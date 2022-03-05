Log in
BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.

Blue Owl Capital : March Investor Presentation

03/05/2022 | 12:49pm EST
Blue Owl Investor Presentation

March 2022

Disclosures

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl is a global alternative asset manager with $94.5 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2021. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, the firm deploys private capital across Direct Lending, GP Capital Solutions and Real Estate strategies on behalf of Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Blue Owl's flexible, consultative approach helps position the firm as a partner of choice for businesses seeking capital solutions to support their sustained growth. The firm's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with more than 25 years of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl employs over 350 people across 9 offices globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this presentation are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blue Owl's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and speak only as of the date of this presentation. Blue Owl assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the recently completed business combination; costs related to the recently completed business combination; Blue Owl's ability to manage growth; Blue Owl's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Blue Owl; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Blue Owl may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and competitive factors; the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on Blue Owl's business as well as those factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The information contained in this presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of Blue Owl's SEC filings and other public announcements that Blue Owl may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. Blue Owl also uses its website to distribute company information, including assets under management and performance information, and such information may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor Blue Owl's website (www.blueowl.com). Blue Owl undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements or other information contained in this presentation. These materials contain information about Blue Owl and its affiliates and certain of their respective personnel and affiliates, information about their respective historical performance and general information about the market. You should not view information related to the past performance of Blue Owl or information about the market, as indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured.

Copyright© Blue Owl Capital Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.

2

Disclosures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Other Financial and Operational Data

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and that may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Blue Owl believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors and potential investors to use in evaluating its ongoing operating results and trends. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. See the footnotes on the slides where these measures are discussed.

Exact net IRRs and multiples cannot be calculated for individual investments held by Blue Owl's products, or a subset of such investments, due to the lack of a mechanism to precisely allocate fees, taxes, transaction costs, expenses and general partner carried interest. Valuations are as of the dates provided herein and do not take into account subsequent events, including the continued impact of COVID-19, which can be expected to have an adverse effect on certain entities identified or contemplated herein.

For the definitions of certain terms used in this presentation, please refer to the "Defined Terms" slide in the appendix.

Important Notice

No representations or warranties, express or implied are given in, or in respect of, this presentation. To the fullest extent permitted by law, in no circumstances will Blue Owl or any of its subsidiaries, stockholders, affiliates, representatives, partners, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents be responsible or liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or loss of profit arising from use of this presentation, its contents, its omissions, reliance on the information contained within it, or on opinions communicated in relation thereto or otherwise arising in connection therewith. This presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information that may be required to make a full analysis of Blue Owl. Viewers of this presentation should each make their own evaluation of Blue Owl and of the relevance and adequacy of the information contained herein and should make sure other investigations as they deem necessary.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities, investment funds, vehicles or accounts, investment advice or any other service by Blue Owl or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries. Nothing in this presentation constitutes the provision of tax, accounting, financial, investment, regulatory, legal or other advice by Blue Owl or its advisors.

Industry and Market Data

This presentation may contain information obtained from third parties, including ratings from credit ratings agencies such as Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings. Such information has not been independently verified and, accordingly, Blue Owl makes no representation or warranty in respect of this information. Reproduction and distribution of third party content in any form is prohibited except with the prior written permission of the related third party. Third party content providers do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of any information, including ratings, and are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, or for the results obtained from the use of such content. THIRD PARTY CONTENT PROVIDERS GIVE NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE. THIRD PARTY CONTENT PROVIDERS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, EXEMPLARY, COMPENSATORY, PUNITIVE, SPECIAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, COSTS, EXPENSES, LEGAL FEES, OR LOSSES (INCLUDING LOST INCOME OR PROFITS AND OPPORTUNITY COSTS OR LOSSES CAUSED BY NEGLIGENCE) IN CONNECTION WITH ANY USE OF THEIR CONTENT, INCLUDING RATINGS. Credit ratings are statements of opinions and are not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell securities. They do not address the suitability of securities or the suitability of securities for investment purposes, and should not be relied on as investment advice.

3

About Blue Owl

Over $94 billion of assets under management, Blue Owl is a leading provider of private capital solutions

Blue Owl Firm Overview

  • Blue Owl is an alternative asset manager providing investors access to Direct Lending, GP Capital Solutions and Real Estate strategies
    • Owl Rock manages $39.2 billion in AUM
    • Dyal Capital manages $39.9 billion in AUM
    • Oak Street manages $15.4 billion in AUM
  • We aim to provide institutional and private wealth clients access to compelling and differentiated investment opportunities
  • Blue Owl invests across the private market ecosystem, providing debt and equity solutions to businesses and financial sponsors, including private equity and venture capital firms

A Solutions Provider

Blue Owl's complementary platforms allow for enhanced origination opportunities and access to unique, proprietary deal flow

  • Owl Rock is a leading capital provider to middle- and upper- middle-market businesses with approximately 600 sponsor relationships
  • Dyal Capital is a leading capital provider to large multi-product private capital managers with over 50 partnerships since inception
  • Oak Street is the industry's preeminent net lease platform and focuses on structuring sale-leasebacks

Track Record

  • Since inception, Blue Owl's investment platforms have provided clients access to risk-adjusted returns with demonstrated ability to source opportunities in all market environments
  • Our investment team of over 100 professionals are led by an executive team with decades of experience managing successful alternative investment businesses

BBB from S&P

Over 350

Headquarters in

NYSE: OWL

New York

and Fitch(1)

employees

with 8 other offices

All data as of December 31, 2021.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

4

Blue Owl Overview

The Owl Rock, Dyal Capital and Oak Street platforms provide investment strategies dedicated to private capital solutions

Investment Platforms

Direct Lending

  • A leading direct lending business with $39.2 billion in AUM
  • Focused on lending to middle- and upper-middle-market companies backed by leading private equity sponsors
  • Demonstrated ability to source proprietary investment opportunities with $51.2 billion in gross originations since inception

GP Capital Solutions

  • A leading GP capital solutions provider to private market participants with $39.9 billion in AUM
  • Deep and extensive relationships across the alternative asset management ecosystem
  • Successfully completed over 65 equity and debt transactions since inception

Real Estate

  • An industry-leading private equity real estate business with $15.4 billion in
    AUM
  • Focused on acquiring high quality assets net-leased to investment grade and creditworthy entities
  • Established proprietary origination platform that has completed over 110 transactions

$39.2B Assets Under Management

75+ Investment Professionals

340+ Deals Closed

600+ Sponsor Relationships

$39.9B Assets Under Management

$15.4B

Assets Under Management

65+

Professionals

20+

Professionals

10+

Year Track Record

1,110+

Assets Owned

50+

Partnerships since inception

110+

Deals Closed

All data as of December 31, 2021. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

5

Disclaimer

Blue Owl Capital Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
