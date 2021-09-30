Log in
    PRSM   GB00BYQ0HV16

BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC

(PRSM)
Coast Capital to vote against Vista's bid for UK software firm Blue Prism

09/30/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Activist investor Coast Capital said on Thursday it was planning to vote against U.S. private equity firm Vista Equity Partners' 1.1 billion pound ($1.48 billion) bid for U.K. automation software developer Blue Prism Group Plc .

Earlier this week, Blue Prism became the latest British takeover target by a private equity firm, a trend driven by cheap UK valuations following Brexit and the pandemic.

In a letter to the software firm's board, Coast Capital said it would encourage other shareholders to reject Vista's 1,125 pence-per-share offer, saying the bid undervalues the London-listed firm.

"The proposed transaction leads shareholders to question the board's clear conflict of interest in unanimously supporting a transaction which values the company materially below consensus valuation, 52-week high, and its average price since IPO...," Coast Capital, which owns about 3 million Blue Prism shares, said in the letter.

Blue Prism, whose customers include automaker Daimler , e-commerce firm eBay and Britain's NHS, had said it plans to recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the Vista bid, calling the terms "fair and reasonable".

Vista and Blue Prism did not immediately respond to a Reuters query.

Shares of Blue Prism closed Thursday's session flat at 1,150 pence.

($1 = 0.7426 pounds) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
