Blue Planet Investment Trust : Result of AGM

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE:BLP)
Company Number: SC192153
Thursday, 2nd September 2021
Results of Annual General Meeting
Blue Planet Investment Trust plc advises that at its Annual General Meeting held today at 11:00am, Resolutions numbered 1 through to 10 were passed.
The following proxy votes were cast:
|Ordinary Resolutions
|In Favour
|% Votes Cast
|Chairman’s Discretion
|% Votes Cast
|Against
|% Votes Cast
|1. To receive the accounts for the year to 30 April 2021 together with the Directors and Auditors reports.
|15,998,115
|84.5
|118,724
|0.6
|2,816,695
|14.9
|2.To declare a dividend on the ordinary shares in respect of the financial year ended 30 April 2021.
|18,064,342
|95.4
|93,784
|0.5
|783,506
|4.1
|3.To approve the Directors remuneration report.
|15,764,629
|83.3
|96,518
|0.5
|3,069,118
|16.2
|4. To re-elect Mr Russell Frith as a Director of the Company.
|15,819,350
|83.7
|93,940
|0.5
|2,976,118
|15.8
|5. To re-elect Ms Victoria Killay as a Director of the Company.
|15,810,059
|83.7
|93,940
|0.5
|2,988,745
|15.8
|6. To re-elect Mr Kenneth Murray as a Director of the Company.
|15,820,372
|83.8
|93,940
|0.5
|2,967,094
|15.7
|7.To re-appoint the auditors and authorise Directors to fix remuneration.
|18,134,982
|96.0
|86,784
|0.5
|677,957
|3.5
|8.To authorise Directors to allot relevant securities.
|18,507,055
|98.1
|86,784
|0.5
|266,249
|1.4
|9.To empower Directors to allot equity securities and sell relevant treasury shares.
|18,502,818
|98.1
|86,784
|0.5
|279,673
|1.4
|10.To authorise the Company to make market purchases as specified in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.
|18,588,950
|98.4
|91,969
|0.5
|200,883
|1.1
NOTES:
1. The current issued share capital of the company is 49,474,863.
2. Where shareholders have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy, with discretion as to voting, those votes have been cast in favour of resolutions 1 to 10.
3. At the date of the AGM there were shares disenfranchised under the Company’s Articles of Association due to a failure to comply with the Companies Act 2006. Had they been included in the vote above all resolutions would still have been passed.
4. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of resolution 9 & 10 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
A copy of these resolutions are also available from www.blueplanet.eu
For further information, contact the Company Secretary,
Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd, on 0131 466 6666 or info@blueplanet.eu
END