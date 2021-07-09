Log in
    BLP   GB0005327076

BLUE PLANET INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BLP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/09 03:10:16 am
29.8799 GBX   +6.71%
Blue Planet Investment Trust : Monthly Factsheet

07/09/2021 | 05:58am EDT
As at 30 June 2021

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE: To provide investors with a combination of capital growth and income.

INVESTMENT POLICY: The Trust invests in securities (including equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, bonds and derivatives) issued by companies, governments and other types of issuers located throughout the World.

Fund Manager's Review

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) outperformed in June 2021, producing a NAV total return of +5.4%, whilst the FTSE 100 total return was +0.4%. Our share price (bid) rose +8.3%.

Following a period of underperformance for growth stocks in general, our portfolio has bounced back over the last six weeks. Our NAV total return has recovered +11.0% during the six week period to 30 June 2021 after falling from a high in mid-February 2021 to a low in mid-May 2021. As a comparison, the FTSE 100 total return was +0.3% over the same period.

Since we began focusing on capital growth, our NAV rose +62.5%, from the end of October 2020 to the peak in mid-February 2021. As we mentioned last month, short-term pull backs are to be expected in a portfolio that rises so rapidly. Following this pull back, investors have been directing capital back towards growth stocks and we are seeing this recovery in our portfolio. Our best performing investments during the month of June were PubMatic Inc (+32.6%), Fastly Inc (+26.1%), Twist Bioscience Corp (+24.4%), Invitae Corp (+17.2%), Illumina Inc (+16.6%), Digital Turbine Inc (+15.0%), Palantir Technologies Inc (+14.9%), PagSeguro Digital Ltd (+13.8%), S4 Capital plc (+13.0%) and Dynatrace Inc (+12.9%).

We remain confident in our investment strategy and in the innovative, disruptive and forward-thinking companies that we have invested in. Over time, we expect our portfolio of investments to grow in value

and we expect our shareholders to benefit from this capital growth as our share price tracks our NAV

higher. There will continue to be volatility in our performance as investors navigate the ever changing

investment landscape and consequently we will continue to keep our portfolio gearing at a conservative

level. Additionally, we would encourage current and potential shareholders to look out for our Annual

Blue Planet Investment

Report & Accounts 2021 to better understand our strategy moving forward. The report will be available

Mangement Ltd

in the coming weeks.

17 Grosvenor Crescent

Edinburgh

CUMULATIVE PERORMANCE (%)

Current (p)

1 month

3 months

6 months

1 year

3 years

5 years

EH12 5EL

NAV + Dividend

34.96

5.4%

-7.1%

2.5%

14.0%

-8.9%

9.5%

Tel: 0131 466 66 66

Share Price + Dividend

26.00

8.3%

-3.7%

23.8%

22.7%

-23.0%

43.7%

An index of top 100 UK co.'s

0.4%

5.7%

10.9%

18.0%

3.3%

31.3%

Email: info@blueplanet.eu

Web: www.blueplanet.eu

Discount / + Premium (%)

-25.6%

-27.6%

-28.2%

-38.4%

-29.5%

-5.6%

-36.9%

Source: Blue Planet, share price bid to bid, net income reinvested.

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc vs an index of top 100 UK companies since June 2012

Fund % Return

Benchmark % Return

120.0%

100.0%

80.0%

60.0%

40.0%

20.0%

0.0%

13/06/2012

13/06/2013

13/06/2014

13/06/2015

13/06/2016

13/06/2017

13/06/2018

13/06/2019

13/06/2020

13/06/2021

KEY INFORMATION

Investment Manager

Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd

AIC Sector

Global

Management Fee

1.50%

Year End

Apr-22

AGM Date

TBC August 2021

Continuation Vote

AGM, 2024

GEARING

Max Allowable (%)

75.0%

Month End (%)

20.6%

Current Borrowings

£3.8m Interactive Brokers Margin Loan

DIVIDEND INFORMATION

Last Annual Payment (Net)

2.22p - Paid on 23/09/20

Last Interim Payment (Net)

-

Dividend Yield (Historic)

8.5%

OTHER INFORMATION

Benchmark Index

An index of top 100 UK companies on a total return basis

Gross Assets

£21.3m

Base Currency

Sterling

AVAILABLE PRODUCTS

SHARE INFORMATION

Listed on London Stock Exchange

PRICE INFORMATION SOURCES

www.blueplanet.eu

www.londonstockexchange.com

www.trustnet.com/it

www.theaic.co.uk

TRUST CODES

ISIN: GB0005327076

SEDOL: 0532707 GB

LSE Code: BLP

Bloomberg: BLP LN

Reuters: BLP.L

PORTFOLIO GEOGRAPHIC SPILT (EX CASH)

PORTFOLIO SPLIT (EX CASH)

Bermuda

0.3%

Materials

0.8%

Cayman

0.8%

Energy

1.1%

Islands

1.6%

Consumer Discretionary

2.9%

Brazil

Financials

6.8%

Canada

5.3%

United

Communication Services

8.8%

6.8%

Kingdom

Health Care

22.4%

United States

85.3%

57.1%

Information Technology

PORTFOLIO INFORMATION

MONTH END

30 June 2021

SECURITY

SECURITY

% of PORTFOLIO

TYPE

NAME

Equity

Mogo Inc

5.8%

Equity

Lam Research Corporation

3.5%

Equity

Dynatrace Inc

3.5%

Equity

Applied Materials Inc

3.3%

Equity

Qualcomm Inc

3.2%

Equity

Digital Turbine Inc

3.2%

Equity

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc

3.1%

Equity

Mirriad Advertising plc

3.0%

Equity

Micron Technology Inc

3.0%

Equity

AcuityAds Holdings Inc

2.9%

Equity

Amazon.com Inc.

2.8%

Equity

Nokia Oyj

2.8%

Equity

Palantir Technologies Inc

2.8%

Equity

Illumina Inc

2.8%

Equity

Taiwan Semiconductor ADR

2.8%

Equity

Teradyne Inc

2.7%

Equity

Repligen Corporation

2.7%

Equity

Agora Inc - ADR

2.6%

Equity

Arista Networks Inc.

2.6%

Equity

CareCloud Inc

2.5%

Equity

CleanSpark Inc

2.4%

Equity

PubMatic Inc

2.3%

Equity

C3.ai Inc

2.1%

Equity

Luminar Technologies Inc

2.1%

Equity

ProQR Therapeutics NV

2.1%

Equity

Keysight Technologies Inc

1.7%

Equity

Revance Therapeutics Inc

1.7%

Equity

Ciena Corporation

1.7%

Equity

Isoray Inc

1.7%

Equity

Twist Bioscience Corp

1.6%

Equity

PagSeguro Digital Ltd

1.6%

Equity

Berkeley Lights Inc

1.6%

Equity

Digital Media Solutions

1.5%

Equity

Moovly Media Inc

1.5%

Equity

S4 Capital plc

1.4%

Equity

Other equity

9.4%

98.0%

SECURITY

SECURITY

% of PORTFOLIO

TYPE

NAME

Bonds

Telford Offshore Ltd Perpetual

0.8%

Bonds

Floatel International Ltd 6% 24/09/2026

0.2%

Bonds

Floatel International Ltd 12% PIK 24/09/2026

0.1%

1.1%

SECURITY

SECURITY

% of PORTFOLIO

TYPE

NAME

Liquid Assets

Cash

0.9%

0.9%

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DIRECTORS SHAREHOLDING

Mr Russell Frith

Chairman

Number of shares

18,601

Ms Victoria Killay

Non-Executive

% Holding of Trust

0.04%

Mr Kenneth Murray

Non-Executive

LINK GROUP, 10th FLOOR, CENTRAL SQUARE, 29 WELLINGTON STREET, LEEDS, LS1 4DL

SHAREHOLDER HELPLINE TEL 0371 664 0300*

EMAIL: ENQUIRIES@LINKGROUP.CO.UK

WEBSITE: LINKGROUP.EU

*calls charged at the standard geographic rate and vary by provider, lines are open 9am-5.30pmMon-Fri

This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to any person to subscribe for or purchase shares in the Trust. This document is for information only. The information contained in it has been compiled from sources believed to be reliable and given in good faith but no representation is given to their accuracy, completeness or correctness and should not be construed as investment advice. Stock market and currency movements may cause the value of investments and income from them to fall as well as rise and investors may not get back the amount invested. The performance figures quoted refer to the past and past performance is not a guarantee of future performance or a reliable guide to future performance. Issued by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd: authorised and regulated by the FCA.

Disclaimer

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 09:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
