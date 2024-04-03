Blue Owl Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management company. The Company deploys private capital across Credit, GP Strategic Capital and Real Estate platforms on behalf of institutional and private wealth clients. The Company has three major product platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital and Real Estate. Its Credit products offer private financing solutions to middle-market companies seeking capital solutions. Its Credit products are generally offered through a mix of business development companies, long-dated private funds, managed accounts and collateralized loan obligations. It primarily focused on acquiring equity stakes in or providing debt financing to private capital firms. Its Real Estate products are focused on acquiring triple net lease real estate occupied by investment grade or creditworthy tenants. Its Real Estate products are offered primarily through Permanent Capital vehicles, including its real estate investment trusts (REIT), and long-dated private funds.