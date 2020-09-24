Blue Moon Zinc : September 24, 2020Blue Moon Announces $300,000 Financing

BLUE MOON ANNOUNCES $300,000 FINANCING

September 24, 2020 - Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (TSXV: MOON; US OTC: BMOOF) (the "Company") announces it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of $300,000 at a price of $0.035 per unit (the "Unit) with each Unit consisting of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of 24 months. Proceeds of the financing will be for general working capital. The private placement is subject to regulatory approval.

About Blue Moon

Blue Moon (TSX.V: MOON; OTC: BMOOF) is currently advancing its Blue Moon polymetallic deposit which contains zinc, gold, silver and copper in partnership with Platina Resources Limited. The deposit is open at depth and along strike. The Blue Moon 43-101 Mineral Resource includes

7.8 million inferred tons at 8.07% zinc equivalent (4.95% zinc, 0.04 oz/t gold, 0.46% copper, 1.33 oz/t silver), containing 771 million pounds of zinc, 300,000 ounces of gold, 71 million pounds of copper, and 10 million ounces of silver. The 43-101 Mineral Resource report dated November 14, 2018 was authored by Gary Giroux, P. Eng., and Lawrence O'Connor, a QP, and entitled "Resource Estimate for the Blue Moon Massive Sulphide Occurrence". The 43-101 and related press release with details on the resource are available on the company's website and were filed on www.sedar.com on November 20, 2018. The Company also holds 100% of the Yava polymetallic project in Nunavut that is in the same volcanic lithologies and south of Glencore's Hackett River deposit. More information is available on the company's web site (www.bluemoonmining.com).

Qualified Persons

John McClintock, P. Eng, a Director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

For more information please contact:

Patrick McGrath, CEO

1-832-499-6009 pmcgrath@bluemoonmining.com