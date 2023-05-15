Alternative asset manager Blue Owl names Marc Lipschultz as co-CEO

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. alternative investment asset
manager Blue Owl Capital has appointed co-founder and
board member Marc Lipschultz as its co-chief executive, it said
in a filing on Monday.
Lipschultz also co-founded Owl Rock Capital Corp,
the direct lending division of Blue Owl that has more than $71.6
billion in assets under management.
Before Owl Rock, Lipschultz spent more than two decades at
global investment firm KKR & Co.
The company has also named Craig Packer and Marc Zahr as
co-presidents, the filing, dated May 12, said.
(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by
Arun Koyyur)