Banks Are Extending Office Loans. Are They Also Pretending?

Many 2023 maturities were pushed into 2024, giving lenders more time for rates to drop and other investors to come in.

It Isn't Just AI: Economic Hype Is Also Infecting Stocks

Despite the focus on technology giants, "cyclical" sectors have staged a less-conspicuous rally and are trading at stretched valuations.

What's Wrong With the Economy? It's You, Not the Data

Many Americans believe that the economy and their finances are worse than they really are.

This Small-Cap Stock Index Has Some Jumbo-Size Tenants

The combined market value of Super Micro Computer and MicroStrategy-the two largest stocks in the Russell 2000-has swelled to $87 billion.

Nelson Peltz's Disney Consolation Prize: A $300 Million Gain

Trian Partners lost its bid for board seats, but profited on its investment.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Lender Blue Owl Capital Pushes Into Insurance

One of Wall Street's fastest-growing firms is buying Kuvare Asset Management in a deal that will boost assets under management by $20 billion.

French Asset Manager AXA IM to Buy Private-Equity Secondary Specialist W Capital

The $900 billion investment manager is betting that more private-equity managers will use secondary transactions to generate returns from their funds.

Chase Bank to Let Advertisers Target Customers Based on Spending Data

The JPMorgan Chase bank's new unit called Chase Media Solutions will let marketers tempt Chase customers with targeted deals and discounts related to their spending history.

Deepfakes Are Coming for the Financial Sector

With technology advances making artificial intelligence-enabled voice and images more life-like than ever, bad actors armed with deepfakes are coming for the enterprise.

