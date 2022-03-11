Blue Owl Capital : Financial Statements - Form 8-K/A

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K/A
Amendment No. 1
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): December 23, 2021
BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
|
Delaware
|
|
001-39653
|
|
86-3906032
|
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation or organization)
|
|
(Commission
File Number)
|
|
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
|
|
399 Park Avenue,
|
|
New York,
|
|
NY
|
|
10022
|
(address of principal executive offices)
(212)419-3000
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
|
☐
|
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
|
☐
|
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
|
☐
|
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
|
☐
|
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
|
Title of each class
|
|
Trading
symbol(s)
|
|
Name of each exchange
on which registered
|
Class A Shares
|
|
OWL
|
|
New York Stock Exchange
|
Warrants to purchase Class A Shares
|
|
OWL.WS
|
|
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
EXPLANATORY NOTE
This Current Report on Form 8-K/A(this "Amendment") amends and supplements the Current Report on Form 8-K(the "Original Form 8-K")filed by Blue Owl Capital Inc. (the "Company") dated December 23, 2021 and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 30, 2021, for the purpose of providing an audited statement of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in connection with the Company's previously reported acquisition of Oak Street Real Estate Capital, LLC ("Oak Street") in lieu of the financial statements required by Item 9.01(a) that were not included in the Original Form 8-K.Except as set forth herein, no modifications have been made to information contained in the Original Form 8-K,and the Company has not updated any information contained therein to reflect events that have occurred since the date of the Original Form 8-K.
In accordance with Rule 3-05of Regulation S-X,the Company hereby files the following financial information.
|
Item 9.01.
|
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(a) Financial statements of business acquired
The information set forth under the caption "Oak Street Acquisition" in Note 3 to the Notes to Consolidated and Combined Financial Statements filed with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended December 31, 2021 is incorporated herein by reference.
(d) Exhibits
|
|
Exhibit
No.
|
|
Description
|
|
104
|
|
Cover Page Interactive Data (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).