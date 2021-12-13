Blue Owl Capital : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

The information set forth in Item 2.03 is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 1.01.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-BalanceSheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

On December 7, 2021, Blue Owl Finance LLC (the "Borrower"), an indirect subsidiary of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (the "Company"), Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP ("Blue Owl Holdings"), Blue Owl Capital Carry LP, (together with Blue Owl Holdings, each, a "Parent Guarantor", and collectively, the "Parent Guarantors"), the subsidiary guarantors party thereto, the several banks and other financial institutions or entities party thereto (the "Lenders") and MUFG Bank, Ltd., as administrative agent (the "Administrative Agent") entered into a revolving credit agreement (the "Agreement"), which replaced the Company's existing revolving credit facility. Under the terms of Agreement, the Lenders established a $515,000,000 revolving credit facility in favor of the Borrower that shall be available to the Borrower during the revolving commitment period from the closing date of the Agreement until the revolving credit termination date thereunder, which shall be December 7, 2024, unless such date is extended pursuant to the Agreement. If a borrowing is made pursuant to the Agreement, the interest rate will vary depending on the type of drawdown requested. If the loan is a SOFR loan, it will be based on an adjusted term SOFR rate based on daily simple SOFR plus the applicable margin which ranges initially between 1.25% and 1.875%, depending on the duration of the loan. If the loan is an ABR Loan, it will be based on the prime rate plus the applicable margin which ranges initially between 0.25% and 0.875% depending on the amount and nature of the loan. Borrowings under the Agreement may only be used to finance working capital needs and general corporate purposes. Obligations under the Agreement are limited to the Borrower, the Parent Guarantors and the other subsidiary guarantors that are party thereto. The Company is not party to the Agreement. The Agreement contains customary representations and warranties, events of default, and affirmative and negative covenants, including a financial covenant providing for a maximum debt to equity ratio for the Borrower.

The Agreement is attached hereto as Exhibit 1.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing description of the Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to such exhibit.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits: