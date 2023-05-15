Alternative asset manager Blue Owl names Marc Lipschultz as co-CEO

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. alternative investment asset manager Blue Owl Capital has appointed co-founder and board member Marc Lipschultz as its co-chief executive, it said in a filing on Monday.

Lipschultz also co-founded Owl Rock Capital Corp, the direct lending division of Blue Owl that has more than $71.6 billion in assets under management.

Before Owl Rock, Lipschultz spent more than two decades at global investment firm KKR & Co.

The company has also named Craig Packer and Marc Zahr as co-presidents, the filing, dated May 12, said.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)