of the Proxyholder. In respect of a matter for which a choice is not specified in the Proxy, the persons named in the Proxy will vote the Common Shares represented by the Proxy for the approval of such matter. Management is not currently aware of any other matters that could come before the Meeting. Voting by Non-Registered Shareholders The following information is of significant importance to Shareholders who do not hold Common Shares in their own name. Non-Registered Shareholders should note that the only Proxies that can be recognized and acted upon at the Meeting are those deposited by Registered Shareholders. If Common Shares are listed in an account statement provided to a Shareholder by an Intermediary, then in almost all cases those Common Shares will not be registered in the Shareholder's name on the records of the Company. Such Common Shares will more likely be registered under the name of the Shareholder's Intermediary or an agent of that Intermediary. In the United States, the vast majority of such Common Shares are registered under the name of Cede & Co. as nominee for The Depository Trust Company (which acts as depositary for many U.S. brokerage firms and custodian banks), and in Canada, under the name of CDS Co. (the registration name for The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited, which acts as nominee for many Canadian brokerage firms). If you have consented to disclosure of your ownership information, you will receive a request for voting instructions from the Company (through Odyssey). If you have declined to disclose your ownership information, you may receive a request for voting instructions from your Intermediary if they have assumed the cost of delivering the Information Circular and associated meeting materials. Every Intermediary has its own mailing procedures and provides its own return instructions to clients. However, most Intermediaries now delegate responsibility for obtaining voting instructions from clients to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge") in the United States and in Canada. If you are a Non-Registered Shareholder, you should carefully follow the instructions on the voting instruction form received from Odyssey or Broadridge in order to ensure that your Common Shares are voted at the Meeting. The voting instruction form supplied to you will be similar to the Proxy provided to the Registered Shareholders by the Company. However, its purpose is limited to instructing the Intermediary on how to vote on your behalf. The voting instruction form sent by Odyssey or Broadridge will name the same persons as the Company's proxy to represent you at the Meeting. Although as a Non-RegisteredShareholder you may not be recognized directly at the Meeting for the purposes of voting Common Shares registered in the name of your Intermediary, you, or a person designated by you (who need not be a Shareholder), may attend at the Meeting as Proxyholder for your Intermediary and vote your Common Shares in that capacity. To exercise this right to attend the meeting or appoint a Proxyholder of your own choosing, you should insert your own name or the name of the desired representative in the blank space provided in the voting instruction form. {00013109:2} -3 Alternatively, you may provide other written instructions requesting that you or your desired representative attend the Meeting as Proxyholder for your Intermediary. The completed voting instruction form or other written instructions must then be returned in accordance with the instructions on the form. If you receive a voting instruction form from Odyssey or Broadridge, you cannot use it to vote Common Shares directly at the Meeting. The voting instruction form must be completed as described above and returned in accordance with its instructions well in advance of the Meeting in order to have the Common Shares voted. INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON No person has any material interest, direct or indirect, by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, in matters to be acted upon at the Meeting other than the election of directors, the appointment of auditors or approval of the Company's stock option plan. For the purpose of this paragraph, "person" shall include each person: (a) who has been a director, senior officer or insider of the Company at any time since the commencement of the Company's last fiscal year; (b) who is a proposed nominee for election as a director of the Company; or (c) who is an associate or affiliate of a person as defined in (a) or (b). RECORD DATE AND QUORUM The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has fixed the record date for the Meeting as the close of business on November 10, 2022 (the "Record Date"). Shareholders of record as at the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of the Meeting and to vote their Common Shares at the Meeting, except to the extent that any such Shareholder transfers any Common Shares after the Record Date and the transferee of those Common Shares establishes that the transferee owns the Common Shares and demands, not less than ten (10) days before the Meeting, that the transferee's name be included in the list of Shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting, in which case, only such transferee shall be entitled to vote such Common Shares at the Meeting. Under the Articles of the Company, the quorum for the transaction of business at a meeting of Shareholders is one person who is a shareholder, or who is otherwise permitted to vote shares of the Company at a meeting of shareholders pursuant to the Company's articles, present in person or by proxy. VOTING SECURITIES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS OF VOTING SECURITIES On the Record Date there were 101,355,960 Common Shares issued and outstanding, with each share carrying the right to one vote. Only Shareholders of record at the close of business on the Record Date will be entitled to vote in person or by proxy at the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. To the knowledge of the directors and executive officers of the Company, as of the date of this Information Circular, no Shareholder beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction, directly or indirectly, Common Shares carrying 10% or more of the votes attached to the Common Shares. PARTICULARS OF MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON To the knowledge of the Company's directors, the only matters to be placed before the Meeting are those set forth in the accompanying Notice of Meeting and discussed below. Presentation of Financial Statements The audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, together with the auditor's report thereon, will be placed before the Meeting. {00013109:2} -4 Election of Directors The Company proposes to fix the number of directors of the Company at three and to nominate the persons listed below for election as directors. Each director will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company or until his successor is elected or appointed, unless his office is earlier vacated. Management does not contemplate that any of the nominees will be unable to serve as a director. If, prior to the Meeting, any vacancies occur in the slate of nominees herein listed, it is intended that discretionary authority shall be exercised by the person named in the Proxy as nominee to vote the Common Shares represented by Proxy for the election of any other person or persons as directors. The following table sets out the names of the director nominees; their positions and offices in the Company; principal occupations; the period of time that they have been directors of the Company; and the number of Common Shares that each beneficially owns or over which control or direction is exercised. Name, Residence and Number of Shares Beneficially Owned, Present Position within Director Since Principal Occupation(1) Directly or the Company Indirectly(1) Rana Vig(2) March 17, 2017 3,409,268 Mr. Vig is a businessman; currently the British Columbia, Canada President and CEO of the Company. CEO, President, Corporate Secretary and Director Norman Brewster(2) September 3, 80,000 Mr. Brewster is a businessman; currently Ontario, Canada 2018 President, CEO and a director of Cadillac Director Ventures Inc., director and Chairman of BWR Exploration Inc., director and Chairman of Hispania Minerals Inc., and a director of Gama Explorations Inc. Gurdeep Bains(2) September 3, 80,000 Mr. Bains is a businessman; currently the CFO British Columbia, Canada 2018 of Pampa Metals Corporation, and a director of Director Troy Minerals Inc. Notes: The information as to principal occupation, business or employment and Common Shares beneficially owned or controlled is not within the knowledge of management of the Company and has been furnished by the respective nominees. Unless otherwise stated above, any nominees named above have held the principal occupation or employment indicated for at least the five preceding years. Member of the audit committee of the Company. Other than as disclosed below, to the knowledge of the Company, no proposed director of the Company is, or has been, within the 10 years prior to the date of this Information Circular, a director or executive officer of any company that: was subject to a cease trade or similar order or an order that denied the relevant company access to any exemption under securities legislation, for a period of more than 30 consecutive days, that was issued while that person was acting in that capacity; was subject to a cease trade or similar order or an order that denied the relevant company access to any exemption under securities legislation, for a period of more than 30 consecutive days, that was issued after the proposed director ceased to act in that capacity, and which resulted from an event that occurred while that person was acting in that capacity; or while that person was acting in that capacity, or within a year of that person ceasing to act in that capacity, became bankrupt, made a proposal under any legislation relating to bankruptcy or insolvency or was subject to or instituted any proceedings, arrangement or compromise with creditors or had a receiver, receiver manager or trustee appointed to hold its assets. Norman Brewster is the Chief Executive Officer and director of Cadillac Ventures Inc. On October 4, 2021, while Mr. Brewster was in officer, the Ontario Securities Commission issued a cease trade order against Cadillac Ventures Inc. for failure to file audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and certification of the foregoing for the year ended May 31, 2021. The order remains in effect. {00013109:2} -5 No proposed director of the Company is, or has been, within the 10 years prior to the date of this Information Circular, become bankrupt, made a proposal under any legislation relating to bankruptcy or insolvency, or become subject to or instituted any proceedings, arrangement or compromise with creditors, or had a receiver, receiver manager or trustee appointed to hold the assets of the proposed director. No proposed director of the Company has been subject to any penalties or sanctions imposed by a court relating to securities legislation or by a securities regulatory authority or has entered into a settlement agreement with a securities regulatory authority; or has been subject to any other penalties or sanctions imposed by a court or regulatory body that would likely be considered important to a reasonable securityholder in deciding whether to vote for a proposed director. Appointment of Auditor Management is recommending that Shareholders vote to appoint Davidson & Company LLP ("Davidson"), of Suite 1200 - 609 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of Shareholders and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor. Davidson was first appointed as auditors for the Company on October 24, 2019. Approval of Stock Option Plan At the Meeting, Shareholders of the Company will be asked to approve the continuation of the Company's stock option plan (the "Plan"). The purpose of the Plan is to provide an incentive to directors, employees and consultants to acquire a proprietary interest in the Company, to continue their participation in the affairs of the Company and to increase their efforts on behalf of the Company. The following summary of the Plan does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Plan. Eligible Participants. Options may be granted under the Plan to directors and officers of the Company or its subsidiaries, (collectively, the "Directors"), employees of the Company or its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Employees") or consultants of the Company or its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Consultants"). The Board, in its discretion, determines which of the Directors, Employees or Consultants will be awarded options under the Plan. Number of Shares Reserved. The number of Common Shares which may be issued pursuant to options granted under the Plan may not exceed 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares at the date of granting of options (including all options granted by the Company prior to the adoption of the Plan and under the Plan). Options that are exercised, cancelled or expire prior to exercise continue to be issuable under the Plan. Exercise Price. The exercise price of any stock options granted under the Option Plan shall be determined by the Board, but may not be less than the greater of the closing market price of the Common Shares on (a) the trading day prior to the date of grant of the stock options; and (b) the date of grant of the stock options, pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Termination. Any options granted pursuant to the Plan will terminate upon the earliest of: the end of the term of the option; on the date the holder ceases to be eligible to hold the option (the " Cessation Date "), if the Cessation Date is as a result of dismissal for cause or regulatory sanction; one year from the date of death or disability, if the Cessation Date is as a result of death or disability; on such other date as fixed by the Board, provided that the date is no more than 90 days from the Cessation Date, if the Cessation Date is as a result of a reason other than death, disability or cause. Shareholders will be asked at the Meeting to approve, with or without variation, the following ordinary resolution: "BE IT RESOLVED as an ordinary resolution THAT: the Company's stock option plan be approved, and that in connection therewith a maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares at the time of each grant be approved for granting as options; and {00013109:2} This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Permalink Disclaimer Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 19:51:03 UTC.

