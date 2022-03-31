Log in
Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp Announces Availability of Annual Report on Form 10-K

03/31/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
CHEVY CHASE, Md. , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: BOCN) (the "Company") today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2022.  A copy of the annual report is available through the Company's website, https://www.boacquisition.com/. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request. This press release is being issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(d)(1)(C).

About Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp:
The Company is a blank-check company sponsored by an affiliate of North Base Media, a global venture-capital firm specialized in media and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus its search for business combination targets on Internet, digital media and advertising, or marketplace businesses, although it may pursue an acquisition in any industry or sector. Additional information may be found at Company's website link - https://www.boacquisition.com/.

