  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Blue Ribbon Income Fund
  News
  7. Summary
    RBN.UN   CA0958191086

BLUE RIBBON INCOME FUND

(RBN.UN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 01/24 02:37:44 pm
8.04 CAD   -1.47%
Summary 
Most relevant

Blue Ribbon Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions

01/24/2022 | 05:55pm EST
TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: RBN.UN) Blue Ribbon Income Fund (the “Fund”) announces distributions in the amount of $0.04 per unit per month for record dates from January to March 2022. At this time, the Fund expects that this will be the monthly distribution rate for 2022 with formal announcements made quarterly.

Record Date Payment Date
January 31, 2022 February 14, 2022
February 28, 2022 March 14, 2022
March 31, 2022 April 14, 2022

Since the Fund’s inception in September 1997, the Fund has paid cash distributions of $20.37 per unit.  

Unitholders are reminded that the Fund offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.blueribbonincomefund.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the investment fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.


