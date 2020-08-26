Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blue Prism Group plc    PRSM   GB00BYQ0HV16

BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC

(PRSM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blue Prism : Infosys Launches AI-driven Solution to Automate Helpdesk Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 05:37am EDT
Share
'Infosys Cognitive Email Workbench' leverages Blue Prism's Digital Workforce to drive Intelligent Automation

Bengaluru - August 26, 2020: Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of AI-driven 'Cognitive Email Workbench' solution that gives enterprises the ability to augment query management and scale their helpdesk operations, significantly enhancing productivity and customer satisfaction. To develop this solution, Infosys leveraged its partnership with Blue Prism, a leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) provider and a strategic partner. Infosys and Blue Prism joined hands in 2017 to help enterprises drive intelligent automation capabilities across multiple industries.

Infosys Cognitive Email Workbench is an AI-based assisted automation solution that allows clients to eliminate manual resolution and build near-touchless contact centers. It combines the intelligence of AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP), with Blue Prism's intelligent automation platform and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) capabilities. It also adds skills critical for enabling assisted and unassisted email responses, thereby giving customer helpdesks the flexibility to focus on requests actually requiring manual intervention. Integrating seamlessly with enterprises' existing IT, the solution:

  • Senses and proactively addresses customer and partner queries received over email through highly personalized responses
  • Understands customer intent by extracting attributes from emails and triggers necessary actions
  • Suggests personalized offers through customer analytics, helps with auto-responses, amplifies helpdesk effectiveness and improves customer satisfaction

Balakrishna D R, SVP, Service Offering Head - ECS, AI and Automation, Infosys says, 'working with our clients, we are noticing two dominant trends - the need for them to be resilient to effectively address real world problems; and accelerated intelligent automation adoption to leverage actionable insights. Together with Blue Prism, we are launching a solution that addresses both these imperatives while enabling enterprises to proactively and efficiently address their customer and partner queries. This is a validation of our partnership with Blue Prism and together, we will continue to launch industry relevant intelligent automation solutions.'

'Our partnership with Infosys is an illustration of how we are enabling our global clients to scale and drive an enterprise wide AI vision' says Linda Dotts, Chief Partner Strategy Officer for Blue Prism. 'Together, a Blue Prism Digital Workforce and the 'Infosys Cognitive Email Workbench' will transform helpdesk operations, bring in new efficiencies and play an impactful role in driving digital transformation.'

About Infosys Ltd.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Disclaimer

Blue Prism Group plc published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 09:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
05:37aBLUE PRISM : Infosys Launches AI-driven Solution to Automate Helpdesk Operations
PU
08/12BLUE PRISM : New Energy Challenger, Rebel Energy, Places Blue Prism Digital Work..
PU
08/05BLUE PRISM : Positioned as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Au..
AQ
08/05BLUE PRISM : Positioned as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Au..
AQ
06/24BLUE PRISM : Intelligent Automation Just Three Clicks Away with Blue Prism Digit..
PR
06/23BLUE PRISM : Global Survey Reveals Intelligent Automation as Key to Increasing P..
PR
06/23BLUE PRISM : Revenue Grows 70% Driven by Cloud Business, Maintains Lead in Custo..
PR
06/15BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
06/11BLUE PRISM : Adds More Speed, Accuracy, Scale and Transparency of Decision-Makin..
PR
06/10BLUE PRISM : Automates SBA PPP Loan Processing at Banks Saving More Than 85,000 ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 142 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2020 -75,3 M -99,0 M -99,0 M
Net cash 2020 110 M 145 M 145 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 251 M 1 642 M 1 646 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,04x
EV / Sales 2021 6,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 010
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Blue Prism Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 530,44 GBX
Last Close Price 1 335,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Conrad Jason Kingdon Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman & CEO
Ijoma Maluza Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Moss Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Michael Batterham Deputy Chairman
Kenneth Lever Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC17.83%1 642
SAP SE15.74%196 114
ORACLE CORPORATION5.87%172 122
SERVICENOW INC.62.20%87 831
INTUIT INC.28.44%87 729
DOCUSIGN, INC.176.74%37 946
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group