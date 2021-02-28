Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited    6993   KYG1193D1097

BLUE MOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(6993)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blue Moon : Voluntary Announcement - Inclusion of the Company as Constituent Stock of Hang Seng Composite Index Series

02/28/2021 | 05:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited ᔝ˜ڥණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6993)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCLUSION OF THE COMPANY AS CONSTITUENT STOCK

OF HANG SENG COMPOSITE INDEX SERIES

This announcement is made by Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the Company has been selected and will be included as a constituent stock of the following indexes by the Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited, all with effect from 15 March 2021:

  • 1. Hang Seng Composite Index: Hang Seng Composite Industry Index - Consumer Discretionary and Hang Seng Composite LargeCap Index;

  • 2. Hang Seng Consumer Goods & Services Index;

  • 3. Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Index;

  • 4. Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Composite Index;

  • 5. Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Guangzhou-Foshan-Zhaoqing Index;

  • 6. Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Consumer Goods Index;

  • 7. Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Quality Life Index;

  • 8. Hang Seng Stock Connect China 500 Index; and

  • 9. Hang Seng Shanghai-Shenzhen-Hong Kong (Selected Corporations) 300 Index.

The Board is of the view that the Company's inclusion in the market benchmark index represents the capital market's recognition of the Group's positive business performance and growth outlook. The Board believes that such inclusion will help facilitate the expansion of the Company's shareholder base and increase the trading liquidity of the shares of the Company, resulting in realisation of the value of investment in the Company and further enhancement of the Company's reputation in the capital market and the Group's brand awareness.

The Board would like to thank its shareholders and investors for their continued support of the Company. The Company will continue to strive to make use of its competitive advantage to develop its business and create value for its shareholders.

By Order of the Board

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited

PAN Dong

Chairman & Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. PAN Dong, Mr. LUO Qiuping, Ms. LUO Dong, Mr. POON Kwok Leung, Ms. XIAO Haishan as Executive Directors; Mr. CAO Wei as Non-executive Director; and Mr. Bruno Robert MERCIER, Ms. NGAN Edith Manling and Mr. HU Yebi as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Blue Moon Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 10:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLUE MOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:16aBLUE MOON : Voluntary Announcement - Inclusion of the Company as Constituent Sto..
PU
01/07BLUE MOON : Raises $187 Million from Full Exercise of Hong Kong IPO's Overallotm..
MT
2020BLUE MOON : Shares Shine in Hong Kong Debut with a 16% Jump
MT
2020BLUE MOON : Raises over $1 Billion after Pricing Oversubscribed Hong Kong IPO at..
MT
2020BLUE MOON : Chinese Home Care Products Maker Blue Moon Launches Over $1 Billion ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 812 M 1 007 M 1 007 M
Net income 2020 1 303 M 168 M 168 M
Net cash 2020 11 509 M 1 484 M 1 484 M
P/E ratio 2020 61,3x
Yield 2020 1,58%
Capitalization 92 692 M 11 949 M 11 950 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales 2021 7,37x
Nbr of Employees 8 428
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart BLUE MOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE MOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,63 HKD
Last Close Price 15,82 HKD
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Qiu Ping Luo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Leung Poon CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Dong Pan Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Xiang Long Zheng GM-Research & Development Technology Center
Hai Shan Xiao Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE MOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.67%11 949
THE CLOROX COMPANY-10.34%22 775
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-9.72%19 300
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-4.76%18 579
LION CORPORATION-18.09%5 577
WD-40 COMPANY17.34%4 267
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ