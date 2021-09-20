Blue Owl Capital : Agreement of Purchase and Sale (Form 8-K)

Agreement of Purchase and Sale

On September 20, 2021, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (the "Company") entered into an Agreement of Purchase and Sale, dated as of September 20, 2021, by and among the Company and Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP on the one hand, and each of Koch Companies Defined Benefit Master Trust ("Koch Pension"), Koch Financial Assets III, LLC ("KFA") and Illiquid Markets 1888 Fund, LLC ("Illiquid Markets" and, together with Koch Pension and KFA, each a "Dyal Fund Investor"), on the other hand (each, a "Purchase and Sale Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of each Purchase and Sale Agreement, Dyal Fund Investors relinquished their respective rights to receive management fee shares with respect to Dyal Capital Partners III (A) LP, Dyal Capital Partners III (B) LP, Dyal Capital Partners IV (A) LP, Dyal Capital Partners IV (B) LP, Dyal Capital Partners IV (C) LP, Dyal Capital Partners V (A) LP, Dyal Capital Partners V (B) LP and/or Dyal Finance Investors (US) LP, as well as feeder funds, alternative vehicles, parallel funds and future investment funds, accounts, vehicles and/or other similar arrangements investing alongside therewith, or formed in succession thereof. Applicable Dyal Fund Investors also waived the respective competing fund covenants in respect of each of Dyal Capital Partners V (A) LP, Dyal Capital Partners V (B) LP and/or Dyal Finance Investors (US) LP, as applicable, and agreed to subscribe for incremental commitments to Dyal Capital Partners V (A) LP and/or Dyal Capital Partners V (B) LP. In exchange for the foregoing, (a) the Company issued its Class A common stock in the amount of (i) 18,799,854 shares to Koch Pension, (ii) 7,167,817 shares to KFA and (iii) 3,733,342 shares to Illiquid Markets, and (b) Capital Holdings paid a cash purchase price in the amount of (i) $36.2 million to Koch Pension, (ii) $13.8 million to KFA and (iii) $7.5 million to Illiquid Markets.

Registration Rights Agreement

On September 20, 2021, in connection with entering into the Purchase and Sale Agreements, the Company entered into Registration Rights Agreements, each dated as of September 20, 2021, with each of (i) Koch Pension, (ii) KFA and (iii) Illiquid Markets (each, a "Registration Rights Agreement"), that provides each Dyal Fund Investor with certain registration rights. The Registration Rights Agreements will, among other things, require the Company to use its reasonable best efforts to file a resale shelf registration statement registering each Dyal Fund Investor's resale of the shares of the Company's Class A common stock and will provide each Dyal Fund Investor with certain customary piggyback registration rights with respect to such shares of Class A common stock, subject to the limitations set forth therein.

The Purchase and Sale Agreements and the Registration Rights Agreements are filed herewith as Exhibits 10.1, 10.2, 10.3, 10.4, 10.5 and 10.6, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

The information included in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-Kpertaining to the Purchase and Sale Agreements are incorporated by reference into this 3.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits