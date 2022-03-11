Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blue Owl Capital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OWL   US09581B1035

BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.

(OWL)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nyse  -  03/22 04:00:02 pm
12.39 USD   +1.14%
04:26pBLUE OWL CAPITAL : Financial Statements - Form 8-K/A
PU
04:21pBLUE OWL CAPITAL INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03/10INSIDER BUY : Blue Owl Capital
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blue Owl Capital : Financial Statements - Form 8-K/A

03/11/2022 | 04:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K/A

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A

Amendment No. 1

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): December 23, 2021

BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-39653 86-3906032

(State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation or organization)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

399 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022
(address of principal executive offices)

(212)419-3000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Class A Shares OWL New York Stock Exchange
Warrants to purchase Class A Shares OWL.WS New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This Current Report on Form 8-K/A(this "Amendment") amends and supplements the Current Report on Form 8-K(the "Original Form 8-K")filed by Blue Owl Capital Inc. (the "Company") dated December 23, 2021 and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 30, 2021, for the purpose of providing an audited statement of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in connection with the Company's previously reported acquisition of Oak Street Real Estate Capital, LLC ("Oak Street") in lieu of the financial statements required by Item 9.01(a) that were not included in the Original Form 8-K.Except as set forth herein, no modifications have been made to information contained in the Original Form 8-K,and the Company has not updated any information contained therein to reflect events that have occurred since the date of the Original Form 8-K.

In accordance with Rule 3-05of Regulation S-X,the Company hereby files the following financial information.

Item 9.01.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Financial statements of business acquired

The information set forth under the caption "Oak Street Acquisition" in Note 3 to the Notes to Consolidated and Combined Financial Statements filed with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2021 is incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit
No.

Description

104 Cover Page Interactive Data (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.

Date: March 11, 2022 By:

/s/ Alan Kirshenbaum

Alan Kirshenbaum
Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer

Disclaimer

Blue Owl Capital Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 21:23:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.
04:26pBLUE OWL CAPITAL : Financial Statements - Form 8-K/A
PU
04:21pBLUE OWL CAPITAL INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03/10INSIDER BUY : Blue Owl Capital
MT
03/08Cowen Lowers Price Target for Blue Owl Capital to $6 From $9, Maintains Outperform Rati..
MT
03/05BLUE OWL CAPITAL : March Investor Presentation
PU
03/04Blue Owl Capital Reportedly Seeks UK IPO of Dyal Capital Partners Assets
MT
03/04Blue Owl Reportedly Planning London IPO for Dyal Assets
CI
03/02Blue Owl Capital Hires Machal Karim as Head of ESG
PR
03/02Blue Owl Capital Hires Machal Karim as Head of ESG
CI
02/28BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 359 M - -
Net income 2022 939 M - -
Net Debt 2022 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 3,86%
Capitalization 4 960 M 4 960 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,25 $
Average target price 18,10 $
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas Irving Ostrover Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc S. Lipschultz Co-President & Director
Michael Rees Co-President & Director
Alan J. Kirshenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Andrew R. Polland Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.-17.84%4 960
BLACKROCK, INC.-23.85%106 004
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-9.86%84 595
UBS GROUP AG-5.82%56 566
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-13.91%40 355
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-17.13%37 242