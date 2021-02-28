Blue Moon : Voluntary Announcement - Inclusion of the Company as Constituent Stock of Hang Seng Composite Index Series

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited ᔝ˜ڥණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6993)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCLUSION OF THE COMPANY AS CONSTITUENT STOCK

OF HANG SENG COMPOSITE INDEX SERIES

This announcement is made by Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the Company has been selected and will be included as a constituent stock of the following indexes by the Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited, all with effect from 15 March 2021:

1. Hang Seng Composite Index: Hang Seng Composite Industry Index - Consumer Discretionary and Hang Seng Composite LargeCap Index;

2. Hang Seng Consumer Goods & Services Index;

3. Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Index;

4. Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Composite Index;

5. Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Guangzhou-Foshan-Zhaoqing Index;

6. Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Consumer Goods Index;

7. Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Quality Life Index;

8. Hang Seng Stock Connect China 500 Index; and

9. Hang Seng Shanghai-Shenzhen-Hong Kong (Selected Corporations) 300 Index.

The Board is of the view that the Company's inclusion in the market benchmark index represents the capital market's recognition of the Group's positive business performance and growth outlook. The Board believes that such inclusion will help facilitate the expansion of the Company's shareholder base and increase the trading liquidity of the shares of the Company, resulting in realisation of the value of investment in the Company and further enhancement of the Company's reputation in the capital market and the Group's brand awareness.

The Board would like to thank its shareholders and investors for their continued support of the Company. The Company will continue to strive to make use of its competitive advantage to develop its business and create value for its shareholders.

Hong Kong, 28 February 2021

