Blue Planet Investment Trust : Monthly Factsheet

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE: To provide investors with a combination of capital growth and income.
INVESTMENT POLICY: The Trust invests in securities (including equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, bonds and derivatives) issued by companies, governments and other types of issuers located throughout the World.
Fund Manager's Review
Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) outperformed in June 2021, producing a NAV total return of +5.4%, whilst the FTSE 100 total return was +0.4%. Our share price (bid) rose +8.3%.
Following a period of underperformance for growth stocks in general, our portfolio has bounced back over the last six weeks. Our NAV total return has recovered +11.0% during the six week period to 30 June 2021 after falling from a high in mid-February 2021 to a low in mid-May 2021. As a comparison, the FTSE 100 total return was +0.3% over the same period.
Since we began focusing on capital growth, our NAV rose +62.5%, from the end of October 2020 to the peak in mid-February 2021. As we mentioned last month, short-term pull backs are to be expected in a portfolio that rises so rapidly. Following this pull back, investors have been directing capital back towards growth stocks and we are seeing this recovery in our portfolio. Our best performing investments during the month of June were PubMatic Inc (+32.6%), Fastly Inc (+26.1%), Twist Bioscience Corp (+24.4%), Invitae Corp (+17.2%), Illumina Inc (+16.6%), Digital Turbine Inc (+15.0%), Palantir Technologies Inc (+14.9%), PagSeguro Digital Ltd (+13.8%), S4 Capital plc (+13.0%) and Dynatrace Inc (+12.9%).
We remain confident in our investment strategy and in the innovative, disruptive and forward-thinking companies that we have invested in. Over time, we expect our portfolio of investments to grow in value
and we expect our shareholders to benefit from this capital growth as our share price tracks our NAV
higher. There will continue to be volatility in our performance as investors navigate the ever changing
investment landscape and consequently we will continue to keep our portfolio gearing at a conservative
level. Additionally, we would encourage current and potential shareholders to look out for our Annual
Report & Accounts 2021 to better understand our strategy moving forward. The report will be available
in the coming weeks.
CUMULATIVE PERORMANCE (%)
Current (p)
1 month
3 months
6 months
1 year
3 years
5 years
NAV + Dividend
34.96
5.4%
-7.1%
2.5%
14.0%
-8.9%
9.5%
Share Price + Dividend
26.00
8.3%
-3.7%
23.8%
22.7%
-23.0%
43.7%
An index of top 100 UK co.'s
0.4%
5.7%
10.9%
18.0%
3.3%
31.3%
Discount / + Premium (%)
-25.6%
-27.6%
-28.2%
-38.4%
-29.5%
-5.6%
-36.9%
Source: Blue Planet, share price bid to bid, net income reinvested.
Blue Planet Investment Trust plc vs an index of top 100 UK companies since June 2012
Fund % Return
Benchmark % Return
120.0%
100.0%
80.0%
60.0%
40.0%
20.0%
0.0%
13/06/2012
13/06/2013
13/06/2014
13/06/2015
13/06/2016
13/06/2017
13/06/2018
13/06/2019
13/06/2020
13/06/2021
KEY INFORMATION
Investment Manager
Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd
AIC Sector
Global
Management Fee
1.50%
Year End
Apr-22
AGM Date
TBC August 2021
Continuation Vote
AGM, 2024
GEARING
Max Allowable (%)
75.0%
Month End (%)
20.6%
Current Borrowings
£3.8m Interactive Brokers Margin Loan
DIVIDEND INFORMATION
Last Annual Payment (Net)
2.22p - Paid on 23/09/20
Last Interim Payment (Net)
-
Dividend Yield (Historic)
8.5%
OTHER INFORMATION
Benchmark Index
An index of top 100 UK companies on a total return basis
