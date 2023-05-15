Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blue Owl Capital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OWL   US09581B1035

BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.

(OWL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-12 pm EDT
10.13 USD   -0.88%
07:18aAlternative asset manager Blue Owl names Marc Lipschultz as co-CEO
RE
06:39aBlue Owl Capital Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/08Deutsche Bank Adjusts Blue Owl Capital Price Target to $14 From $15, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Alternative asset manager Blue Owl names Marc Lipschultz as co-CEO

05/15/2023 | 07:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. alternative investment asset manager Blue Owl Capital has appointed co-founder and board member Marc Lipschultz as its co-chief executive, it said in a filing on Monday.

Lipschultz also co-founded Owl Rock Capital Corp, the direct lending division of Blue Owl that has more than $71.6 billion in assets under management.

Before Owl Rock, Lipschultz spent more than two decades at global investment firm KKR & Co.

The company has also named Craig Packer and Marc Zahr as co-presidents, the filing, dated May 12, said.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC. -0.88% 10.13 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
KKR & CO. INC. -0.25% 48.49 Delayed Quote.4.46%
OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION 0.31% 12.82 Delayed Quote.11.00%
All news about BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.
07:18aAlternative asset manager Blue Owl names Marc Lipschultz as co-CEO
RE
06:39aBlue Owl Capital Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/08Deutsche Bank Adjusts Blue Owl Capital Price Target to $14 From $15, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
05/08Credit Suisse Trims Blue Owl Capital's Price Target to $11.50 From $12, Keeps Neutral R..
MT
05/08North American Morning Briefing: Stocks Futures -3-
DJ
05/05Blue Owl Capital at 'Attractive Valuation' Amid Banking Turmoil, Says Oppenheimer; Shar..
MT
05/05Oppenheimer Upgrades Blue Owl Capital to Outperform From Perform, $13 Price Target
MT
05/04BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/04Blue Owl Capital Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
05/04Blue Owl Capital Shares Fall Even as Q1 Distributable Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 620 M - -
Net income 2023 854 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 5,53%
Capitalization 4 517 M 4 517 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,79x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 545
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 10,13 $
Average target price 14,41 $
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas Irving Ostrover Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc S. Lipschultz Co-President & Director
Michael Rees Co-President & Director
Alan J. Kirshenbaum Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Andrew R. Polland Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.-4.43%4 517
BLACKSTONE INC.11.69%58 506
KKR & CO. INC.4.46%41 755
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-7.50%17 013
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION19.84%14 925
AMUNDI15.57%13 472
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer