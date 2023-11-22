NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) ("Blue Owl") today announced that Doug Ostrover, co-CEO, will present at the Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 3:00 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be broadcast live on the Investor Resources section of Blue Owl's website at www.blueowl.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blue Owl's website shortly after the event.

About Blue Owl Capital Inc.

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives.

With $157 billion in assets under management1, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional and individual investors differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 650 experienced professionals in more than 10 offices globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com

1 As of September 30, 2023

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and speak only as of the date made. Blue Owl assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blue Owl's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of strategic acquisitions; costs related to acquisitions; the inability to maintain the listing of Blue Owl's shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"); Blue Owl's ability to manage growth; Blue Owl's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Blue Owl; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Blue Owl may be adversely affected by other economic, business, geo-political and competitive factors.

Investor Contact:

Ann Dai

Head of Investor Relations

blueowlir@blueowl.com

Media Contact:

Nick Theccanat

Principal, Corporate Communications & Public Policy

Nick.Theccanat@blueowl.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-owl-capital-inc-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-2023-us-financial-services-conference-301995358.html

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital