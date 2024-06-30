152,800 Equity Shares of Blue Pebble Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024.

152,800 Equity Shares of Blue Pebble Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 93 days starting from 29-MAR-2024 to 30-JUN-2024.



Details:

Pursuant to Regulation 236 and 238 of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, an aggregate of 20.00% of the post issue capital held by the Promoters shall be considered as Promoter?s Contribution (?Promoters Contribution?) and shall be locked in for a period of three years from the date of allotment of Equity shares issued pursuant to this Issue.



In terms of Regulation 238(b) and 239 of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, in addition to the Minimum Promoters contribution which is locked in for three years, as specified above, the entire pre-issue equity share capital constituting 21,76,000 Equity Shares shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of allotment of Equity Shares in this Issue.



50% of the Equity Shares Allotted to Anchor Investors in the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked in for a period of 90 days from the date of Allotment, while the remaining 50% of the Equity Shares Allotted to Anchor Investors in the Anchor Investor Portion shall be locked in for a period of 30 days from the date of Allotment.