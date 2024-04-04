NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) ("Blue Owl") today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 on Thursday, May 2, 2024 before market open. Blue Owl invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on May 2 to discuss its results.

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Investor Resources section of Blue Owl's website at www.blueowl.com.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

Domestic (Toll Free): +1 (888) 330-2454

International: +1 (240) 789-2714

Conference ID: 4153114

All callers will need to enter the Conference ID followed by the # sign and reference "Blue Owl Capital" once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available via a webcast link located on the Investor Resources section of Blue Owl's website.

About Blue Owl Capital Inc.

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives.

With over $165 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional and individual investors differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 685 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and speak only as of the date made. Blue Owl assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blue Owl's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of strategic acquisitions; costs related to acquisitions; the inability to maintain the listing of Blue Owl's shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"); Blue Owl's ability to manage growth; Blue Owl's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Blue Owl; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Blue Owl may be adversely affected by other economic, business, geo-political and competitive factors.

Investor Contact

Ann Dai

Head of Investor Relations

blueowlir@blueowl.com

Media Contact

Nick Theccanat

Principal, Corporate Communications & Government Affairs

Nick.Theccanat@blueowl.com

