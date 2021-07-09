Blue Planet Investment Trust : Monthly Factsheet

As at 30 June 2021

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE: To provide investors with a combination of capital growth and income.

INVESTMENT POLICY: The Trust invests in securities (including equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, bonds and derivatives) issued by companies, governments and other types of issuers located throughout the World.

Fund Manager's Review

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) outperformed in June 2021, producing a NAV total return of +5.4%, whilst the FTSE 100 total return was +0.4%. Our share price (bid) rose +8.3%.

Following a period of underperformance for growth stocks in general, our portfolio has bounced back over the last six weeks. Our NAV total return has recovered +11.0% during the six week period to 30 June 2021 after falling from a high in mid-February 2021 to a low in mid-May 2021. As a comparison, the FTSE 100 total return was +0.3% over the same period.

Since we began focusing on capital growth, our NAV rose +62.5%, from the end of October 2020 to the peak in mid-February 2021. As we mentioned last month, short-term pull backs are to be expected in a portfolio that rises so rapidly. Following this pull back, investors have been directing capital back towards growth stocks and we are seeing this recovery in our portfolio. Our best performing investments during the month of June were PubMatic Inc (+32.6%), Fastly Inc (+26.1%), Twist Bioscience Corp (+24.4%), Invitae Corp (+17.2%), Illumina Inc (+16.6%), Digital Turbine Inc (+15.0%), Palantir Technologies Inc (+14.9%), PagSeguro Digital Ltd (+13.8%), S4 Capital plc (+13.0%) and Dynatrace Inc (+12.9%).

We remain confident in our investment strategy and in the innovative, disruptive and forward-thinking companies that we have invested in. Over time, we expect our portfolio of investments to grow in value

and we expect our shareholders to benefit from this capital growth as our share price tracks our NAV higher. There will continue to be volatility in our performance as investors navigate the ever changing investment landscape and consequently we will continue to keep our portfolio gearing at a conservative level. Additionally, we would encourage current and potential shareholders to look out for our Annual Blue Planet Investment Report & Accounts 2021 to better understand our strategy moving forward. The report will be available