    BPOW   JMP170271069

BLUE POWER GROUP LIMITED

(BPOW)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-11
3.750 JMD   -0.27%
05:20pBLUE POWER : BPOW) Unaudited Financial Statements For The First Quarter Ended July 31, 2022
PU
02:20pBLUE POWER : BPOW) – Capital Distribution Declaration
PU
08/24BLUE POWER : BPOW) -Meeting to consider an Interim Capital Distribution
PU
Blue Power : BPOW) Unaudited Financial Statements For The First Quarter Ended July 31, 2022

09/13/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Disclaimer

Blue Power Group Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 21:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 526 M 3,48 M 3,48 M
Net income 2022 194 M 1,28 M 1,28 M
Net cash 2022 114 M 0,76 M 0,76 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 119 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,37x
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dhiru Tanna Chairman
Jeffrey McGowan Hall Director
Kenneth Benjamin Director
Noel Dawes Non-Executive Director
Peter Millingen Director