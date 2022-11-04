Blue Owl Capital : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl" or the "Company") is a global alternative asset manager with $132.1 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, the firm deploys private capital across Direct Lending, GP Capital Solutions and Real Estate strategies on behalf of Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Blue Owl's flexible, consultative approach helps position the firm as a partner of choice for businesses seeking capital solutions to support their sustained growth. The firm's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with more than 30 years of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl employs over 520 people across 10 offices globally.
Blue Owl Overview
With over $132 billion of assets under management, Blue Owl is a leading provider of private capital solutions
Investment Strategies
Direct Lending
A leading direct lending business with $65.7 billion in AUM
Focused on lending to middle- and upper-middle-market companies backed by leading private equity sponsors
Demonstrated ability to source proprietary investment opportunities with $69.7 billion in gross originations since inception
GP Capital Solutions
A leading GP capital solutions provider to private market participants with $47.8 billion in AUM
Deep and extensive relationships across the alternative asset management ecosystem
Successfully completed over 75 equity and debt transactions since inception
Real Estate
An industry-leading private equity real estate business with $18.6 billion in
AUM
Focused on acquiring high quality assets net-leased to investment grade and creditworthy entities
Established proprietary origination strategy that has completed over 140 transactions
$65.7B Assets Under Management
90+ Investment Professionals
450+ Deals Closed
640+ Sponsor Relationships
$47.8B Assets Under Management
$18.6B
Assets Under Management
75+
Professionals
25+
Professionals
10+
Year Track Record
1,365+
Assets Owned
55+
Partnerships since inception
126
Tenant Relationships/
Partnerships
All data as of September 30, 2022. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Blue Owl's GAAP Results (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
3Q'22
2Q'22
3Q'21
Revenues
Management fees, net (includes Part I Fees of $62,808, $46,346 and $43,659)
$
338,377
$
284,325
$
203,750
Administrative, transaction and other fees
32,609
42,921
44,125
Total Revenues, Net
370,986
327,246
247,875
Expenses
Compensation and benefits
234,745
218,118
96,910
Amortization of intangible assets
65,835
64,885
46,191
General, administrative and other expenses
67,972
54,389
28,438
Total Expenses
368,552
337,392
171,539
Other Income (Loss)
Net losses on investments
(592)
(123)
(145)
Interest expense
(15,027)
(15,051)
(6,112)
Change in TRA liability
3,599
1,370
(4,733)
Change in warrant liability
(2,747)
20,723
(27,462)
Change in earnout liability
(1,760)
(208)
(293,122)
Total Other Income (Loss)
(16,527)
6,711
(331,574)
Loss Before Income Taxes
(14,093)
(3,435)
(255,238)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(4,085)
5,631
(14,391)
Consolidated and Combined Net Loss
(10,008)
(9,066)
(240,847)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
12,068
7,940
187,524
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Blue Owl Capital Inc.
$
2,060
$
(1,126)
$
(53,323)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Class A Shares
$
2,060
$
(1,126)
$
(53,323)
Net Income (Loss) per Class A Share
Basic
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
(0.16)
Diluted
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
(0.16)
Weighted-Average Class A Shares
Basic
441,487,112
422,631,967
338,472,456
Diluted
1,411,812,068
1,407,843,503
338,472,456
