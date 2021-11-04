Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-date 2021 Results - Form 8-K 11/04/2021 | 06:04pm EDT Send by mail :

Charlottesville, Va., November 4, 2021 - Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: BRBS), the holding company of Blue Ridge Bank, National Association ("Blue Ridge Bank") and BRB Financial Group, Inc., announced today financial results for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 30, 2021. For the third quarter of 2021, the Company reported net income of $6.8 million, or $0.36 earnings per diluted common share, compared to $28.6 million, or $1.54 earnings per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, and $5.1 million, or $0.59 earnings per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $39.7 million, or $2.26 earnings per diluted common share, compared to $12.1 million, or $1.42 earnings per diluted common share, for the same period of 2020. Earnings per diluted common share for all periods presented is reflective of the 3-for-2 stock split effective April 30, 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 included an after-tax gain of $19.2 million resulting from the sale in second quarter of 2021 of over $700 million of loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). Net income for all periods presented also reflected merger-related expenses, as further discussed below. On January 31, 2021, the Company completed the merger of Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. ("Bay Banks"), the holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank, into the Company. Immediately following the completion of the merger, Virginia Commonwealth Bank was merged into Blue Ridge Bank (collectively, the "Bay Banks Merger"). Earnings for the first nine months of 2021 include the earnings of Bay Banks from the effective date of the merger. On July 14, 2021, the Company and FVCBankcorp, Inc. ("FVCB") jointly announced they had entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger of equals (the "FVCB Merger"). The FVCB Merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval from the shareholders of both companies. The Company has learned that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the "OCC") identified certain regulatory concerns with Blue Ridge Bank that could impact the application process and timing of the FVCB Merger. Blue Ridge Bank has already commenced an initiative intended to fully address the OCC's concerns. The Company anticipates the FVCB Merger will close in the second or third quarter of 2022. Net income for the third and second quarters of 2021 included approximately $1.1 million and $1.0 million, respectively, in after-tax expenses related to the Bay Banks Merger and the FVCB Merger, while earnings for the third quarter of 2020 included approximately $1.0 million in after-tax merger-related expenses. "Our team had a productive third quarter," said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Loan pipelines are at historically high levels and our expectation is that will convert to higher loan balances. The consolidation of five branch locations at quarter-end and growth in our fintech division's balances illustrate continued progress in improving our delivery channels to enhance our future customer experience." "Mortgage volumes remain at elevated levels, though margin compression, particularly in wholesale mortgage, has negatively impacted mortgage division profitability," added Plum. Paycheck Protection Program During 2021, the Company funded over 20,000 PPP loans with principal balances of approximately $730 million pursuant to the Economic Aid Act, passed at the end of December 2020 ("PPP2 loans"). Of the PPP2 loans, approximately 19,500 with principal balances of $712.6 million were sold on June 28, 2021. Gross proceeds from the sale were $705.9 million, and the Company recorded a pre-tax gain of $24.3 million on the sale after giving effect to $30.9 million of unearned fees, net of deferred costs, and the sale discount. As of September 30, 2021, the Company held $14.7 million of PPP2 loans, and unearned fees, net of deferred costs, totaled $676 thousand. PPP2 loans, if not forgiven, have a five-year term and a stated interest rate of 1%. As of September 30, 2021, the Company held $32.6 million of PPP loans funded in 2020, pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("PPP1 loans"). PPP1 loans, if not forgiven, have a one- or five-year term, depending on origination date, and a stated interest rate of 1%. Processing fees, net of costs, and interest income earned by the Company for PPP loans in the amounts of $712 thousand and $11.7 million were recognized as interest income in the third and second quarters of 2021, respectively, and the amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $16.9 million. Net processing fees for PPP loans are being recognized over the expected life of these loans, which is one to three years depending on the original loan balance. The Company's PPP loans are primarily funded using the Federal Reserve Bank's Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF"). As of September 30, 2021, outstanding advances under the PPPLF were $33.9 million. The PPPLF provided funding for the full amount and term of the PPP loans at a fixed annual cost of 0.35%. PPP loans do not count toward bank regulatory capital ratios. Fintech Business The Company continues to grow its partnerships with fintech providers and ended the third quarter of 2021 with active partnerships, including Unit, Flexible Finance, Increase, Upgrade, Kashable, Jaris, Aeldra, Grow Credit, MentorWorks, and Marlette. Loans and deposits related to fintech relationships were approximately $40.7 million and $76.6 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2021, compared to $10.3 million and $35.3 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2020. Mortgage Division The Company's mortgage division, which consists of a retail division operating as Monarch Mortgage and a wholesale division operating as LenderSelect Mortgage Group, recorded net income of $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $764 thousand for the second quarter of 2021. Mortgage volumes for the third and the second quarters of 2021 were $325.9 million and $337.5 million, respectively. Noninterest expenses recorded for the Company's mortgage division were $8.0 million and $8.9 million for the third and second quarters of 2021, respectively. Balance Sheet The Company reported total assets of $2.70 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $1.20 billion from $1.50 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets was primarily due to the Bay Banks Merger, which increased assets by $1.22 billion at the effective date of the merger. Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased $1.02 billion to $1.75 billion at September 30, 2021 from $732.9 million at December 31, 2020. Loan growth in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $22.8 million. Total deposits at September 30, 2021 were $2.20 billion, an increase of $1.26 billion from December 31, 2020, of which $1.03 billion were assumed in the Bay Banks Merger at the effective date of the merger. The Company's expanding relationships with fintech partners have resulted in $41.3 million of deposit growth in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. As previously noted, the majority of PPP loans were funded through the PPPLF, resulting in a decrease in Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond ("FRB") advances upon the sale of PPP2 loans in the second quarter of 2021. Additionally, the Company redeemed its outstanding subordinated notes with initial aggregate principal balances of $10.0 million and $7.0 million in the second and third quarters of 2021, respectively. The Company assumed $31.9 million of subordinated debt in the Bay Banks Merger. Income Statement Net Interest Income Net interest income was $21.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $30.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $11.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. Included in interest income for the third quarter of 2021 were approximately $712 thousand in PPP fees, net of costs, and interest income, whereas in the second quarter of 2021, PPP fees, net of costs, and interest income were $11.7 million, a decrease of $11.0 million. The decrease in net interest income on a sequential quarter basis was primarily attributable to the previously noted PPP2 loan sale on June 28, 2021. Funding costs for PPP loans under the PPPLF were approximately $59 thousand and $382 thousand of interest expense for the third and second quarters of 2021, respectively. Partially offsetting the decline in net interest income from PPP loans was greater interest income from fintech loans and higher balances of investments and lower borrowing costs. Accretion of acquired loan discounts included in interest income in the third and second quarters of 2021 were $112 thousand and $886 thousand, respectively, while amortization of purchase accounting adjustments on assumed time deposits and borrowings were $886 thousand and $1.0 million in the same respective periods. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.32% compared to 3.82% for the second quarter of 2021 and 3.26% for the third quarter of 2020. PPP loans, including the corresponding funding, had a 1, 56, and 23 basis point positive effect on the Company's net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021, second quarter of 2021, and third quarter of 2020, respectively. Additionally, accretion and amortization of purchase accounting adjustments related to the Bay Banks Merger had a 16 and 22 basis point positive effect on net interest margin for the third and second quarters of 2021, respectively. Excluding the impact of PPP and purchase accounting adjustments, the Company continues to experience a decline in net interest margin due to the replacement of higher priced loans and greater liquidity invested in lower yielding securities, partially offset by the re-pricing of higher priced term deposits and the reduction in subordinated notes. Cost of deposits were 0.29% for the third and second quarters of 2021 and 0.64% for the third quarter of 2020. Provision for Loan Losses The Company recorded no provision for loan losses for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 30, 2021 compared to provision expense of $4.0 million and $8.1 million for the same respective periods of 2020. In 2020, the Company increased its allowance for loan losses through the application of a qualitative factor in response to potential credit losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decline in the Company's allowance for loan losses in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was due to the release of the COVID-19 factor, partially offset by organic loan growth, reserves for fintech related loans, and reserve needs for loans that have migrated from the Company's acquired loan pools. Noninterest Income Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $13.5 million compared to $36.4 million and $17.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020, respectively. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 included a net gain of $24.3 million realized on the sale of PPP loans. Mortgage banking income, including mortgage servicing rights, contributed $9.5 million of noninterest income in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $16.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. Other income in the third and second quarters of 2021 included $1.0 million and $640 thousand of fair value adjustments, respectively, for the Company's investments in certain fintech companies. Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was $65.8 million and $38.8 million, respectively. Excluding the gain on sale of PPP loans, noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $41.4 million, a $2.6 million increase over the same period of 2020. Noninterest Expense Noninterest expense for the third and second quarters of 2021 was $25.6 million and $30.5 million, respectively, compared to $18.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Noninterest expenses added with the Bay Banks Merger are included since the effective date of the merger. Merger-related expenses for the third and second quarters of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020 were $1.4 million, $1.2 million, and $1.3 million, respectively. Salaries and employee benefit expenses decreased $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 from the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to greater incentive expenses recorded in the second quarter. Also contributing to lower noninterest expenses in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2021 were lower expenses in the Company's mortgage division. Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was $86.7 million and $45.5 million, respectively. Included in these amounts were merger-related expenses of $11.7 million and $1.7 million for the same respective periods. Asset Quality Nonperforming loans, which include nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and accruing interest1, totaled $15.2 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of $8.6 million from December 31, 2020. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total assets was 0.56% as of September 30, 2021 and 0.44% as of December 31, 2020. The Company's allowance for loan losses was $12.6 million at September 30, 2021, or 0.72% as a percentage of gross loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, compared to 1.89% at December 31, 2020. The Company holds no allowance for loan losses on PPP loans as they are fully guaranteed by the U.S. government. The decrease in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans held for investment since December 31, 2020 was primarily attributable to the loans acquired in the Bay Banks Merger, for which no allowance for loan losses carried over in the merger. Remaining acquired loan discounts related to loans acquired in the Company's mergers were $17.0 million as of September 30, 2021 compared to $1.2 million as of December 31, 2020. 1 Excluding purchased credit-impaired loans. Capital The Company previously announced that on September 15, 2021, its board of directors declared a $0.12 per common share quarterly dividend, payable October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 21, 2021. Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP (defined below) measure, was $12.69 and $10.03 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Non-GAAP Financial Measures The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release. Forward-Looking Statements This release of the Company contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of the Company's beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan," or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on its expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company's financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in such forward-looking statements: (i) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; (ii) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (iii) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the adverse impact on the Company's business and operations and on the Company's customers which may result, among other things, in increased delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and losses on loans; (iv) the occurrence of significant natural disasters, including severe weather conditions, floods, health related issues, and other catastrophic events; (v) the Company's management of risks inherent in its real estate loan portfolio, and the risk of a prolonged downturn in the real estate market, which could impair the value of the Company's collateral and its ability to sell collateral upon any foreclosure; (vi) changes in consumer spending and savings habits; (vii) technological and social media changes; (viii) the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; (ix) changing bank regulatory conditions, policies or programs, whether arising as new legislation or regulatory initiatives, that could lead to restrictions on activities of banks generally, or the Company's subsidiary bank in particular, more restrictive regulatory capital requirements, increased costs, including deposit insurance premiums, regulation or prohibition of certain income producing activities or changes in the secondary market for loans and other products; (x) the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations, including laws, regulations and policies concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; (xi) the impact of changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the real estate industry; (xii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time to time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setting bodies; (xiii) the timely development of competitive new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; (xiv) the willingness of users to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; (xv) expenses related to the FVCB Merger, unexpected delays related to the FVCB Merger, or the inability to obtain regulatory and shareholder approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the FVCB Merger within the expected time frame, or at all; (xvi) the businesses of the Company and FVCB may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly than expected; (xvii) customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the Bay Banks Merger or the FVCB Merger; (xviii) the effects of the Bay Banks Merger, the FVCB Merger and other acquisitions the Company may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (xix) changes in the level of the Company's nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (xx) the Company's involvement, from time to time, in legal proceedings and examination and remedial actions by regulators; (xxi) potential exposure to fraud, negligence, computer theft and cyber-crime; (xxii) the Company's ability to pay dividends; (xxiii) the Company's involvement as a participating lender in the PPP as administered through the Small Business Administration; and (xxiv) other risks and factors identified in the "Risk Factors" sections and elsewhere in documents the Company files from time to time with the SEC. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands except share data) (unaudited)

September

30, 2021 December

31, 2020 (2) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 53,077 $ 117,945 Federal funds sold 144,376 775 Securities available for sale, at fair value 360,098 109,475 Restricted equity and other investments 19,343 11,173 Loans held for sale 144,111 148,209 Paycheck Protection Program loans, net of deferred fees and costs 46,648 288,533 Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and costs 1,752,453 732,883 Less allowance for loan losses (12,614 ) (13,827 ) Loans held for investment, net 1,739,839 719,056 Accrued interest receivable 9,900 5,428 Other real estate owned 227 - Premises and equipment, net 26,963 14,831 Right-of-use asset 5,645 5,328 Bank owned life insurance 46,278 15,724 Goodwill 26,826 19,619 Other intangible assets 8,099 2,581 Mortgage derivative asset 3,456 5,293 Mortgage servicing rights, net 14,976 7,084 Mortgage brokerage receivable 4,316 8,516 Interest rate swap asset 5,838 1,716 Other assets 39,286 16,972 Total assets $ 2,699,302 $ 1,498,258 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 684,859 $ 333,051 Interest-bearing demand and money market deposits 828,477 282,263 Savings 144,904 78,352 Time deposits 541,964 251,443 Total deposits 2,200,204 945,109 FHLB borrowings 125,115 115,000 FRB borrowings 33,857 281,650 Subordinated notes, net 40,503 24,506 Lease liability 7,113 5,506 Interest rate swap liability 1,239 2,735 Other liabilities 21,551 15,552 Total liabilities 2,429,582 1,390,058 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 18,776,307 and 8,577,932 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (1) 193,770 66,771 Additional paid-in capital 252 252 Retained earnings 73,189 40,688 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,283 264 269,494 107,975 Noncontrolling interest 226 225 Total stockholders' equity 269,720 108,200 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,699,302 $ 1,498,258 (1) Common stock as of the periods presented is reflective of the 3-for-2 stock split that was effective April 30, 2021. (2) Derived from audited December 31, 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands except per share data) September 30,

2021 June 30, 2021 September 30,

2020 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 22,294 $ 32,591 $ 13,780 Interest on taxable securities 1,317 1,133 634 Interest on nontaxable securities 61 64 30 Interest on deposit accounts and federal funds sold 82 24 - Total interest income 23,754 33,812 14,444 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 1,622 1,682 1,515 Interest on subordinated notes 644 868 411 Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings 364 800 689 Total interest expense 2,630 3,350 2,615 Net interest income 21,124 30,462 11,829 Provision for loan losses - - 4,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,124 30,462 7,829 Noninterest income: Gain on sale of Paycheck Protection Program loans - 24,315 - Residential mortgage banking income, net 7,704 7,254 14,400 Mortgage servicing rights 1,827 1,707 1,645 Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans 108 143 516 Wealth and trust management 499 833 - Service charges on deposit accounts 376 370 215 Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 278 237 94 Payroll processing 223 213 221 Bank and purchase card, net 497 299 211 Other 2,006 1,054 311 Total noninterest income 13,518 36,425 17,613 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 14,774 17,642 11,880 Occupancy and equipment 1,743 1,868 922 Data processing 893 1,534 656 Legal, issuer, and regulatory filing 372 489 291 Advertising and marketing 452 247 165 Communications 761 673 214 Audit and accounting fees 195 291 98 FDIC insurance 487 9 187 Intangible amortization 500 506 232 Other contractual services 633 666 516 Other taxes and assessments 547 1,078 280 Merger-related 1,441 1,237 1,264 Other 2,839 4,308 1,971 Total noninterest expense 25,637 30,548 18,676 Income before income tax 9,005 36,339 6,766 Income tax expense 2,199 7,697 1,707 Net income $ 6,806 $ 28,642 $ 5,059 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 4 4 4 Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. $ 6,810 $ 28,646 $ 5,063 Net income available to common stockholders $ 6,810 $ 28,646 $ 5,063 Basic and diluted earnings per common share (EPS) (1) $ 0.36 $ 1.54 $ 0.59 (1) EPS has been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect the 3-for-2 stock split that was effective April 30, 2021. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands except per share data) September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 76,248 $ 35,766 Interest on taxable securities 3,580 2,147 Interest on nontaxable securities 177 119 Interest on deposit accounts and federal funds sold 137 2 Total interest income 80,142 38,034 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 4,844 4,889 Interest on subordinated notes 2,142 854 Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings 1,553 1,794 Total interest expense 8,539 7,537 Net interest income 71,603 30,497 Provision for loan losses - 8,075 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 71,603 22,422 Noninterest income: Gain on sale of Paycheck Protection Program loans 24,315 - Residential mortgage banking income, net 24,259 31,969 Mortgage servicing rights 6,905 3,241 Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans 1,325 779 Wealth and trust management 1,934 - Service charges on deposit accounts 1,073 669 Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 679 278 Payroll processing 706 736 Bank and purchase card, net 1,096 483 Other 3,460 651 Total noninterest income 65,752 38,806 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 46,425 29,886 Occupancy and equipment 4,968 2,653 Data processing 3,272 1,649 Legal, issuer, and regulatory filing 1,437 781 Advertising and marketing 989 518 Communications 1,802 536 Audit and accounting fees 675 278 FDIC insurance 839 568 Intangible amortization 1,406 608 Other contractual services 2,152 870 Other taxes and assessments 1,973 748 Merger-related 11,697 1,710 Other 9,062 4,688 Total noninterest expense 86,697 45,493 Income before income tax 50,658 15,735 Income tax expense 10,973 3,618 Net income $ 39,685 $ 12,117 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1 ) (2 ) Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. $ 39,684 $ 12,115 Net income available to common stockholders $ 39,684 $ 12,115 Basic and diluted earnings per common share (EPS) (1) $ 2.26 $ 1.42 (1) EPS has been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect the 3-for-2 stock split that was effective April 30, 2021. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Five Quarter Summary of Selected Financial Data (unaudited) As of and for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September

30, (Dollars and shares in thousands, except share data) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 23,754 $ 33,812 $ 22,576 $ 16,426 $ 14,444 Interest expense 2,630 3,350 2,559 2,412 2,615 Net interest income 21,124 30,462 20,017 14,014 11,829 Provision for loan losses - - - 2,375 4,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,124 30,462 20,017 11,639 7,829 Noninterest income 13,518 36,425 15,809 17,436 17,611 Noninterest expenses 25,637 30,548 30,512 22,312 18,674 Income before income taxes 9,005 36,339 5,314 6,763 6,766 Income tax expense 2,199 7,697 1,077 1,182 1,707 Net income 6,806 28,642 4,237 5,581 5,059 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 4 4 (9 ) - 4 Net income attributable to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. $ 6,810 $ 28,646 $ 4,228 $ 5,581 $ 5,063 Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share - basic (2) $ 0.36 $ 1.54 $ 0.28 $ 0.65 $ 0.59 Earnings per share - diluted (2) 0.36 1.54 0.28 0.65 0.59 Dividends declared - post-stock split basis 0.240 - 0.195 - 0.095 Book value per common share (2) 14.48 14.32 12.88 12.61 11.65 Tangible book value per common share (2) - Non-GAAP 12.69 12.49 11.02 10.03 9.05 Balance Sheet Data: Assets $ 2,699,302 $ 2,764,730 $ 3,167,374 $ 1,498,258 $ 1,523,299 Loans held for investment (including PPP loans) 1,799,101 1,859,870 2,304,542 1,021,416 1,072,377 Loans held for investment (excluding PPP loans) 1,752,453 1,729,677 1,706,916 732,883 710,577 Allowance for loan losses 12,614 13,007 13,402 13,827 12,123 Purchase accounting adjustments (discounts) on acquired loans 16,985 16,987 18,691 1,248 1,372 Loans held for sale 144,111 146,985 122,453 148,209 159,925 Securities 379,441 276,619 293,555 120,648 123,329 Deposits 2,200,204 2,190,571 2,140,118 945,109 915,266 Subordinated notes, net 40,503 46,149 54,588 24,506 24,489 FHLB and FRB advances 158,972 222,502 692,789 396,650 459,611 Total stockholders' equity 269,720 266,826 239,734 108,200 99,930 Average common shares outstanding - basic (2) 18,776 18,625 15,137 8,579 8,579 Average common shares outstanding - diluted (2) 18,799 18,646 15,154 8,579 8,579 Financial Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.95 % 3.39 % 0.68 % 1.48 % 1.30 % Operating return on average assets (1) - Non-GAAP 1.16 % 3.50 % 1.84 % 1.62 % 1.56 % Return on average equity (1) 11.58 % 47.39 % 8.69 % 21.45 % 20.75 % Operating return on average equity (1) - Non-GAAP 11.87 % 49.01 % 23.29 % 23.46 % 24.84 % Total loan to deposit ratio 88.3 % 91.6 % 113.4 % 123.8 % 134.6 % Held for investment loan to deposit ratio 81.8 % 84.9 % 107.7 % 108.1 % 117.2 % Net interest margin (1) 3.32 % 3.82 % 3.43 % 3.88 % 3.26 % Cost of deposits (1) 0.29 % 0.29 % 0.36 % 0.56 % 0.64 % Efficiency ratio 74.0 % 45.7 % 85.2 % 70.9 % 63.4 % Operating efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 69.8 % 43.8 % 60.0 % 68.8 % 59.1 % Merger-related expenses (MRE) 1,441 1,237 9,019 662 1,264 Capital and Asset Quality Ratios: Average stockholders' equity to average assets 9.7 % 7.1 % 7.9 % 6.9 % 6.3 % Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans 0.72 % 0.75 % 0.79 % 1.89 % 1.71 % Nonperforming loans to total assets 0.56 % 0.43 % 0.17 % 0.44 % 0.30 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.57 % 0.45 % 0.19 % 0.44 % 0.30 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited): Tangible Common Equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 269,720 $ 266,826 $ 239,734 $ 108,200 $ 99,930 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (3) (33,224 ) (34,153 ) (34,556 ) (22,200 ) (22,279 ) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 236,496 $ 232,673 $ 205,178 $ 86,000 $ 77,651 Total shares outstanding (2) 18,631 18,631 18,618 8,579 8,579 Book value per share $ 14.48 $ 14.32 $ 12.88 $ 12.61 $ 11.65 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) 12.69 12.49 11.02 10.03 9.05 Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible total assets Total assets $ 2,699,302 $ 2,764,730 $ 3,167,374 $ 1,498,258 $ 1,523,299 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of deferred tax liability (3) (33,224 ) (34,153 ) (34,556 ) (22,200 ) (22,279 ) Tangible total assets (Non-GAAP) $ 2,666,078 $ 2,730,577 $ 3,132,818 $ 1,476,058 $ 1,501,020 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 236,496 $ 232,673 $ 205,178 $ 86,000 $ 77,651 Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible total assets (Non-GAAP) 8.9 % 8.5 % 6.5 % 5.8 % 5.2 % Operating return on average assets (annualized) Net income $ 6,806 $ 28,642 $ 4,237 $ 5,581 $ 5,059 Add: MRE, after-tax basis (ATB) (4) 1,138 977 7,125 523 999 Operating net income (Non-GAAP) $ 7,944 $ 29,619 $ 11,362 $ 6,104 $ 6,058 Average assets $ 2,749,909 $ 3,383,015 $ 2,475,912 $ 1,510,779 $ 1,554,549 Operating return on average assets (annualized) (Non-GAAP) 1.16 % 3.50 % 1.84 % 1.62 % 1.56 % Operating return on average equity (annualized) Net income $ 6,806 $ 28,642 $ 4,237 $ 5,581 $ 5,059 Add: MRE, ATB (4) 1,138 977 7,125 523 999 Operating net income (Non-GAAP) $ 7,944 $ 29,619 $ 11,362 $ 6,104 $ 6,058 Average stockholders' equity $ 267,670 $ 241,731 $ 195,103 $ 104,065 $ 97,545 Operating return on average equity (annualized) (Non-GAAP) 11.87 % 49.01 % 23.29 % 23.46 % 24.84 % Operating efficiency ratio Total noninterest expense $ 25,637 $ 30,548 $ 30,512 $ 22,312 $ 18,674 Less: MRE 1,441 1,237 9,019 662 1,264 Noninterest expense excluding MRE (Non-GAAP) $ 24,196 $ 29,311 $ 21,493 $ 21,650 $ 17,410 Net interest income 21,124 30,462 20,017 14,014 11,829 Noninterest income 13,518 36,425 15,809 17,436 17,611 Total of net interest income and noninterest income 34,642 66,887 35,826 31,450 29,440 Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 69.8 % 43.8 % 60.0 % 68.8 % 59.1 % (1) Annualized. (2) Shares outstanding as of and for the periods stated are reflective of the 3-for-2 stock split that was effective April 30, 2021. (3) Excludes mortgage servicing rights. (4) Assumes an income tax rate of 21% and full deductibility. Attachments Original document

