Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Blue Owl Capital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OWL   US09581B1035

BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.

(OWL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-03 pm EDT
10.65 USD   -0.75%
07:23aBlue Owl Capital : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:03aBlue Owl Capital Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:01aBlue Owl Capital Inc. First Quarter 2023 Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blue Owl Capital : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

05/04/2023 | 07:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blue Owl Capital Inc.

First Quarter 2023 Earnings

May 4, 2023

Disclosures

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl" or the "Company") is a global alternative asset manager with $144.4 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2023. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, the firm deploys private capital across Direct Lending, GP Capital Solutions and Real Estate strategies on behalf of Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Blue Owl's flexible, consultative approach helps position the firm as a partner of choice for businesses seeking capital solutions to support their sustained growth. The firm's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with decades of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl employs over 570 people across 10 offices globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this presentation are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blue Owl's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and speak only as of the date of this presentation. Blue Owl assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions; costs related to acquisitions; the inability to maintain the listing of Blue Owl's shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"); Blue Owl's ability to manage growth; Blue Owl's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Blue Owl; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Blue Owl may be adversely affected by other economic, business, geopolitical and competitive factors.

The information contained in this presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of Blue Owl's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and other public announcements that Blue Owl may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. Blue Owl also uses its website to distribute company information, including assets under management and performance information, and such information may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor Blue Owl's website (www.blueowl.com). Blue Owl undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the forward- looking statements or other information contained in this presentation. These materials contain information about Blue Owl and its affiliates and certain of their respective personnel and affiliates, information about their respective historical performance and general information about the market. You should not view information related to the past performance of Blue Owl or information about the market, as indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured.

Throughout this presentation, all current period amounts are preliminary and unaudited, "LTM" refers to the last twelve months and "nm" indicates data has not been presented as it was deemed not meaningful. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

Copyright© Blue Owl Capital Inc. 2023. All rights reserved.

2

Disclosures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Other Financial and Operational Data

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and that may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Blue Owl believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors and potential investors to use in evaluating its ongoing operating results and trends. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. See the footnotes on the slides where these measures are discussed and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Exact net IRRs and multiples cannot be calculated for individual investments held by Blue Owl's products, or a subset of such investments, due to the lack of a mechanism to precisely allocate fees, taxes, transaction costs, expenses and general partner carried interest. Valuations are as of the dates provided herein and do not take into account subsequent events, including the impact of inflation and rising interest rates, and the continued impact of COVID-19, which can be expected to have an adverse effect on certain entities identified or contemplated herein.

For the definitions of certain terms used in this presentation, please refer to the "Defined Terms" slide in the appendix.

Important Notice

No representations or warranties, express or implied are given in, or in respect of, this presentation. To the fullest extent permitted by law, in no circumstances will Blue Owl or any of its subsidiaries, stockholders, affiliates, representatives, partners, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents be responsible or liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or loss of profit arising from use of this presentation, its contents, its omissions, reliance on the information contained within it, or on opinions communicated in relation thereto or otherwise arising in connection therewith. This presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information that may be required to make a full analysis of Blue Owl. Viewers of this presentation should each make their own evaluation of Blue Owl and of the relevance and adequacy of the information contained herein and should make sure other investigations as they deem necessary.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities, investment funds, vehicles or accounts, investment advice or any other service by Blue Owl or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries. Nothing in this presentation constitutes the provision of tax, accounting, financial, investment, regulatory, legal or other advice by Blue Owl or its advisors.

Industry and Market Data

This presentation may contain information obtained from third parties, including ratings from credit ratings agencies such as Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings. Such information has not been independently verified and, accordingly, Blue Owl makes no representation or warranty in respect of this information. Reproduction and distribution of third party content in any form is prohibited except with the prior written permission of the related third party. Third party content providers do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of any information, including ratings, and are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, or for the results obtained from the use of such content. THIRD PARTY CONTENT PROVIDERS GIVE NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE. THIRD PARTY CONTENT PROVIDERS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, EXEMPLARY, COMPENSATORY, PUNITIVE, SPECIAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, COSTS, EXPENSES, LEGAL FEES, OR LOSSES (INCLUDING LOST INCOME OR PROFITS AND OPPORTUNITY COSTS OR LOSSES CAUSED BY NEGLIGENCE) IN CONNECTION WITH ANY USE OF THEIR CONTENT, INCLUDING RATINGS. Credit ratings are statements of opinions and are not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell securities. They do not address the suitability of securities or the suitability of securities for investment purposes, and should not be relied on as investment advice.

3

Blue Owl Overview

With over $144 billion of assets under management, Blue Owl is a leading provider of private capital solutions

Investment Strategies

Direct Lending

  • A leading direct lending business with $71.6 billion in AUM
  • Focused on lending to middle- and upper-middle-market companies backed by leading private equity sponsors
  • Demonstrated ability to source proprietary investment opportunities with $74.9 billion in gross originations since inception

$71.6B Assets Under Management

115+ Investment Professionals

485+ Deals Closed

665+ Sponsor Relationships

GP Capital Solutions

  • A leading GP capital solutions provider to private market participants with $49.2 billion in AUM
  • Deep and extensive relationships across the alternative asset management ecosystem
  • Successfully completed over 75 equity and debt transactions since inception

$49.2B Assets Under Management 55+ Investment Professionals 10+ Year Track Record

55+ Partnerships since inception

Real Estate

  • A leading private equity real estate business with $23.6 billion in AUM
  • Focused on acquiring high quality assets net-leased to investment grade and creditworthy entities
  • Established proprietary origination strategy that has completed over 170 transactions

$23.6B Assets Under Management

25 Investment Professionals

1,665+ Assets Owned

145+ Tenant Relationships

All data as of March 31, 2023. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

4

Blue Owl's First Quarter 2023 Highlights - Key Metrics

(dollars in billions)

AUM

FPAUM

$144.4

$91.6

42%

40%

$102.0

$65.6

1Q'22 1Q'231Q'22 1Q'23

Total Fundraise

Private Wealth Fundraise

$24.7

$11.0

119%

109%

$11.3

$5.3

Permanent Capital

$114.3

34%

$85.6

1Q'22 1Q'23

Direct Lending

Gross Originations

$26.3

(29)%

$18.8

1Q'22

1Q'23

1Q'22

1Q'23

1Q'22

1Q'23

(LTM)

(LTM)

(LTM)

(LTM)

(LTM)

(LTM)

5

Disclaimer

Blue Owl Capital Inc. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 11:22:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.
07:23aBlue Owl Capital : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:03aBlue Owl Capital Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
07:01aBlue Owl Capital Inc. First Quarter 2023 Results
PR
04/17UBS Trims Blue Owl Capital Price Target to $13 From $14, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/13Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results
PR
04/11Blue Owl Capital Launches Strategic Equity Strategy With Hiring of Chris Crampton
PR
04/11Blue Owl Capital Inc. Appoints Chris Crampton as A Managing Director
CI
04/05Owl Rock Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Quarterly Earnings Call to ..
PR
04/04Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Blue Owl Capital to $17 From $18, Maintains Overw..
MT
04/04Fitch Affirms Owl Rock Capital Corporation at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 705 M - -
Net income 2023 854 M - -
Net Debt 2023 741 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,3x
Yield 2023 5,26%
Capitalization 4 749 M 4 749 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
EV / Sales 2024 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 545
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 10,65 $
Average target price 14,93 $
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas Irving Ostrover Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc S. Lipschultz Co-President & Director
Michael Rees Co-President & Director
Alan J. Kirshenbaum Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Andrew R. Polland Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.0.47%4 749
BLACKROCK, INC.-9.34%96 300
UBS GROUP AG0.15%58 094
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.63%34 770
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-8.59%32 189
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-7.24%30 090
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer