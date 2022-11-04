Advanced search
    OWL   US09581B1035

BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC.

(OWL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
9.490 USD   -2.67%
Blue Owl Capital : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
Blue Owl Capital Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Results
PR
Blue Owl Capital : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation

11/04/2022 | 07:12am EDT
Blue Owl Capital Inc.

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

November 4, 2022

Disclosures

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl" or the "Company") is a global alternative asset manager with $132.1 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, the firm deploys private capital across Direct Lending, GP Capital Solutions and Real Estate strategies on behalf of Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Blue Owl's flexible, consultative approach helps position the firm as a partner of choice for businesses seeking capital solutions to support their sustained growth. The firm's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with more than 30 years of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl employs over 520 people across 10 offices globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this presentation are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blue Owl's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and speak only as of the date of this presentation. Blue Owl assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions; costs related to acquisitions; the inability to maintain the listing of Blue Owl's shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"); Blue Owl's ability to manage growth; Blue Owl's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Blue Owl; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Blue Owl may be adversely affected by other economic, business, geopolitical and competitive factors; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on Blue Owl's business.

The information contained in this presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of Blue Owl's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and other public announcements that Blue Owl may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. Blue Owl also uses its website to distribute company information, including assets under management and performance information, and such information may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor Blue Owl's website (www.blueowl.com). Blue Owl undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the forward- looking statements or other information contained in this presentation. These materials contain information about Blue Owl and its affiliates and certain of their respective personnel and affiliates, information about their respective historical performance and general information about the market. You should not view information related to the past performance of Blue Owl or information about the market, as indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured.

Copyright© Blue Owl Capital Inc. 2022. All rights reserved.

2

Disclosures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Other Financial and Operational Data

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and that may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Blue Owl believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors and potential investors to use in evaluating its ongoing operating results and trends. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. See the footnotes on the slides where these measures are discussed and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Exact net IRRs and multiples cannot be calculated for individual investments held by Blue Owl's products, or a subset of such investments, due to the lack of a mechanism to precisely allocate fees, taxes, transaction costs, expenses and general partner carried interest. Valuations are as of the dates provided herein and do not take into account subsequent events, including the impact of inflation and rising interest rates, and the continued impact of COVID-19, which can be expected to have an adverse effect on certain entities identified or contemplated herein.

For the definitions of certain terms used in this presentation, please refer to the "Defined Terms" slide in the appendix.

Important Notice

No representations or warranties, express or implied are given in, or in respect of, this presentation. To the fullest extent permitted by law, in no circumstances will Blue Owl or any of its subsidiaries, stockholders, affiliates, representatives, partners, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents be responsible or liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or loss of profit arising from use of this presentation, its contents, its omissions, reliance on the information contained within it, or on opinions communicated in relation thereto or otherwise arising in connection therewith. This presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information that may be required to make a full analysis of Blue Owl. Viewers of this presentation should each make their own evaluation of Blue Owl and of the relevance and adequacy of the information contained herein and should make sure other investigations as they deem necessary.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities, investment funds, vehicles or accounts, investment advice or any other service by Blue Owl or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries. Nothing in this presentation constitutes the provision of tax, accounting, financial, investment, regulatory, legal or other advice by Blue Owl or its advisors.

Industry and Market Data

This presentation may contain information obtained from third parties, including ratings from credit ratings agencies such as Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings. Such information has not been independently verified and, accordingly, Blue Owl makes no representation or warranty in respect of this information. Reproduction and distribution of third party content in any form is prohibited except with the prior written permission of the related third party. Third party content providers do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of any information, including ratings, and are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, or for the results obtained from the use of such content. THIRD PARTY CONTENT PROVIDERS GIVE NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE. THIRD PARTY CONTENT PROVIDERS SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, EXEMPLARY, COMPENSATORY, PUNITIVE, SPECIAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, COSTS, EXPENSES, LEGAL FEES, OR LOSSES (INCLUDING LOST INCOME OR PROFITS AND OPPORTUNITY COSTS OR LOSSES CAUSED BY NEGLIGENCE) IN CONNECTION WITH ANY USE OF THEIR CONTENT, INCLUDING RATINGS. Credit ratings are statements of opinions and are not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell securities. They do not address the suitability of securities or the suitability of securities for investment purposes, and should not be relied on as investment advice.

3

Blue Owl Overview

With over $132 billion of assets under management, Blue Owl is a leading provider of private capital solutions

Investment Strategies

Direct Lending

  • A leading direct lending business with $65.7 billion in AUM
  • Focused on lending to middle- and upper-middle-market companies backed by leading private equity sponsors
  • Demonstrated ability to source proprietary investment opportunities with $69.7 billion in gross originations since inception

GP Capital Solutions

  • A leading GP capital solutions provider to private market participants with $47.8 billion in AUM
  • Deep and extensive relationships across the alternative asset management ecosystem
  • Successfully completed over 75 equity and debt transactions since inception

Real Estate

  • An industry-leading private equity real estate business with $18.6 billion in
    AUM
  • Focused on acquiring high quality assets net-leased to investment grade and creditworthy entities
  • Established proprietary origination strategy that has completed over 140 transactions

$65.7B Assets Under Management

90+ Investment Professionals

450+ Deals Closed

640+ Sponsor Relationships

$47.8B Assets Under Management

$18.6B

Assets Under Management

75+

Professionals

25+

Professionals

10+

Year Track Record

1,365+

Assets Owned

55+

Partnerships since inception

126

Tenant Relationships/

Partnerships

All data as of September 30, 2022. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

4

Blue Owl's GAAP Results (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended,

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

3Q'22

2Q'22

3Q'21

Revenues

Management fees, net (includes Part I Fees of $62,808, $46,346 and $43,659)

$

338,377

$

284,325

$

203,750

Administrative, transaction and other fees

32,609

42,921

44,125

Total Revenues, Net

370,986

327,246

247,875

Expenses

Compensation and benefits

234,745

218,118

96,910

Amortization of intangible assets

65,835

64,885

46,191

General, administrative and other expenses

67,972

54,389

28,438

Total Expenses

368,552

337,392

171,539

Other Income (Loss)

Net losses on investments

(592)

(123)

(145)

Interest expense

(15,027)

(15,051)

(6,112)

Change in TRA liability

3,599

1,370

(4,733)

Change in warrant liability

(2,747)

20,723

(27,462)

Change in earnout liability

(1,760)

(208)

(293,122)

Total Other Income (Loss)

(16,527)

6,711

(331,574)

Loss Before Income Taxes

(14,093)

(3,435)

(255,238)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(4,085)

5,631

(14,391)

Consolidated and Combined Net Loss

(10,008)

(9,066)

(240,847)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

12,068

7,940

187,524

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Blue Owl Capital Inc.

$

2,060

$

(1,126)

$

(53,323)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Class A Shares

$

2,060

$

(1,126)

$

(53,323)

Net Income (Loss) per Class A Share

Basic

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

(0.16)

Diluted

$

0.00

$

0.00

$

(0.16)

Weighted-Average Class A Shares

Basic

441,487,112

422,631,967

338,472,456

Diluted

1,411,812,068

1,407,843,503

338,472,456

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blue Owl Capital Inc. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 11:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
