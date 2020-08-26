Blue Prism : Infosys Launches AI-driven Solution to Automate Helpdesk Operations

Share

Bengaluru - August 26, 2020: Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of AI-driven 'Cognitive Email Workbench' solution that gives enterprises the ability to augment query management and scale their helpdesk operations, significantly enhancing productivity and customer satisfaction. To develop this solution, Infosys leveraged its partnership with Blue Prism, a leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) provider and a strategic partner. Infosys and Blue Prism joined hands in 2017 to help enterprises drive intelligent automation capabilities across multiple industries.

Infosys Cognitive Email Workbench is an AI-based assisted automation solution that allows clients to eliminate manual resolution and build near-touchless contact centers. It combines the intelligence of AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP), with Blue Prism's intelligent automation platform and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) capabilities. It also adds skills critical for enabling assisted and unassisted email responses, thereby giving customer helpdesks the flexibility to focus on requests actually requiring manual intervention. Integrating seamlessly with enterprises' existing IT, the solution:

Senses and proactively addresses customer and partner queries received over email through highly personalized responses

Understands customer intent by extracting attributes from emails and triggers necessary actions

Suggests personalized offers through customer analytics, helps with auto-responses, amplifies helpdesk effectiveness and improves customer satisfaction

Balakrishna D R, SVP, Service Offering Head - ECS, AI and Automation, Infosys says, 'working with our clients, we are noticing two dominant trends - the need for them to be resilient to effectively address real world problems; and accelerated intelligent automation adoption to leverage actionable insights. Together with Blue Prism, we are launching a solution that addresses both these imperatives while enabling enterprises to proactively and efficiently address their customer and partner queries. This is a validation of our partnership with Blue Prism and together, we will continue to launch industry relevant intelligent automation solutions.'

'Our partnership with Infosys is an illustration of how we are enabling our global clients to scale and drive an enterprise wide AI vision' says Linda Dotts, Chief Partner Strategy Officer for Blue Prism. 'Together, a Blue Prism Digital Workforce and the 'Infosys Cognitive Email Workbench' will transform helpdesk operations, bring in new efficiencies and play an impactful role in driving digital transformation.'



