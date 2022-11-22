Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BLLG   CA09564P1036

BLUE LAGOON RESOURCES INC.

(BLLG)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  12:23 2022-11-22 pm EST
0.2250 CAD   -2.17%
11/10Blue Lagoon Resources : Management Information Circular
PU
Blue Lagoon Resources : Proxy Form

11/22/2022 | 02:52pm EST
Issuer Logo

BLUE LAGOON RESOURCES INC.

Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on December 16, 2022

United Kingdom Building

350 - 409 Granville St

Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Appointment of Proxyholder

Print the name of the person you are appointing if this person

I/We being the undersigned holder(s) of Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. hereby appoint Rana

OR

is someone other than the Management Nominees listed herein:

Vig, President and CEO of the Company, or failing this person, Edward Mayerhofer,

solicitor for the Company

as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act, and to vote for and on behalf of the holder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General Meeting of Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. to be held at Suite 1200 - 750 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, on December 16, 2022 at 10:00 am (Vancouver time) or at any adjournment thereof.

1.

Number of Directors. To set the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting to at three (3).

For

Against

2.

Election of Directors.

For

Withhold

For

Withhold

For

Withhold

a. Rana Vig

b. Norman Brewster

c. Gurdeep Bains

3.

Appointment of Auditors. To appoint Davidson & Company LLP, as auditor for the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors

For

Withhold

to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.

4.

Approval of Stock Option Plan. To approve the continuation of the Company's stock option plan, as more particularly set forth in the

For

Against

accompanying Information Circular.

Signature(s):

Date

Authorized Signature(s) - This section must be completed for your instructions to be executed.

I/we authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.

Interim Financial Statements - Check the box to the right if you would like to receive interim financial statements and accompanying Management's Discussion & Analysis by mail. See reverse for instructions to sign up for delivery by email.

Annual Financial Statements - Check the box to the right if you would like to receive the Annual Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail. See reverse for instructions to sign up for delivery by email.

/ /

MM / DD / YY

{00009812:1}

This form of proxy is solicited by and on behalf of Management.

Proxies must be received by 10:00 am, Vancouver time, on December 14, 2022.

Notes to Proxy

  1. Each holder has the right to appoint a person, who need not be a holder, to attend and represent him or her at the Annual General Meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the persons whose names are printed herein, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided on the reverse.
  2. If the securities are registered in the name of more than one holder (for example, joint ownership, trustees, executors, etc.) then all of the registered owners must sign this proxy in the space provided on the reverse. If you are voting on behalf of a corporation or another individual, you may be required to provide documentation evidencing your power to sign this proxy with signing capacity stated.
  3. This proxy should be signed in the exact manner as the name appears on the proxy.
  4. If this proxy is not dated, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it is mailed by Management to the holder.
  5. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted as directed by the holder; however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, this proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.
  6. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted or withheld from voting, in accordance with the instructions of the holder, on any ballot that may be called for and, if the holder has specified a choice with respect to any matter to be acted on, the securities will be voted accordingly.
  7. This proxy confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting or other matters that may properly come before the meeting.
  8. This proxy should be read in conjunction with the accompanying documentation provided by Management.

INSTEAD OF MAILING THIS PROXY, YOU MAY SUBMIT YOUR PROXY USING SECURE ONLINE VOTING AVAILABLE ANYTIME:

To Vote Your Proxy Online please visit:

https://login.odysseytrust.com/pxlogin

You will require the CONTROL NUMBER printed with your address to the right.

If you vote by Internet, do not mailthis proxy.

To request the receipt of future documents via email and/or to sign up for Securityholder Online services, you may contact Odyssey Trust Company at

www.odysseycontact.com.

Voting by mail may be the only method for securities held in the name of a corporation or securities being voted on behalf of another individual. A return envelope has been enclosed for voting by mail.

{00009812:1}

Disclaimer

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 19:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
